Opinion: Smear Campaigns Hurt Victims In Aftermath of Psychological Abuse

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o9OYw_0k1L7FSx00
Photo byFelipe Callado on Unsplash

Recently I had a woman reach out to me, amazed and frustrated by how her narcissistic ex responded when she ended things.

“How can someone try to destroy me to strangers along with everyone I know? Is it typical that they take every detail of the relationship and twist it to make themselves victims?

Unfortunately, this happens all the time, especially if you are the one ending the relationship with someone with a narcissistic personality disorder.

The smear campaign is born out of a combination of factors, including the need to be right and have his or her “truth” become the prevailing script, retaining status and standing (making sure that his or her inner hidden shame doesn’t become public), and maintaining control of his or her image.-Psychology Today

Regardless of why the narcissist acts this way, knowing how to navigate the situation will still be challenging.

Here is what I recommend you do if you are currently going through a smear campaign.

Accept that there are certain things you cannot control

Ultimately we cannot control what someone is saying behind our backs. If someone wants to go launch a smear campaign, they can do it.

If you have children or are involved in legal battles, I highly recommend writing everything down, keeping all messages, and possibly even voice recording to showcase what is happening.

If you do not have children, I recommend avoiding contact and blocking them on everything, especially on social media.

If they don’t have access to your life, it will be harder for them to get to the other people that are part of it.

Accept that they will inevitably play the victim.

When I left my abusive relationship, the narcissist told all his friends that I had been cheating on him.

It wasn’t true that he had been cheating on me, but the word quickly spread like wildfire, and all of his friends treated me horribly whenever they saw me in public.

Although it was horrible, I quickly realized that if these people were going to believe his lies and turn a blind eye to his abusive behavior, they weren’t the people I wanted in my life anyway.

Don’t try to defend yourself. Stay calm, and remember that actions speak louder than words.

Accept that fighting back is futile.

Typically my advice isn’t to roll over and play dead, but when it comes to fighting or trying to argue your point to a narcissist… I have to stand by the fact you need to walk away.

It’s important to realize that the narcissist has most likely been painting you as the villain for some time now to ensure that their story adds up.

The more you fight back, the more ammo you give the narcissist. Instead, as hard as I know this is, try your absolute best not to react.

However, remember that if you don’t react, you aren’t giving any weight to their claims that you are “psycho” and “crazy.”

They will slander your reputation regardless of your actions, so try to let it roll off your back.

Accept that what you are going through is tough.

This isn’t a random person starting rumors about you. This is someone you once loved trying to break you and destroy your reputation.

The following is a phase I hear all the time that breaks my heart.

Maybe they’re right; perhaps I’m the terrible person…

The reality is that you were with someone manipulative and abusive, and even though you have left, they still want to find a way to hurt you.

It is imperative to remind yourself that what you are going through is hard, but it is a result of someone else's insecurity and hatred. It has nothing to do with you.

My final recommendation is to cultivate a robust support system of friends/family/or other survivors.

You are not alone in this experience, and you know that you were the one who was the victim.

Sources:

https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/tech-support/201906/dealing-the-narcissists-smear-campaign

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# psychology# mental health# narcissism# advice

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

35248 followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: Modern Daters Utilize Romantic Fallback Plans

I have always been someone that struggled with “casual” dating. As a hopeless romantic, I constantly dove in headfirst. It was an even bigger struggle when online dating came on the scene. To keep from going insane, I had to reshape my dating expectations because most of the men I met were talking to other people and choosing who they wanted to keep dating.

Read full story

Opinion: Analyzing Everything In A Relationship Will Hurt Bother Parties Long-Term

It may seem harmless when you are constantly analyzing everything your partner does. However, once you fast forward two years into the relationship and you are still analyzing everything, it can get a little, oh, I don’t know… exhausting?

Read full story

Opinion: "Happy" Couples Still End Up Calling Their Relationship Quits

When I was in college, my best friend and I had several male roommates. One of them was the sweetest guy and had a girlfriend he had been dating for years. In our minds, they were “end game.”

Read full story

Opinion: There Are Dead Giveaways When Someone Is In A Relationship With a Narcissist

When you’re on the other side of a toxic relationship, it can be easy to look back and identify all the red flags and signs you missed. However, it’s not nearly as easy when you are in a relationship. We usually don’t go into a situation analyzing every single part of our partner’s behavior.

Read full story

Opinion: Having Conscious Relationships Conversations Will Bring Both Partners Closer To Each Other

There is nothing I love more than getting to know someone. I have built solid relationships with friends because I want to know about their lives. However, I find intimacy much more difficult in my relationship. Perhaps it’s because of the past trauma that I am bringing to the table, or fear overall, but it’s tough for me to open up and be vulnerable.

Read full story

Opinion: Dating With Purpose Means Seeking Out Essential Qualities In A Potential Partner

After years of dating and being in less-than-ideal/toxic relationships, I realized an undeniable truth. If I didn’t change my patterns, I was going to end up repeating the same cycles over and over again.

Read full story

Opinion: Covert Narcissists Have Grandiose Fantasties That Are Unrooted In Reality

Often I am asked how I didn’t notice that I was in a relationship with a Narcissist. How could I have missed the blatant signs?. The reality is that not all people who have narcissistic personality disorder are loud, charismatic, and flamboyant.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: The Aftermath Of An Abusive Relationship Is Incredibly Difficult

I wish I could tell you that the moment you walk away from your abuser, everything will fall into place again, and you will revert to the person you were before the abuse. Unfortunately, that isn’t the case.

Read full story

Opinion: Toxic Thoughts Are Destroying Relationships

It always starts as a small thought in the back of our minds. Why didn’t he check his incoming text? Is it from an ex?. Why isn’t she more thoughtful about what I need?. Why can’t things go back to how they were in the beginning?

Read full story

Opinion: Narcissist Manipulate Victims With Lies and Mind Games

There is a reason why so many victims of Narcissistic abuse experience years of trauma and evenPTSD after leaving the relationship. If you are a victim of narcissistic abuse, you have been dealing with manipulative mind games for months, years, or decades.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Dating Someone With A Hidden Agenda Usually Isn't Obvious

When I began dating, I was pretty naive. I didn’t know how to protect my heart, and I quickly learned that not everyone has the best intentions. When I was around fifteen, I had the biggest crush on a track runner at the high school, James. James seemed to be interested in me. He wanted to hang out at my house and chill all the time, and how he smiled at me made me feel like we were getting somewhere.

Read full story

Opinion: Potential Love Interests Fizzle For Numerous Reasons In The Dating Scene

My friend was ready for a relationship, and she was determined to find someone so that she could get married and have children. She downloaded multiple dating apps and began swiping.

Read full story

Opinion: Postponing Marriage Until Later In Life Can Be Beneficial

Recently I have been getting a surplus of wedding invitations… for the second round of weddings. In some weddings, I was a bridesmaid, while others were newer friends that I didn’t know when they had their first marriage.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Trusting A New Partner After Experiencing Trauma Is Difficult

That’s what I’m thinking, but I cannot articulate when the feelings and thoughts are swirling through my head and body like a hurricane. It has gotten easier over the years, but trauma never goes away.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: People Cling Onto Unrealistic Expectations For Relationships

As a former “hopeless romantic,” I used to have ridiculous relationship expectations. I had a specific idea of what a “perfect” relationship would look like. There would be no fights, and everything would fall into place as soon as I finally met “the one.”

Read full story

Opinion: Many People Struggle To Cut Complete Ties With An Ex

For years, one of my ex-boyfriends remained a staple in my life. Relationships would come and go, and he would serve as a friend, but when I was single, it felt like we were more than friends.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Dating a Narcissist Can Teach Life-Long Lessons

The most difficult events in our life can make us the strongest if we can learn from them. When I was younger, I entered into a relationship that completely changed my life. While dating a narcissist, I endured abuse, invalidation, gaslighting, projecting, blaming, and shaming. I left that relationship a shell of my former self. I was utterly broken and lost.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Emotionally Unavailable Partners Refuse To Be Vulnerable

A few years ago, I was in a relationship that was extremely fun and exciting… at first. Tom was outgoing, charismatic, and easy to be around. However, the longer we dated, the more I felt like we weren’t really… going anywhere.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: A Narcissist Will Position Themselves As An Expert During Any Interaction

I learned a long time ago that having a conversation with a narcissist isn’t going to be an easy walk down the street. It will be more like walking into the middle of a tornado.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Toxic Behaviors Will Eventually End A Healthy Relationship

It was the night of my boyfriend’s brother’s engagement party, and I was in one of the rooms in a fancy rented mansion having a full-blown panic attack. After recovering and regaining my composure, I acted like nothing was wrong and went back to socializing.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy