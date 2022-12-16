Opinion: Boundaries Must Exist For Fully Healthy Relationships

Stacy Ann

Photo byPriscilla Du Preez/Unsplash

I talk about boundaries constantly.

Whether it’s about my personal or my professional life, I hone in on them because I didn’t even know what a boundary was for the first part of my life.

For several decades I allowed my friends, family, and significant others to walk all over me. My inability to say no landed me in tumultuous situations and resulted in my being taken advantage of both emotionally and physically.

It wasn’t until my mid-twenties that I could learn and start enforcing solid boundaries. I wish someone had told me sooner about the consequences of not having boundaries.

Through personal experiences, I learned how something would happen, time and time again, if I didn’t start cultivating boundaries.

#1. You will overshare personal information

Sharing intimate details when getting to know someone new can forge a strong connection when it’s done with the right people.

When done with the wrong people, it does the complete opposite. It gives them leverage to hurt you because they know your life story. They know all the buttons they can press and will often store that information in their memory to use against you later.

This is extremely dangerous in the wrong hands. For example, I used to make this mistake and ended up in a highly manipulative relationship with someone who used my personal information against me.

These days, I get to know someone very well before I disclose more private details about my life.

#2. You will give without receiving

Katie (my friend) is very kind and thoughtful. She began hanging out with Dani, who is fun and outgoing, but that’s all she has going for her. In other words, she seems to be highly toxic.

Although Katie constantly reached out, Dani continually blew her off, except when the invitation involved a group of mutual friends. Katie would cook for everyone, provide drinks and games, and Dani never thanked her. She never brought anything to contribute, and although Katie grew increasingly frustrated, she seemed to think that, eventually, Dani would change.

Dani didn’t change, and when Katie finally tried to bring it up, she was met with the silent treatment.

The reality is that a relationship should be a balance of give and take. When it’s all “give,” someone gets hurt, and it’s usually the giver.

#3. You will take on someone else’s happiness as if it’s your responsibility

When I was younger, I was in a relationship with someone I cared about very much.

I did everything I could to make him happy. Yet the more I tried, the more miserable he seemed until eventually, our relationship crashed and burned.

Then… something strange happened. I ran into him years later via a group of mutual friends. He looked amazing. He was the fittest he had ever been, had a great job, and almost seemed to be a completely different person.

All of that came from his desire to change. It was something I couldn’t force; it had to come from within himself.

#4. People will take advantage of you

Last night I was talking to a friend that said she continually allows people to take advantage of her. She said that she knows when it’s happening but doesn’t stop it even though she can recognize it. Although it hurts her feelings, she hasn’t learned to say “no,” and manipulative people can figure it out quickly.

As much as it hurts me to say it, the reality is that until she cultivates firm boundaries, she will be taken advantage of and possibly by highly manipulative people.

The reality is that boundaries protect you because you refuse to accept behaviors that are disrespectful and it shows the people in your life that you have self-worth.

Not having boundaries will allow you to be taken advantage of and manipulated. Ultimately you will be unhappy because you aren’t putting your needs in front of everyone else’s.

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love.

