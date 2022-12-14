Opinion: Relationship Problems Must Be Addressed Sooner Rather Than Later

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fz9Xd_0jiLPUE400
Photo byJonathan Borba/Unsplash

Small problems in relationships are often the ones that we overlook or ignore when they are the ones that we should be addressing right away.

After all, big problems don’t usually start as big problems.

They start with the little annoyances and moments we tuck away for a fight later. I remember when I was younger that the piece of relationship advice I was always given was to “pick your battles.”

I agree that you shouldn’t be complaining about every single thing that your partner does. However, when we hold in our feelings and let them build up… it usually results in an explosion of emotions.

Here are four seemingly “small” problems that you should address in your relationship now before they evolve into big ones.

#1. You aren’t on the same page when it comes to your future

When I was in college, I was dating a great guy. We had a lot of fun together, and there was an intense attraction between us.

However, there was a major issue that ended up being our demise. He was certain he wanted kids soon, whereas I had just turned twenty-one, and kids were the last things on my mind.

Instead of addressing the issue, we tried to ignore it. When we saw the babies out there was an awkward silence that would fall between the two of us. We got in a huge fight one night, and things ended between us.

The reality is that I do want kids. I just felt rushed in that relationship, and I wonder what would have happened if we had communicated more instead of letting the kid topic build up until there was resentment.

#2. This is no balance when it comes to the household

While I was growing up, my Dad didn’t have a job most of the time. In fact, the only time I remember him having a job was when I was very young. My Mom did everything.

She cleaned houses and then when she got home she would clean up after her kids.

Looking back, I have no idea why my Dad didn’t help my Mom. Instead of carrying his weight, he sat back and allowed her to do everything. However, some of this falls on my Mother as well.

She didn’t confront him about his lack of help. She silently went about her work, and years later, when she woke up one day wanting a divorce. It was no surprise to any of us except for my oblivious Father.

#3. Neither of you wants to bring up a lack of intimacy

A few years ago, I was in an amazing relationship with a man I considered my best friend. We got along so well, and the topic of marriage came up. Only one issue was constantly at the back of my mind.

In the year that we had been together, I could count the times that we had been intimate on one hand. As a person that is quite sexual, I didn’t know how to cope. I loved him so much that I decided to try to push my yearnings aside.

One night I remember crying and telling him that we didn’t need to be sexual and that it was okay.

Our relationship ended because of the distance between us (we lived in different countries, and my visa expired) but it ended because neither of us wanted to bring up the elephant in the room.

#4. You get too comfortable with each other

The place where relationships fail the most from my experience is when people stop trying to make an effort because they feel comfortable.

Early in my current relationship, my partner sat me down and was completely honest. He told me how much he loved me but felt like he was pouring 100% into the relationship, whereas I was just kind of… floating along.

Yes, it hurt to hear, but I am glad he said something because it allowed me to correct my behavior. I cared so much for him, and the fact that I was being so complacent in the relationship was a huge wake-up call, and I quickly turned things around.

Sometimes I pick my battles, but most of the time, I still tell my partner when something bothers me, and he communicates in the same way.

It can feel scary at times, but if you truly want your relationship to work, it’s important to address and confront the problems that come up, even when they seem small.

# relationships# dating# psychology# mental health# marriage

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

34997 followers

