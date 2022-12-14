Opinion: How Both Partners Can Put Equal Effort Into Their Relationship

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dCaad_0jiNoBoQ00
Photo byScott Broome/Unsplash

After six months of dating, my partner sat me down to have a conversation. Although it couldn’t have been easy, he decided to be completely transparent with me about his feelings in regard to how I had gotten a bit… lazy in our relationship.

It was tough to hear, but… he was right. I had been taking him for granted. I hadn’t been pulling my weight, and I was expecting him to pick up the slack.

My partner described our relationship as having a “bucket” we could both pour into. Whether it was doing acts of service, seeking quality time, or making the other person feel special, we both needed to put in the effort to make our relationship work.

Based on my trial-and-error, here are the qualities you need to bring to your relationship bucket.

#1. A willingness to compromise

When I reflect on my parent's relationship growing up, there were compromises, but both people weren’t making them. Only one person did what needed to be done to make things work.

My mother gave everything up for my father. She compromised her dreams and sense of self to make him happy. Countless hours she worked to help keep a roof over our head while he explored his hobbies. Eventually, she had nothing left to give and walked away from him.

Observing their example helped me learn at a young age that compromise only works in a relationship if both parties are willing to do it.

#2. A willingness to listen

My eyes were glazing over, and my mind had gone to a completely different place.

“You aren’t listening.”

Immediately I snapped back to reality, but it was too late. My partner was frustrated and felt completely unheard. It wasn’t the first time that I had allowed my mind to wander, and I justified it in my mind. Perhaps I couldn’t pay attention because the stories could be long and drawn out when he was talking.

However, at that moment, I realized that if I stopped listening, my partner would eventually stop talking. I tried to pay attention even when I wasn’t personally interested in the topic.

#3. A willingness to support your partner’s dreams

My boyfriend is highly driven and has started several businesses. It makes me sad to look back on how much I failed to support him in the beginning stages of our relationship.

My insecurities caused me to consider his ambition a threat because he wouldn’t have enough time for me if he went down a particular career path.

Finally, he said something that hit home. Throughout our entire relationship, he has done nothing but supports me and help me achieve my goals. Why was I not returning the favor and placing myself as a roadblock instead of helping him put his gas on the pedal to go speeding forward?

Immediately I began working through why I felt insecure about his ambition, and in our relationship today it is one of the traits I admire most about him.

#4. A willingness to show appreciation for your partner

In my experience, nothing quite builds resentment up as much as failing to show your partner appreciation.

This normally happens because we can end up taking our partner for granted. There have been times when I get frustrated because my partner can forget to show appreciation until I’m past the point of no return.

He has gotten so much better at it, mainly because showing someone appreciation takes no time. Verbalizing it or doing a sweet service for them can mean a whole world of difference. Even though it may seem self-explanatory, there is nothing like a quick verbal affirmation to remind your partner that you are noticing and appreciating their efforts.

#5. A willingness to stop keeping score

Years ago, I was at a restaurant with my ex-boyfriend. Something I said upset him while we were eating our appetizer, and he brought up the designer watch he had given me for my birthday.

“I shouldn’t have even gotten you the watch. Your gift for my last birthday wasn’t even a fourth of the price.”

That was only one example but throughout our relationship, my ex would always keep score, and I was the one losing.

It’s impossible to have things utterly equal between two people. There will be times when your partner is busier than you are, and vice-versa. There will be birthdays/Christmases where one person may go overboard with the gifts/plan something more extravagant. There is nothing wrong with that unless either person does it to keep score.

Dating is far from easy, but when you and your partner contribute and ensure that you are putting equal effort into your relationship, it will make it a much more enjoyable ride.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# dating# psychology# marriage# advice

Comments / 2

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

34997 followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: Compassion In The Hands Of A Narcissist Will Be Used To Manipulate

Growing up, I showed compassion and kindness to everyone that I met. Some of this stemmed from a belief that seems to be universal. Everyone has some good in them. Now, I certainly believe that we need to have compassion for other people and that most people do have good in them.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Paying Attention To Red Flags At The Beginning of A Relationship Is Crucial

When you are in the midst of or at the very end of an unhealthy relationship, it can be easy to realize that something was… off. However, it’s important to remember that red flags are often far from obvious. They are subtle, and while it’s easy to notice them in hindsight, it’s much more complicated when you are in the situation yourself.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Rebuilding Trust Requires Two People Who Are Committed To Their Relationship

There is a piece of my past that I don’t disclose unless necessary. When I started dating my new partner, my best friend accidentally alluded to this old incident, and when my partner questioned me, I fudged and changed the subject. But soon enough, he put two and two together and called me out on my lie.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Signs That A Relationship Is In Dire Trouble

Post-college, I had two friends who were dating each other. Cara and I had been friends before she started dating Robert, and I was extremely happy for them because they seemed like a great match. They both had great jobs, similar hobbies, and were outgoing … on paper. There is no reason why they shouldn’t work.

Read full story

Opinion: The “Savior” Role Is Often Played In A Relationship

Are you trying to “save” your partner? Are you secretly enjoying making your partner “better”? It’s a pattern I recognize from my friends’ relationships and my own.

Read full story

Opinion: Boundaries Must Exist For Fully Healthy Relationships

I talk about boundaries constantly. Whether it’s about my personal or my professional life, I hone in on them because I didn’t even know what a boundary was for the first part of my life.

Read full story

Opinion: Top Indicators Showcasing Psychological Abuse Has Occurred

The most harmful things are usually those we cannot see with our naked eye. I was in my early twenties when I entered a romance with a man who would attempt to break me down to absolutely nothing. Not only did I leave the relationship with the trauma I would deal with for the rest of my life, but I had no idea what to call my feelings.

Read full story

Opinion: Trying To Convince An Emotionally Unavailable Person To Open Up Is Impossible

This morning, I saw a memory on my social media feed from ten years ago. It’s a selfie with me and a boy, Zach, sitting on the bookstore floor. We are both grinning from ear to ear, and I remember feeling so incredibly happy… even though Zach was the most emotionally unavailable man I’ve ever tried to pursue.

Read full story

Opinion: Handling Paranoia In A Relationship Requires Self-Awareness

I’m sure that we have all had this moment regardless of how secure we feel in our relationship. “I shouldn’t say it; I shouldn’t say it, I shouldn’t say it.”. “Who are you texting?” The question bursts out, and even though I’m trying to sound as casual and sweet as possible, I know deep down that my question is coming off as jealous regardless of the tone of my voice.

Read full story

Opinion: Social Media Has Contributed To the Rise of Narcissism

A few years ago I was at a wedding where I didn’t know anyone but my partner who’d been good friends with the groom growing up. It wasn’t hard to figure out that the groom was miserable. All that his bride cared about was how the event looked. Not her guests, not her vows, not living in the moment, but ensuring that the wedding was picture perfect, aka that she got “Instagram worthy” photos.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: A Narcissist Will Not Be Able To Have A Healthy Partnership

From a young age, we are taught certain beliefs and ideas about love and relationships that are not always true. Phrases such as love can conquer all, love is unconditional and love is perseverance can be extremely dangerous when we grow up and find ourselves in toxic or abusive relationships.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Trauma Survivors Usually Need A Safe Space For Relationship Vulnerability

My heart was pounding, and I could feel myself shutting down completely. My partner was becoming frustrated due to my lack of response in the middle of our conversation but I couldn’t seem to get a grasp of my emotions.

Read full story

Opinion: Why Do People Keep Settling In Their Romantic Relationships?

Lately, I have been thinking about exactly what it means to settle for someone in a relationship. Does it mean that you are happy, but a part of you is yearning for something else? Does it mean you need more self-discovery to figure out precisely what you want?

Read full story

Opinion: Healing From The Psychological Scars Of Narcissistic Abuse

I want to focus on the aftermath of narcissistic abuse. What happens after you gather the strength to finally walk away from your abuser?. I’m not going to lie to you… the beginning stages after leaving an abusive relationship are going to be very hard. I’m telling you this because I don’t want to promise that a light at the end of the tunnel will magically appear. That is not true.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: People In Committed Relationships Are More Desirable Than Single Individuals

A few years ago, I had a coworker with whom I was somewhat friends, named Sarah. The two of us would hang out now and then after work, which usually involved hitting up a happy hour and complaining about our job. Her boyfriend Blake often joined us near the tail end of the evening, and he was absolutely lovely.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Narcissists Use Social Media As Another Means For Manipulation

Lately, I’ve noticed a terrifying trend with the content creators, therapists, and bloggers I follow dealing with narcissistic abuse. Many of the women/men that were victims of abuse and trying to share their healing journey are being stalked by their narcissistic exes online.

Read full story

Opinion: Relationship Problems Must Be Addressed Sooner Rather Than Later

Small problems in relationships are often the ones that we overlook or ignore when they are the ones that we should be addressing right away. After all, big problems don’t usually start as big problems.

Read full story

Opinion: Is The New Dating Prospect Actually A Rebound Relationship?

When I first moved to the city I have lived in for almost five years, I was excited to check out the online dating scene. There were fun dates, mediocre dates, and altogether terrible dates. At times it was disheartening, but it was my first time trying out online dating, so I was trying to keep an open mind.

Read full story

Opinion: Victims Accidentally Break No-Contact With Narcissistic Exs Quite Frequently

Going no contact is far from easy. I remember the first time I tried after breaking up with my narcissistic and abusive ex. After all the abuse, I was determined to keep myself from contacting him, and you would think it would be easy considering how he treated me.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy