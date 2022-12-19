Opinion: Yellow Warning Flags Quickly Evolve Into Behavioral Red Flags

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HZM6A_0jnmFL1H00
Photo byJonathan Leppan/Unsplash

Most of us can look back on our relationships and identify behaviors that were red flags.

That’s great, but it’s easy to look back on red flags because they are often blatant.

What about the signs beforehand? The ones we chose to ignore even though they were an indicator of the toxic behaviors to follow?

“There is an underlying nugget of truth to the notion that before a new partner exhibits a classic red flag, say, putting you down or making fun of you, there was something that was already happening. Whatever that was is the yellow flag.” -Psychology Today

I am a huge believer that there are little things that we often miss when our rose-colored glasses at on.

Some of these signs wouldn’t usually be dealbreakers, but I believe they are behaviors that should be monitored to ensure they don’t go into the red flag territory.

For example…

#1. A less-than-stellar work ethic

I have a friend who had a boyfriend that consistently lept from job to job. At first, this wasn’t necessarily a negative trait because, in our day and age, this is pretty common, and we both figured that he hadn’t found the right fit.

As time passed, it became apparent that it had nothing to do with the jobs. It had to do with the fact that her boyfriend didn’t want to work.

He was just… lazy.

This ended up spilling into his personal life, and my friend cut things off. The last we heard, he moved in with his Mom, so he wouldn't have to pay the bills anymore.

How someone navigates their professional life is usually a preview of how they will navigate their personal life.

#2. Moving the relationship along very quickly

At times, this can be a “yellow” flag because everyone moves at a different pace, and some people are comfortable moving quickly.

I have been in several relationships that moved at the speed of light. One was in college when I stood in line waiting for a bagel. A cute guy commented that he liked my hair, and the next moment we were in a relationship (only in college.)

He wasn’t manipulative, but I learned quickly that he was extremely insecure and had trust issues due to previous relationships.

Another relationship moved quickly because I was love-bombed by someone who had narcissistic personality disorder, and in that case, it was a huge red flag.

There is a difference between wanting to see someone all the time in the beginning and being told within two weeks that you are their soulmate.

#3. Partying/drinking is at the forefront of their life

When I first met my current partner of over three years, I was hesitant to date him because he constantly went over after work and partying with friends. I took notice and made it a “yellow” flag in the back of my mind.

Fast forward three years later, and he rarely goes out. The moment he hit a certain age, he shifted his lifestyle, and now he may have a glass of wine or two over the weekend, but that’s the cutoff.

Rewind to an earlier relationship, and I was with someone that started drinking due to work stress. This turned into him downing half a bottle of gin every night when he was home or staying out with his boys until he stumbled home drunk. His moods were unpredictable, and when I asked him to do a month of no alcohol with me, he just laughed and said that was impossible. Talk about the most significant red flag someone could wave that they had a problem.

“Partying” is different based on everyone, but if you want to stay in every night and someone wants to go out and rage, it will be a massive issue in your relationship if not a dealbreaker.

#4. Acting like a different person around their friends

I was in a relationship with Andrew, whom I would refer to as my college sweetheart.

When we were alone, everything felt perfect, and he made me feel like I was the most important person in his life. Things would swiftly change the moment that we were around his friends.

Suddenly I didn’t exist, and it didn’t matter if I was with them for an hour or the entire day; he would ignore me completely.

Eventually, I sat him down and asked why he was acting so strangely. He claimed that his friends would tease him about always spending time with me, so he felt he had to act a certain way when we were around them.

This spoke to his immaturity but it was something I would encounter in later relationships as well. With some, we were able to communicate and work it out but with others, it ended up evolving into a dealbreaker.

Yellow flags shouldn’t be a dealbreaker…

No one is perfect. People will come to the dating world with various learned behaviors and quirks.

It’s important to remember that no one is perfect, but it’s also essential to protect yourself.

If I could give one final tip about yellow flags, it would be to note them in your mind and communicate with your partner about how you feel.

If your partner continues these behaviors and they evolve into a red flag that it’s time to take a step back and evaluate your relationship without those rose-colored glasses.

Sources:

https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/wild-connections/201908/relationship-yellow-flags

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# dating# psychology# mental health# toxic relationships

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

35074 followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: Even Tiny Mistakes Can Be Damaging To A Relationship Long-Term

When I was seventeen years old, my parents got divorced after thirty years of marriage. I wasn’t shocked; things had been building up for decades. After some time passed and it felt appropriate, I asked my parents separately what went wrong in their opinion. To my surprise, they both shared the same sentiment.

Read full story

Opinion: Narcissists Will Manipulate Their Relationships And Everyone Around Them

It was the morning after an episode of narcissistic rage from my younger brother. He had spent the night at my apartment with my best friend. The evening had started perfectly fine but had turned into his ramblings and conversations that made no sense.

Read full story

Opinion: If Someone Stops Mentioning Future Plans They Are Losing Interest In The Relationship

College was the first time in my life when I got dumped. My ex-boyfriend Andrew and I were at a party dancing, laughing, and putting on the outward appearance of having a blast. When the party ended, we returned to his dorm room, and he told me that he didn’t like me “that way” anymore.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Dating People With Trust Issues Requires Reassurance And Patience

A few years ago, I started dating the kindest man… let’s call him David. David was intelligent, handsome, hard-working, and motivated. When we started dating (we had been friends first), I was so excited because I felt like I had finally found someone who was an excellent match for me.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: When Dealing With A Narcissist Don't Provide Them Ammunition

Perhaps you had a child together and were once happily in a relationship with them. Perhaps they’re a family member, or you even work with them. Regardless of the reasons, you may be put into a position where you cannot go no-contact with a narcissist because they are a permanent fixture in your life.

Read full story

Opinion: Compassion In The Hands Of A Narcissist Will Be Used To Manipulate

Growing up, I showed compassion and kindness to everyone that I met. Some of this stemmed from a belief that seems to be universal. Everyone has some good in them. Now, I certainly believe that we need to have compassion for other people and that most people do have good in them.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Paying Attention To Red Flags At The Beginning of A Relationship Is Crucial

When you are in the midst of or at the very end of an unhealthy relationship, it can be easy to realize that something was… off. However, it’s important to remember that red flags are often far from obvious. They are subtle, and while it’s easy to notice them in hindsight, it’s much more complicated when you are in the situation yourself.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Rebuilding Trust Requires Two People Who Are Committed To Their Relationship

There is a piece of my past that I don’t disclose unless necessary. When I started dating my new partner, my best friend accidentally alluded to this old incident, and when my partner questioned me, I fudged and changed the subject. But soon enough, he put two and two together and called me out on my lie.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Signs That A Relationship Is In Dire Trouble

Post-college, I had two friends who were dating each other. Cara and I had been friends before she started dating Robert, and I was extremely happy for them because they seemed like a great match. They both had great jobs, similar hobbies, and were outgoing … on paper. There is no reason why they shouldn’t work.

Read full story

Opinion: The “Savior” Role Is Often Played In A Relationship

Are you trying to “save” your partner? Are you secretly enjoying making your partner “better”? It’s a pattern I recognize from my friends’ relationships and my own.

Read full story

Opinion: Boundaries Must Exist For Fully Healthy Relationships

I talk about boundaries constantly. Whether it’s about my personal or my professional life, I hone in on them because I didn’t even know what a boundary was for the first part of my life.

Read full story

Opinion: Top Indicators Showcasing Psychological Abuse Has Occurred

The most harmful things are usually those we cannot see with our naked eye. I was in my early twenties when I entered a romance with a man who would attempt to break me down to absolutely nothing. Not only did I leave the relationship with the trauma I would deal with for the rest of my life, but I had no idea what to call my feelings.

Read full story

Opinion: Trying To Convince An Emotionally Unavailable Person To Open Up Is Impossible

This morning, I saw a memory on my social media feed from ten years ago. It’s a selfie with me and a boy, Zach, sitting on the bookstore floor. We are both grinning from ear to ear, and I remember feeling so incredibly happy… even though Zach was the most emotionally unavailable man I’ve ever tried to pursue.

Read full story

Opinion: Handling Paranoia In A Relationship Requires Self-Awareness

I’m sure that we have all had this moment regardless of how secure we feel in our relationship. “I shouldn’t say it; I shouldn’t say it, I shouldn’t say it.”. “Who are you texting?” The question bursts out, and even though I’m trying to sound as casual and sweet as possible, I know deep down that my question is coming off as jealous regardless of the tone of my voice.

Read full story

Opinion: Social Media Has Contributed To the Rise of Narcissism

A few years ago I was at a wedding where I didn’t know anyone but my partner who’d been good friends with the groom growing up. It wasn’t hard to figure out that the groom was miserable. All that his bride cared about was how the event looked. Not her guests, not her vows, not living in the moment, but ensuring that the wedding was picture perfect, aka that she got “Instagram worthy” photos.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: A Narcissist Will Not Be Able To Have A Healthy Partnership

From a young age, we are taught certain beliefs and ideas about love and relationships that are not always true. Phrases such as love can conquer all, love is unconditional and love is perseverance can be extremely dangerous when we grow up and find ourselves in toxic or abusive relationships.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Trauma Survivors Usually Need A Safe Space For Relationship Vulnerability

My heart was pounding, and I could feel myself shutting down completely. My partner was becoming frustrated due to my lack of response in the middle of our conversation but I couldn’t seem to get a grasp of my emotions.

Read full story

Opinion: Why Do People Keep Settling In Their Romantic Relationships?

Lately, I have been thinking about exactly what it means to settle for someone in a relationship. Does it mean that you are happy, but a part of you is yearning for something else? Does it mean you need more self-discovery to figure out precisely what you want?

Read full story

Opinion: How Both Partners Can Put Equal Effort Into Their Relationship

After six months of dating, my partner sat me down to have a conversation. Although it couldn’t have been easy, he decided to be completely transparent with me about his feelings in regard to how I had gotten a bit… lazy in our relationship.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy