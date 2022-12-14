Opinion: Is The New Dating Prospect Actually A Rebound Relationship?

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wGhWg_0jhkrLJ500
Photo byNathan Walker/Unsplash

When I first moved to the city I have lived in for almost five years, I was excited to check out the online dating scene. There were fun dates, mediocre dates, and altogether terrible dates. At times it was disheartening, but it was my first time trying out online dating, so I was trying to keep an open mind.

One Friday night, I headed out to meet a new date but not expecting anything exciting. I arrived at the bar and instantly recognized the man from his profile picture, and my heart stopped in its tracks. He was gorgeous. Tyler gave me butterflies, and from the moment I laid eyes on him, I was hooked.

We had a fantastic night and many more dates. I realized I would love to have a relationship with Tyler, but something seemed off; I began to realize that he didn’t have the same intentions.

These are the signs that, all put together, made me realize that I was Tyler’s rebound.

#1. He had recently gotten divorced.

Tyler failed to disclose this information on our first few dates and then dropped the bomb on me one morning with a sheepish look on his face. His divorce had been finalized just one month before our first date.

The reason for his divorce made sense, and it wasn’t a red flag. He and his ex-wife had married extremely young and had been high-school sweethearts. Unfortunately, as they grew older, they grew apart instead of growing together and decided they were better off parting ways.

But I felt my heart sinking. He had just ended a significant partnership, while I had been single for some time and was ready to find the right relationship.

Although he did his best to convince me that night that it wasn’t a big deal, I made a mental note in the back of my mind… fresh off of the divorce train, check.

#2. He called me his girlfriend but didn’t want to commit.

At first, Tyler was texting me every day, constantly making plans, and even referring to me as his girlfriend. We seemed to be headed down the relationship road. But about a month into our “relationship,” I saw a glimpse of how much he didn’t want to commit.

After making plans to hang out over the weekend, he was hard to reach. When he finally responded to my texts, he said he was tired, and wanted to hang out at home and chill. When I reminded him we’d made plans, he said he hadn’t committed to anything and that I was being needy.

That was the first of many nights when I would try to make plans, and Tyler would refuse to commit to anything until the very last minute.

#3. He didn’t want to grieve or accept the loss of his marriage.

Grieving a relationship is one of the essential parts of the healing process. Tyler didn’t want to grieve his divorce and refused to accept that he had just gone through a traumatic life event.

I knew the divorce was hard for him to face because he didn’t want to talk about it except when he had a few drinks…and then it was all he wanted to talk about. For hours he would prattle on about why it happened, why they couldn’t manage to work things out.

He said that he didn’t want to grieve, but it is evident that he was grieving in an unhealthy way.

The more he tried to portray his divorce as “whatever,” the more alarm bells went off in my head.

Either he didn’t take marriage seriously, which was a red flag, or he didn’t want to deal with the emotional aftermath of his break-up, which was also a red flag.

#4. His ex was at the forefront of his mind.

The straw that finally caused me to call it quits with Tyler was that I felt like I was living in his ex-wife’s shadow.

At times he would tell me all of the things she had done that drove him crazy. Other times something would trigger a fond memory, and he would tell me a long-winded story about all the fun they had together. It didn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out that he wasn’t over their relationship.

I also had a sinking suspicion that she had been the one to end things and that if she called him, he would be running back into his arms. Although I am generally an understanding person, I wasn’t about to play second fiddle to someone’s ex-wife. I decided it was time to cut things off.

He wasn’t ready to be in a relationship and had jumped into a rebound relationship with me instead of dealing with his past.

I repeated this pattern for a long time — developing feelings for people like Tyler and overlooking the blatant red flags. My friends joked that I constantly went after emotionally unavailable men. I would settle for someone making me their second choice or a fallback option.

After Tyler, I was finally ready to admit that I didn’t want to be in that kind of relationship. I didn’t want to be second to the ghost of another woman like I had been so many times before.

I decided not to repeat my past mistakes, and I learned to cut ties before I got too invested in someone who consciously or unconsciously saw me as their rebound girl.

Instead of wasting months or even years with someone emotionally unavailable, I started putting myself in a position to be available to someone willing to put me first, not anyone else.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# dating# relationships# advice# psychology# marriage

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

34997 followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: Compassion In The Hands Of A Narcissist Will Be Used To Manipulate

Growing up, I showed compassion and kindness to everyone that I met. Some of this stemmed from a belief that seems to be universal. Everyone has some good in them. Now, I certainly believe that we need to have compassion for other people and that most people do have good in them.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Paying Attention To Red Flags At The Beginning of A Relationship Is Crucial

When you are in the midst of or at the very end of an unhealthy relationship, it can be easy to realize that something was… off. However, it’s important to remember that red flags are often far from obvious. They are subtle, and while it’s easy to notice them in hindsight, it’s much more complicated when you are in the situation yourself.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Rebuilding Trust Requires Two People Who Are Committed To Their Relationship

There is a piece of my past that I don’t disclose unless necessary. When I started dating my new partner, my best friend accidentally alluded to this old incident, and when my partner questioned me, I fudged and changed the subject. But soon enough, he put two and two together and called me out on my lie.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Signs That A Relationship Is In Dire Trouble

Post-college, I had two friends who were dating each other. Cara and I had been friends before she started dating Robert, and I was extremely happy for them because they seemed like a great match. They both had great jobs, similar hobbies, and were outgoing … on paper. There is no reason why they shouldn’t work.

Read full story

Opinion: The “Savior” Role Is Often Played In A Relationship

Are you trying to “save” your partner? Are you secretly enjoying making your partner “better”? It’s a pattern I recognize from my friends’ relationships and my own.

Read full story

Opinion: Boundaries Must Exist For Fully Healthy Relationships

I talk about boundaries constantly. Whether it’s about my personal or my professional life, I hone in on them because I didn’t even know what a boundary was for the first part of my life.

Read full story

Opinion: Top Indicators Showcasing Psychological Abuse Has Occurred

The most harmful things are usually those we cannot see with our naked eye. I was in my early twenties when I entered a romance with a man who would attempt to break me down to absolutely nothing. Not only did I leave the relationship with the trauma I would deal with for the rest of my life, but I had no idea what to call my feelings.

Read full story

Opinion: Trying To Convince An Emotionally Unavailable Person To Open Up Is Impossible

This morning, I saw a memory on my social media feed from ten years ago. It’s a selfie with me and a boy, Zach, sitting on the bookstore floor. We are both grinning from ear to ear, and I remember feeling so incredibly happy… even though Zach was the most emotionally unavailable man I’ve ever tried to pursue.

Read full story

Opinion: Handling Paranoia In A Relationship Requires Self-Awareness

I’m sure that we have all had this moment regardless of how secure we feel in our relationship. “I shouldn’t say it; I shouldn’t say it, I shouldn’t say it.”. “Who are you texting?” The question bursts out, and even though I’m trying to sound as casual and sweet as possible, I know deep down that my question is coming off as jealous regardless of the tone of my voice.

Read full story

Opinion: Social Media Has Contributed To the Rise of Narcissism

A few years ago I was at a wedding where I didn’t know anyone but my partner who’d been good friends with the groom growing up. It wasn’t hard to figure out that the groom was miserable. All that his bride cared about was how the event looked. Not her guests, not her vows, not living in the moment, but ensuring that the wedding was picture perfect, aka that she got “Instagram worthy” photos.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: A Narcissist Will Not Be Able To Have A Healthy Partnership

From a young age, we are taught certain beliefs and ideas about love and relationships that are not always true. Phrases such as love can conquer all, love is unconditional and love is perseverance can be extremely dangerous when we grow up and find ourselves in toxic or abusive relationships.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Trauma Survivors Usually Need A Safe Space For Relationship Vulnerability

My heart was pounding, and I could feel myself shutting down completely. My partner was becoming frustrated due to my lack of response in the middle of our conversation but I couldn’t seem to get a grasp of my emotions.

Read full story

Opinion: Why Do People Keep Settling In Their Romantic Relationships?

Lately, I have been thinking about exactly what it means to settle for someone in a relationship. Does it mean that you are happy, but a part of you is yearning for something else? Does it mean you need more self-discovery to figure out precisely what you want?

Read full story

Opinion: How Both Partners Can Put Equal Effort Into Their Relationship

After six months of dating, my partner sat me down to have a conversation. Although it couldn’t have been easy, he decided to be completely transparent with me about his feelings in regard to how I had gotten a bit… lazy in our relationship.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Healing From The Psychological Scars Of Narcissistic Abuse

I want to focus on the aftermath of narcissistic abuse. What happens after you gather the strength to finally walk away from your abuser?. I’m not going to lie to you… the beginning stages after leaving an abusive relationship are going to be very hard. I’m telling you this because I don’t want to promise that a light at the end of the tunnel will magically appear. That is not true.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: People In Committed Relationships Are More Desirable Than Single Individuals

A few years ago, I had a coworker with whom I was somewhat friends, named Sarah. The two of us would hang out now and then after work, which usually involved hitting up a happy hour and complaining about our job. Her boyfriend Blake often joined us near the tail end of the evening, and he was absolutely lovely.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Narcissists Use Social Media As Another Means For Manipulation

Lately, I’ve noticed a terrifying trend with the content creators, therapists, and bloggers I follow dealing with narcissistic abuse. Many of the women/men that were victims of abuse and trying to share their healing journey are being stalked by their narcissistic exes online.

Read full story

Opinion: Relationship Problems Must Be Addressed Sooner Rather Than Later

Small problems in relationships are often the ones that we overlook or ignore when they are the ones that we should be addressing right away. After all, big problems don’t usually start as big problems.

Read full story

Opinion: Victims Accidentally Break No-Contact With Narcissistic Exs Quite Frequently

Going no contact is far from easy. I remember the first time I tried after breaking up with my narcissistic and abusive ex. After all the abuse, I was determined to keep myself from contacting him, and you would think it would be easy considering how he treated me.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy