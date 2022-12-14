Opinion: Victims Accidentally Break No-Contact With Narcissistic Exs Quite Frequently

Photo by Jonathan Borba/Unsplash

Going no contact is far from easy.

I remember the first time I tried after breaking up with my narcissistic and abusive ex. After all the abuse, I was determined to keep myself from contacting him, and you would think it would be easy considering how he treated me.

The first couple of weeks went well, and I figured I was okay. I made sure to keep myself busy and see old friends. I went out on the town, danced my nights away, and convinced myself that I was having a blast. I wasn’t contacting him; I kept my word to my close friends to avoid reaching out.

Technically I didn’t break no-contact in the sense of acting like I was reaching out to talk to him. However, I was doing other behaviors that would have been questionable had I admitted them out loud to anyone in my life.

The reality is that I was continually breaking no contact and sabotaging myself without even actually reaching out to my ex.

Here are ways you may be breaking no-contact without even reaching out to your ex.

#1. Checking on their social media

Initially, when we ended things, my ex blocked me. Several days later, he unblocked me, and I could see everything in his life. Later, I learned this was on purpose so he could parade his new supply in front of me to make it seem like I was missing out.

Unfortunately, in the beginning, this tactic worked. It was driving me insane that he had moved on so quickly, and I didn’t understand how it was so easy for him to move on.

Throughout the day, I was constantly on my ex’s social media page to see if he was posting anything new. I also checked his friend’s pages to see if he was tagged in any posts/photos.

My healing would have gone much smoother if I had resisted the urge to check his social media.

#2. Doing things with them in mind

My ex and I had worked together, and luckily he quit right before we broke up. However, his apartment was close to where we had worked, which meant I was near him.

During lunch breaks, I would go to the grocery store by his place, wondering if I would run into him.

I would keep a close eye on the road when driving to work. Sometimes I would refuel on gas at the station next to his apartment complex.

Later I realized I was doing this because there was a possibility I would run into him. Even though I wasn’t technically contacting him, I was putting myself in situations where I could have easily run into him.

#3. Hanging out with their friends to stay close

There was a group of girls that I was friends with that were also friends with my ex-boyfriend.

Although I truly cared about them, I believe that I initially stayed in contact with them to stay close to my ex.

That decision turned out to be detrimental because I ended up running into him during one of the nights the group of us was hanging out. We briefly got back together because he had “changed.” He hadn’t changed in the slightest, and things were even worse than the first time we dated.

Although it’s hard, you need to focus on yourself in these times and turn to the friends and family that you know are there for you. Unfortunately, when dealing with a toxic/narcissistic person, you can’t trust that their friends won’t do what is best for them, even if it’s at your expense.

#4. Allowing them visibility into your life

If you haven’t noticed, staying friends with a toxic ex on social media is one, if not the worst, thing you can do for your mental health and sanity.

When you are friends with someone on social media, you are making them privy to information that can be dangerous if put into the wrong hands.

For the first couple of months after our breakup, I was doing things hoping my ex would see them. I wanted him to be jealous that I was out with someone new because I was hurt that he had moved on so quickly. I posted pictures where I felt I looked good, hoping he would see what he was missing.

It took a long time to realize that by giving him access to my life in a way, he still had control over my feelings.

The day arrived when I was ready. I blocked him on social media, deleted his phone number, and decided it was time to let go.

From that moment, I could regain control over my life and eventually heal. I do not believe that would have happened if I had allowed him access to my life.

Going no contact is never easy, but by entirely cutting ties, you can reflect on the experience, begin your healing journey, and put all that time and energy into yourself.