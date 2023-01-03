Opinion: Narcissistic Relationships Will Constantly Be Unstable

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ck9oH_0k1KB1NI00
Photo byPriscilla Du Preez/Unsplash

Time and time again, I am asked the same question by people who are torn between staying and leaving their narcissistic partner.

“Can I make a relationship with a narcissist work?”

If by “work,” you are referring to catering to every need of someone else and putting aside all of your needs, then yes, you can most likely make it work.

That is, until one day, they wake up and decide to discard you for a new source of supply.

The reality is that you will never be able to have a stable relationship with a narcissist because you are dealing with a completely unstable person, and here are the reasons why.

They have an inflated sense of self.

A common misconception is that narcissists are highly confident because of their huge egos.

The reality is that they are constructing a superb image for themselves that they are putting out into the world when deep down, they feel the complete opposite.

“It is with this superficial and compensatory outer “mask” that the narcissist constructs his or her false identity, submerging an insecure, wounded self.” -Psychology Today

The narcissist’s ego is fragile, so they usually have to put others down to make themselves feel better.

They will idealize and then devalue you

In the beginning, the Narcissist will give you praise and claim that you are the most perfect specimen they have ever seen.

Then out of the blue, you are the worst. The person who has claimed to love you no longer does and they can’t even remember why they ever would have.

“Narcissists also engage in something similar to splitting known as idealization and devaluation, where they are prone to putting their loved ones on a pedestal, only to swiftly knock them off.” -Psychcentral

Narcissists cannot understand all the parts of something, both positive and negative. Either they love you, or you are the worst person. There is no in-between.

They will project their insecurity unto you

One of the most common tools a narcissist uses to avoid taking responsibility for their actions is projection.

They aren’t to blame. You are the one to blame.

They didn’t do anything wrong. You did something wrong.

You’re so insecure. Why on earth would they ever love you?

“hen we project, we are defending ourselves against unconscious impulses or traits, either positive or negative, that we’ve denied in ourselves. Instead, we attribute them to others.” -Psychology Today

A narcissist can completely ignore their negative traits of themselves, including their insecurities because they are projecting them onto you instead.

Their identity is derived from others.

The reality is that someone with a narcissistic personality disorder doesn’t know who they are, which means everything about them comes from outside influences.

Their beliefs, likes, and dislikes all come from the people in their life. This can also change exceptionally quickly.

For example, I have a narcissistic family member that will morph and take on traits of his friends when they are around and then will take on some of my traits when he is around me.

Because narcissists don’t know who they are, they have to take those parts from other people to create a complete picture.

Do you stay or do you go?

If you decide to stay in the relationship after being informed of what to expect, you have to remember that at any time, the narcissist can determine that they don’t want to be with you anymore.

They could choose to stay with you for an extended period, or you could be discarded when they wake up one morning and decide to walk out the door.

The narcissist will always be in control, but this is the reality of any relationship with a pathological narcissist.

Even if a narcissist is truly willing to look within and do constant self-reflection, they never “work” in the way you want.

Sources:

https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/communication-success/201807/5-ways-narcissists-compensate-for-their-inferiority

https://psychcentral.com/pro/recovery-expert/2019/02/what-is-narcissistic-supply

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# psychology# mental health# narcissism# advice

Comments / 1

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

35248 followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: Modern Daters Utilize Romantic Fallback Plans

I have always been someone that struggled with “casual” dating. As a hopeless romantic, I constantly dove in headfirst. It was an even bigger struggle when online dating came on the scene. To keep from going insane, I had to reshape my dating expectations because most of the men I met were talking to other people and choosing who they wanted to keep dating.

Read full story

Opinion: Analyzing Everything In A Relationship Will Hurt Bother Parties Long-Term

It may seem harmless when you are constantly analyzing everything your partner does. However, once you fast forward two years into the relationship and you are still analyzing everything, it can get a little, oh, I don’t know… exhausting?

Read full story

Opinion: "Happy" Couples Still End Up Calling Their Relationship Quits

When I was in college, my best friend and I had several male roommates. One of them was the sweetest guy and had a girlfriend he had been dating for years. In our minds, they were “end game.”

Read full story

Opinion: There Are Dead Giveaways When Someone Is In A Relationship With a Narcissist

When you’re on the other side of a toxic relationship, it can be easy to look back and identify all the red flags and signs you missed. However, it’s not nearly as easy when you are in a relationship. We usually don’t go into a situation analyzing every single part of our partner’s behavior.

Read full story

Opinion: Having Conscious Relationships Conversations Will Bring Both Partners Closer To Each Other

There is nothing I love more than getting to know someone. I have built solid relationships with friends because I want to know about their lives. However, I find intimacy much more difficult in my relationship. Perhaps it’s because of the past trauma that I am bringing to the table, or fear overall, but it’s tough for me to open up and be vulnerable.

Read full story

Opinion: Dating With Purpose Means Seeking Out Essential Qualities In A Potential Partner

After years of dating and being in less-than-ideal/toxic relationships, I realized an undeniable truth. If I didn’t change my patterns, I was going to end up repeating the same cycles over and over again.

Read full story

Opinion: Covert Narcissists Have Grandiose Fantasties That Are Unrooted In Reality

Often I am asked how I didn’t notice that I was in a relationship with a Narcissist. How could I have missed the blatant signs?. The reality is that not all people who have narcissistic personality disorder are loud, charismatic, and flamboyant.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: The Aftermath Of An Abusive Relationship Is Incredibly Difficult

I wish I could tell you that the moment you walk away from your abuser, everything will fall into place again, and you will revert to the person you were before the abuse. Unfortunately, that isn’t the case.

Read full story

Opinion: Toxic Thoughts Are Destroying Relationships

It always starts as a small thought in the back of our minds. Why didn’t he check his incoming text? Is it from an ex?. Why isn’t she more thoughtful about what I need?. Why can’t things go back to how they were in the beginning?

Read full story

Opinion: Narcissist Manipulate Victims With Lies and Mind Games

There is a reason why so many victims of Narcissistic abuse experience years of trauma and evenPTSD after leaving the relationship. If you are a victim of narcissistic abuse, you have been dealing with manipulative mind games for months, years, or decades.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Dating Someone With A Hidden Agenda Usually Isn't Obvious

When I began dating, I was pretty naive. I didn’t know how to protect my heart, and I quickly learned that not everyone has the best intentions. When I was around fifteen, I had the biggest crush on a track runner at the high school, James. James seemed to be interested in me. He wanted to hang out at my house and chill all the time, and how he smiled at me made me feel like we were getting somewhere.

Read full story

Opinion: Potential Love Interests Fizzle For Numerous Reasons In The Dating Scene

My friend was ready for a relationship, and she was determined to find someone so that she could get married and have children. She downloaded multiple dating apps and began swiping.

Read full story

Opinion: Postponing Marriage Until Later In Life Can Be Beneficial

Recently I have been getting a surplus of wedding invitations… for the second round of weddings. In some weddings, I was a bridesmaid, while others were newer friends that I didn’t know when they had their first marriage.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Trusting A New Partner After Experiencing Trauma Is Difficult

That’s what I’m thinking, but I cannot articulate when the feelings and thoughts are swirling through my head and body like a hurricane. It has gotten easier over the years, but trauma never goes away.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: People Cling Onto Unrealistic Expectations For Relationships

As a former “hopeless romantic,” I used to have ridiculous relationship expectations. I had a specific idea of what a “perfect” relationship would look like. There would be no fights, and everything would fall into place as soon as I finally met “the one.”

Read full story

Opinion: Many People Struggle To Cut Complete Ties With An Ex

For years, one of my ex-boyfriends remained a staple in my life. Relationships would come and go, and he would serve as a friend, but when I was single, it felt like we were more than friends.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Dating a Narcissist Can Teach Life-Long Lessons

The most difficult events in our life can make us the strongest if we can learn from them. When I was younger, I entered into a relationship that completely changed my life. While dating a narcissist, I endured abuse, invalidation, gaslighting, projecting, blaming, and shaming. I left that relationship a shell of my former self. I was utterly broken and lost.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Emotionally Unavailable Partners Refuse To Be Vulnerable

A few years ago, I was in a relationship that was extremely fun and exciting… at first. Tom was outgoing, charismatic, and easy to be around. However, the longer we dated, the more I felt like we weren’t really… going anywhere.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: A Narcissist Will Position Themselves As An Expert During Any Interaction

I learned a long time ago that having a conversation with a narcissist isn’t going to be an easy walk down the street. It will be more like walking into the middle of a tornado.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Toxic Behaviors Will Eventually End A Healthy Relationship

It was the night of my boyfriend’s brother’s engagement party, and I was in one of the rooms in a fancy rented mansion having a full-blown panic attack. After recovering and regaining my composure, I acted like nothing was wrong and went back to socializing.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy