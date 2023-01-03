Opinion: Leaving My Narcissistic Abuser Was The Most Important Choice Of My Entire Life

Photo by Jonathan Leppan/Unsplash

All the voices of my coworkers blended into a murmur as I stared blankly at my computer screen.

Focusing was next to impossible. It had been two weeks since I had finally left my abusive, narcissistic ex-boyfriend.

Although I had reclaimed my freedom and thought things would go back to normal, I was looking around and realizing that normal wasn’t necessarily what I wanted.

My job was exhausting, I didn’t like the city I lived in, and I felt so sad and worn down.

I was twenty-five years old and should have been excited about the future ahead of me. Instead, I felt like the last of my energy had been drained from my ex, and I had nothing left to give.

He had broken my spirit and caused me to question whether I could trust myself.

Although I felt defeated, something within me was awakening for the first time. My life had been full of choices that depended primarily on my friends or my significant other.

The desire to make other people happy had left me depleted because I hadn’t saved any of that energy for myself. It also made me more vulnerable to emotionally manipulative people who seemed to waltz into my life constantly.

Something had to change. I wasn’t sure exactly what, but I had the reoccurring thought that if I stayed in my current situation, I would keep repeating the same destructive patterns.

The nagging feeling that I needed to make a drastic change wasn’t going away.

I was at my desk when the thought popped into my mind as if it were whispered.

For years, I had constantly talked about living in California. Yet there I remained, letting life pass me by and not making decisions to get where I wanted to be.

The thought came back, and this time it was crystal clear. Things would never be different if I didn't change now. I was going to end up stuck.

For the first time in my life, I was going to make a decision that didn’t have to do with anyone else except for myself.

I told my best friend about what I was doing and was thrilled when she decided to come with me. We didn’t have jobs lined up. We didn’t have a place lined up. We didn’t know anyone. It was terrifying.

Days went by when we applied for jobs and laid on park benches moaning that we wouldn’t make it. There were some terrifying days. But eventually, we both got job offers, and we rented an apartment in the city. Our quality of life was much better, and we were both much happier. We took a chance, and it paid off.

It’s been years since I made that decision. Today, I am sitting at my desk in the new house my partner and I closed three days ago.

Looking out the window from where I’m sitting are several beautiful trees. When I lived in the desert, I always missed the green. Now I get to see it every single day.

I’m writing this because tomorrow is my birthday, and I feel incredibly humbled by the blessings in my life.

A few years ago, I was in an abusive relationship. I wasn’t in a good place mentally or physically. I wasn’t taking care of my body, and I certainly wasn’t taking care of myself.

When that relationship ended, part of me felt like no fight was left in me. I felt stuck and destined to keep repeating the same destructive patterns.

But I didn’t do that. I took over at the wheel. I stopped letting other people decide my future, and I stopped letting people abuse me.

I want you to know that it wasn’t an easy decision to pick up my life and do a significant overhaul at an age when most of my friends were settling down and getting married. I felt like I was doing something crazy.

However, every day I think about my life if I hadn’t taken the risk.

The road to healing is continuous. There isn’t a point where the journey stops, and you can get off. It’s something that is part of your life.

You have a choice. You can choose to take the more difficult road. You can choose to fight for the life you want and deserve.

These days I am the happiest that I have ever been. These days, I have taken control of my mental health. These days, I cultivate solid boundaries and only let positive influences into my sphere. These days I am in a respectful and loving relationship with someone I love very deeply.

None of it would have been possible if I hadn’t decided to take ownership of my future.