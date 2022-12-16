Opinion: The “Savior” Role Is Often Played In A Relationship

Photo by Priscilla Du Preez/Unsplash

Are you trying to “save” your partner? Are you secretly enjoying making your partner “better”? It’s a pattern I recognize from my friends’ relationships and my own.

“According to Dr. Maury Joseph , a psychologist in Washington, D.C., savior tendencies can involve fantasies of omnipotence. In other words, you believe someone out there is capable of single-handedly making everything better, and that person happens to be you.” - Healthline

However, this isn’t necessarily a good thing and can be detrimental to your relationship because you will either burn out or make your partner feel inferior.

Here are the signs that you may have a savior complex in your relationship.

#1. You believe your partner could be just a little bit better.

Whether it’s getting a new job, having more hobbies, or expecting someone to change their behavior, this isn’t fair to your partner.

I’ve had so many friends who have gotten into relationships knowing their new partner had qualities they didn’t like/approve of and would assume they could change them.

One friend constantly commented on how she would love her partner “when he stopped smoking.” Her boyfriend was smoking before she dated. She knew he smoked. And went into the relationship expecting to change his habit.

It’s not fair to start a relationship with someone with the intention of “fixing” them.

#2. You immediately “have” to fix the problem.

My partner’s business took a huge financial hit at the beginning of my current relationship.

Immediately I tried to start figuring out how to fix things. I constantly advised him and tried to stay optimistic about the situation so he would know he could count on me. Eventually, things went back in a positive direction, but later, my partner gave me some honest feedback when we talked about it.

“I felt like you instantly went into a fix-it mode when I needed you to listen. I was going to figure it out, but I needed you at that moment, not your advice.”

When someone we love is going through a trial in their life, we immediately want to fix it when all we should be doing is listening.

#3. You believe you are the only one who can help them.

This is an extremely dangerous belief because it can cause you to stay in toxic and/or abusive relationships.

My friend Sam (who is now divorced) was married to a woman who constantly abused him verbally and physically. For years — even though it got worse and worse — Sam blamed the issues on his wife’s troubled past and claimed he couldn’t leave her because he was the only one who could help her get better.

It wasn’t until her actions began to affect their children that Sam finally decided to take action, and he filed for divorce.

When we believe we are someone’s only lifeline, it blinds us to everything around us.

#4. You help even when it means abandoning your own needs.

When I was younger, I put everything I had into my relationships. My friends and boyfriends came first, and I constantly put all my efforts into ensuring I was always there for them.

When you are constantly available to help everyone else, it will take up a considerable chunk of your day. I was “helping” people from when I woke up to when I went to bed.

My “savior complex” didn’t end until a few years ago when I was in a relationship with someone who struggled with intense depression. Although I constantly tried to help and begged him to go to therapy, he refused. I completely abandoned my own needs and put all my efforts into making him feel better. Eventually, I had nothing left to give the relationship and had to walk away.

After our breakup, I realized that I had let my mental health deteriorate by trying to save everyone else. It wasn’t easy, but I began to work on myself and stopped dating people who needed “saving.”

Since then, my relationships have greatly improved. By not trying to “save” my friends or partner, I can fully love them just as they are.

