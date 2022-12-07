Opinion: Victims Often Unaware Of Being Trapped In Narcissistic Trauma Bond

Photo by Mark Pecar/Unsplash

Recently I was doing a session with a client trying to work through the aftermath of her relationship with an abusive narcissist.

Throughout our session, she kept returning to the same thought over and over again.

“I don’t understand why I didn’t leave sooner… everything was so bad, and I knew deep down that it wouldn’t get better. Why couldn’t I just manage to walk away sooner?”

To someone who has never experienced a trauma bond , seeing it happen to someone else can be baffling due to a lack of understanding around why anyone would stay in such a toxic situation.

On the other hand, if you have ever been in a trauma bond, you know that it transcends all logic and that breaking out is far from easy.

If you are somewhere in-between and have been wondering whether or not you are currently in a trauma bond, here are some of the most common feelings you would be experiencing.

#1. You are given little love kernels to keep you hanging on

When stuck in a trauma bond, there will be moments throughout the relationship that are horrible and moments that are amazing. There will be almost no in-between as it is a constant roller-coaster of emotions.

Years ago, when I was trapped in a trauma bond, it was incredibly confusing because it was something I had never experienced. There were moments when my partner would invalidate and criticize my feelings, and then I would be given tidbits of affection and love that caused me to question if I had exaggerated the previous mistreatment.

As time went on, the affection and adoration became less and less, but there was still enough of it to keep me hanging on for a long time that things would eventually get better.

#2. The roller-coaster feels unpredictable and exciting

For some people, it’s very difficult to break the cycle of falling into multiple trauma bonds because it’s such a rush.

Stability can feel boring after being in a relationship where you fight passionately and are told by your partner that it’s bringing you closer together.

Recently I was talking to a client who mused that although she could look back and recognize how toxic and unhealthy her relationship was… she missed the ups and downs because they were such a rush.

When you grow accustomed to the chaos of a trauma bond, it can be extremely difficult to cultivate new relationship habits and learn that you should not tolerate the constant ups and downs accompanying a toxic partner.

#3. You can’t come up with one good reason to stay

One of my closest childhood friends constantly talks about how unhappy she is with her boyfriend.

For years and years, they have stayed together even though they both yearn to explore other options and see other people. Not only that but there have been numerous times when her boyfriend invalidated her feelings and negatively commented about her weight or appearance.

Recently I asked her why she stays or what she enjoys about her partner, and she couldn’t come up with one. Yet even with that being said and her blatant unhappiness with their partnership, she can’t seem to leave him.

If you can’t come up with one good reason why you are with your partner, the relationship is most likely detrimental to your happiness.

#4. You can’t muster the strength to leave

There will be a point amid a trauma bond where you will accept in your heart and your head that you are with someone that is hurting you. Most of the time, you will most likely feel exhausted and miserable with how you are being treated by your partner.

Yet with all this knowledge, walking away still feels like a knife going through your heart.

Severing a trauma bond is one of the most difficult things that you will ever do.

If you have gotten to the point where you are ready to step away, ensure that you have support from friends and family. Immediately go no contact with your abuser if possible so that you aren’t tempted by their words and the overwhelming desire to return to them.

Although it will be hard, I promise that you will feel incredibly free once you emerge on the other side with the bond broken.

