Opinion: People Need Consistent Reminders That Healthy Relationships Won't Be A Fairytale

Photo by Priscilla Du Preez/Unsplash

When I was younger, I believed in fairy tales. Throughout my childhood, I clung to the belief that when I met that “special someone,” everything would fall into place. I wish I could tell you that I spent my childhood dreaming of a career or traveling the world… but that isn’t the case.

Instead, I spent my childhood and the better part of my twenties seeking that perfect soulmate or the supposed missing puzzle piece to my half.

Unfortunately, as some of us find out in life, others never do… that person doesn’t exist. No one is perfect, and it wasn’t until I finally accepted this truth and decided to work on myself that I could be in a healthy and loving relationship.

However, it isn’t easy. Building a life with someone is hard and requires compromise on both parts. Even though I have been with my partner for years, these are the things that I have to remind myself about my relationship.

#1. Your relationship belongs to no one else

Throughout my entire life, I have struggled with cultivating personal boundaries. This also means that I struggle when I hear anyone else make any comment about my partner or my relationship.

This doesn’t even need to be something negative. Earlier today, someone made a comment about how they were surprised that my partner and I aren’t engaged yet. Even though I know it’s the next step in our journey together, and it is something my partner and I have openly discussed, it caused me to go into a spiral of self-doubt.

However, the reality is that by letting someone else’s opinion stress me out, I am giving in to that opinion. I am letting them affect how I feel about my relationship when no one else should be given that kind of power.

#2. There are going to be days when you aren’t in sync

My partner and I sometimes feel like we are on the same page. In a way, it will almost feel like a scene out of the movie. During these days we will be making all of our inside jokes, and finishing each other’s sentences.

Then, there are the days when it feels like everything we say to each other is taken the wrong way, or one of us gets frustrated because of the dirty dishes in the sink…, which can go on for multiple days at a time.

It took me a long time to realize that was normal and that I couldn’t take those days personally. The bad days aren’t a reflection of my partner or me, they are what naturally happens when two people try to build a life together.

#3. You have to spend time apart

This isn’t a “need,” in my opinion… I believe that this is a necessity.

There isn’t a single relationship that I consider to be “healthy’ where both people are joined at the hip.

How can you ever miss someone if you are with them every moment? Also, who wants to be with another person every single moment?

I love it when my partner and I can spend time apart. We have the space to miss each other again. We don’t talk/text all day because that would defeat the point, but we send each other messages to say good morning and goodnight and save the real talk for reuniting.

#4. You can’t try to control your partner

If there is one thing that I believe ruins every relationship or starts it on the path of ruin it is the desire to control another human being.

No one likes to be controlled. No one likes to be told what to do. Although I know this logically, I struggle to stop entirely in my relationship. There are moments when I find myself commenting on the silliest things that genuinely don’t matter, and I have had to work on silencing the desire to control my partner.

The reality is that letting go of control is a means of surrendering. It is scary, and it puts us in a vulnerable place.

But it is also beautiful, and I promise that your relationship will only grow if you do it.

#5. It is okay to feel down

I wrote about this topic today because I feel sad. My partner didn’t do anything wrong. He was nothing but kind and sweet. I feel sad/down because as much as I know my partner loves me, it’s hard sometimes.

Because we are always together, date nights have gone by the wayside. Romance is hard to find, as it naturally would be when you get a house and a dog, and it’s the middle of a global pandemic.

Logically I understand that, but my heart still hurts, and nothing is wrong. It doesn’t matter if you have the healthiest and most loving relationship on this planet. You will have moments when you feel down, exhausted, and just plain worn out.

It’s important to remember in those moments that a relationship doesn’t have an end goal. It is constantly evolving, and although it can be scary, it is one of the most exciting parts.