Opinion: Victims Often Unaware Of Being Trapped In Narcissistic Trauma Bond

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42d6xb_0jZxsqGy00
Photo byMark Pecar/Unsplash

Recently I was doing a session with a client trying to work through the aftermath of her relationship with an abusive narcissist.

Throughout our session, she kept returning to the same thought over and over again.

“I don’t understand why I didn’t leave sooner… everything was so bad, and I knew deep down that it wouldn’t get better. Why couldn’t I just manage to walk away sooner?”

To someone who has never experienced a trauma bond, seeing it happen to someone else can be baffling due to a lack of understanding around why anyone would stay in such a toxic situation.

On the other hand, if you have ever been in a trauma bond, you know that it transcends all logic and that breaking out is far from easy.

If you are somewhere in-between and have been wondering whether or not you are currently in a trauma bond, here are some of the most common feelings you would be experiencing.

#1. You are given little love kernels to keep you hanging on

When stuck in a trauma bond, there will be moments throughout the relationship that are horrible and moments that are amazing. There will be almost no in-between as it is a constant roller-coaster of emotions.

Years ago, when I was trapped in a trauma bond, it was incredibly confusing because it was something I had never experienced. There were moments when my partner would invalidate and criticize my feelings, and then I would be given tidbits of affection and love that caused me to question if I had exaggerated the previous mistreatment.

As time went on, the affection and adoration became less and less, but there was still enough of it to keep me hanging on for a long time that things would eventually get better.

#2. The roller-coaster feels unpredictable and exciting

For some people, it’s very difficult to break the cycle of falling into multiple trauma bonds because it’s such a rush.

Stability can feel boring after being in a relationship where you fight passionately and are told by your partner that it’s bringing you closer together.

Recently I was talking to a client who mused that although she could look back and recognize how toxic and unhealthy her relationship was… she missed the ups and downs because they were such a rush.

When you grow accustomed to the chaos of a trauma bond, it can be extremely difficult to cultivate new relationship habits and learn that you should not tolerate the constant ups and downs accompanying a toxic partner.

#3. You can’t come up with one good reason to stay

One of my closest childhood friends constantly talks about how unhappy she is with her boyfriend.

For years and years, they have stayed together even though they both yearn to explore other options and see other people. Not only that but there have been numerous times when her boyfriend invalidated her feelings and negatively commented about her weight or appearance.

Recently I asked her why she stays or what she enjoys about her partner, and she couldn’t come up with one. Yet even with that being said and her blatant unhappiness with their partnership, she can’t seem to leave him.

If you can’t come up with one good reason why you are with your partner, the relationship is most likely detrimental to your happiness.

#4. You can’t muster the strength to leave

There will be a point amid a trauma bond where you will accept in your heart and your head that you are with someone that is hurting you. Most of the time, you will most likely feel exhausted and miserable with how you are being treated by your partner.

Yet with all this knowledge, walking away still feels like a knife going through your heart.

Severing a trauma bond is one of the most difficult things that you will ever do.

If you have gotten to the point where you are ready to step away, ensure that you have support from friends and family. Immediately go no contact with your abuser if possible so that you aren’t tempted by their words and the overwhelming desire to return to them.

Although it will be hard, I promise that you will feel incredibly free once you emerge on the other side with the bond broken.

Sources:

https://www.harleytherapy.co.uk/counselling/traumatic-bonding-break-trauma-bonds.htm

https://cptsdfoundation.org/2019/11/22/recognizing-and-breaking-a-trauma-bond/

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# mental health# psychology# narcissist# trauma bond

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

34781 followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: Past Infidelity Often Reason Enough To Not Date Someone

Many people claim you should never stay in a relationship if someone has cheated in the past because that person would always be unfaithful in future relationships. I can sum the response up to one saying that I am sure we are all very familiar with.

Read full story

Opinion: Dating Feels Strange And Uncomfortable After Being With A Narcissist

It was an absolutely lovely evening, by all accounts. My date was handsome, kind, thoughtful, and the opposite of my narcissistic ex. He made me feel safe and comfortable in a way that felt foreign to me.

Read full story

Opinion: In A Healthy Relationship Toxic Behaviors Will Not Be Tolerated

I was seething with anger and hurt. It had been over a day since I had received a single text from my boyfriend. A group of friends and I were out at the bar, and I had asked if he wanted to meet us.Hours passed, and multiple texts were ignored, although I could see they had been read.

Read full story

Opinion: Many Victims Are Unaware When Interacting With A Covert Narcissist

When we hear the word narcissist, it usually surfaces images of a conceited individual who loves their own reflection and brags about their accomplishments. Yet, many people don’t realize that narcissistic personality disorder is not created equal nor manifests in the same way from one narcissist to another.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Closure Isn't Necessary To Stop Obsessing Over A Toxic Ex

I had always believed that you had to still love someone for them to inhabit parts of your mind. Yet it had been over eight months, and memories of my toxic still keep popping into my mind uninvited and unwanted. There were still dreams and images of the violent events that had transpired before my leaving.

Read full story

Opinion: Methods To Protect Against Being Gaslighted in Toxic Relationships

Recently a woman reached out to me saying she had caught her husband on a date with another woman. As she watched him and the other woman embrace and kiss, she felt a rage overcoming her body. Yet, instead of confronting him then and there, she decided to wait until he arrived home.

Read full story

Opinion: A Healthy Relationship May Feel Uncomfortable After Being With A Narcissist

It was an absolutely lovely evening, by all accounts. My date was handsome, kind, thoughtful, and the opposite of my narcissistic ex. He made me feel safe and comfortable in a way that felt foreign to me.

Read full story

Opinion: Emotionally Unavailable People Will Refuse To Validate Their Relationships

My phone dinged, and a rush went through my entire body. Quickly I checked, and his name flashed across my screen... James. For six years, we had been off and on. Whenever a relationship ended for me, he was there. But when we weren’t together romantically, we were “friends.” we would text, talk on the phone, and flirt slightly… until I got too close for comfort.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Narcissist Wants Victims To Feel Like They Have Met Their Soulmate

If I could pick one sentence that I believe to be the most manipulative and dangerous, it would be one that fell upon my ears when I was young, vulnerable, and completely unaware that I was dealing with a covert narcissist.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: How To Tell When A Relationship Has Run Its Course

When we begin building a life with someone, and we are in the early stages of the relationship, it can feel like things are going to last forever. We tell ourselves that no matter what happens or how bad it gets, we will hold on to that person.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Narcissistic Leaders Make Unrealistic Demands And Ignore Feedback

Recently, a friend asked me how to tell the difference between a boss who is a bit full of themselves and a full-on narcissist. Her question triggered a flurry of memories. I have had my share of “bad” or “toxic” bosses full of themselves. In my experience, they caused work to be a constant grey cloud of stress and made their employees' lives more difficult.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Standards Must Be Held To Find A True “Soulmate”

Often when I am talking to someone in a toxic relationship, they will justify their partner’s behavior by claiming that they are their “soulmate” even when they are enduring emotional and, at times, physical abuse.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: An Insecure Person Will Attempt to Change Their Partner

Many of the men I dated enjoyed the idea of me. They liked how free-spirited I was and how goofy I could be even in public… in the beginning. As the relationship moved forward, it would change. I needed to settle down, be quieter, and wear a certain type of clothing that was more in line with what they liked.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Behaviors Must Be Changed To Stop Reaching Out To A Romantic Ex

When I was in college, I went through a very painful breakup. My boyfriend, Trevor, didn’t want to be in a monogamous relationship and decided to cut things off after we had been together for almost a year.

Read full story

Opinion: Love Will Not Have The Power To “Fix” A Narcissist With An Addiction

Many years ago, I poured my heart and soul into someone who did not deserve any part of me, as many people do when they fall for a toxic/narcissistic romantic partner. These days I tell my story to help other victims of narcissistic abuse realize that they are not alone and hopefully guide them in their healing journey.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Lovebombing: It is Always Manipulative Or Are There Exceptions?

Love bombing has become very common when talking about someone coming on too strong during the beginning stages of a relationship. This tactic is most often recognized as the first stage in the narcissistic/sociopathic cycle as their first manipulative technique used to overwhelm you with words of affirmation, affection, and gifts.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Tall-Telling Signs A Romantic Prospect Is Still Seeing Other People

When I was sixteen I had a huge crush on my neighbor that lived down the street from my house. Over the years we had always waved at each other from across the street and would see each other at our small-town events such as the Fourth of July firework show that the city put on.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Unhealthy Communication Can Put A Wedge Between Two Partners

For a long time, I thought my communication techniques were flawless regarding my relationships. I thought I had mastered the art of connecting with my partner by talking and sharing my feelings whenever they popped into my head.

Read full story

Opinion: Toxic People Manipulate Their Partners Under the Guise of “Love”

Time and time again, I have witnessed toxic behaviors completely dismissed under the premise of love. “Oh, he is controlling because he loves me so much.”. “She is insecure and terrified of losing our relationship that she lashes out at me, it’s not her fault….”

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy