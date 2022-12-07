Opinion: Toxic People Manipulate Their Partners Under the Guise of “Love”

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QD8UP_0jZxOQwi00
Photo byZachery Perry/Unsplash

Time and time again, I have witnessed toxic behaviors completely dismissed under the premise of love.

“Oh, he is controlling because he loves me so much.”

“She is insecure and terrified of losing our relationship that she lashes out at me, it’s not her fault….”

Although someone can claim to love you, it is extremely important to start paying attention to their actions because at a certain point, words are only words.

When someone asks me how they can tell whether or not they are in a toxic relationship, I always start with the same basic question.

How do you feel about yourself when you are with them or thinking about them?

If your partner who claims to love you cause you to experience the following feelings, it’s time to take a step back, as you are most likely in a toxic relationship.

You will start believing that your feelings don’t matter

There was an evening many years ago when I was sitting across the dinner table from my boyfriend. Due to a falling out with my mother, I was extremely upset and explained my pain to him through tears.

When I finally finished speaking, my boyfriend rolled his eyes and shrugged.

“I don’t know why you must be so dramatic about this. You need to move on with your life, screw her.”

His words caused me to question whether or not I was overreacting, which, I learned later, was exactly what he wanted.

Invalidation is a tactic used by toxic people to cause their victims to question their own feelings and experiences which makes them vulnerable for further manipulation down the line.

You will bear the weight of their own insecurities

Healthy individuals can work through their insecurities while also having the self-awareness to not project their faults on everyone around them.

A toxic individual will do the complete opposite. Their baggage will eventually rise to the surface if it hasn’t been dealt with, and their insecurities will be projected unto the people closest to them… which will most likely include you.

Let me provide you with an example. There were numerous times my ex would accuse me of cheating even though I was completely faithful. It would be impossible for me to recount the countless accusations as they happened almost anytime I went out with friends or didn’t spend the night at his place.

I found out later on in the relationship that he had been unfaithful numerous times and was projecting his own infidelity unto me.

You are not trusted by your partner for absolutely no reason

Years ago, I was in a relationship with a very toxic man who constantly questioned my actions and words even though I had given him no reason to doubt me.

A few months into our relationship, I excitedly told him I was going on a girl's trip with a group of my closest friends for one of their birthdays.

Immediately he began talking about how I would flirt with every man I saw and that I wanted to dress scantily to get attention. I was flabbergasted and confused because not only was I modest by normal standards, but it should have been no concern of his what I decided to wear.

Throughout my weekend with my friends, he was distant and cold due to his assumption of how I was behaving, and I realized that I was being punished for deciding to go on the girl’s trip.

You will feel pain when they begin withholding affection

When it comes to a toxic relationship, love is not given freely.

Affection is a weapon that can be used to reward or punish someone based on their actions and behaviors. Withholding love to weld control over a victim is one of the most toxic emotional abuse tactics of all.

I remember the shock coursing through my body as my partner began withdrawing affection even though things had been so sweet and wonderful initially. The excitement that he once had to see me was completely gone, and by the end of our time together, I couldn’t even hug him.

The times he provided affection were few and far between, which I later realized to be the necessary breadcrumbs to keep me from leaving.

If you feel shame for being yourself, it’s time to reevaluate your relationship.

You will never ask yourself what is wrong with you as many times as you will in a relationship with someone who is toxic.

The behaviors and quirks they found “cute” initially will be used against them later. Soon, the person who couldn’t find fault with you will be wondering why they “put up” with you.

I’m telling you to look out for these feelings and behaviors because I feel like the word “love” is thrown around and, in some cases, used as a means of control.

I am also telling you this because I lost myself in a toxic and abusive relationship many years ago. After reclaiming my life and walking away, I promised myself never again I would ever let a man determine my worth and value under the guise of love.

Sources:

https://psychcentral.com/health/reasons-you-and-others-invalidate-your-emotional-experience#1

https://www.thehappinessclinic.org/single-post/how-to-know-when-youre-projecting

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# dating# psychology# mental health# narcissist

Comments / 1

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

34781 followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: Past Infidelity Often Reason Enough To Not Date Someone

Many people claim you should never stay in a relationship if someone has cheated in the past because that person would always be unfaithful in future relationships. I can sum the response up to one saying that I am sure we are all very familiar with.

Read full story

Opinion: Dating Feels Strange And Uncomfortable After Being With A Narcissist

It was an absolutely lovely evening, by all accounts. My date was handsome, kind, thoughtful, and the opposite of my narcissistic ex. He made me feel safe and comfortable in a way that felt foreign to me.

Read full story

Opinion: In A Healthy Relationship Toxic Behaviors Will Not Be Tolerated

I was seething with anger and hurt. It had been over a day since I had received a single text from my boyfriend. A group of friends and I were out at the bar, and I had asked if he wanted to meet us.Hours passed, and multiple texts were ignored, although I could see they had been read.

Read full story

Opinion: Many Victims Are Unaware When Interacting With A Covert Narcissist

When we hear the word narcissist, it usually surfaces images of a conceited individual who loves their own reflection and brags about their accomplishments. Yet, many people don’t realize that narcissistic personality disorder is not created equal nor manifests in the same way from one narcissist to another.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Closure Isn't Necessary To Stop Obsessing Over A Toxic Ex

I had always believed that you had to still love someone for them to inhabit parts of your mind. Yet it had been over eight months, and memories of my toxic still keep popping into my mind uninvited and unwanted. There were still dreams and images of the violent events that had transpired before my leaving.

Read full story

Opinion: Methods To Protect Against Being Gaslighted in Toxic Relationships

Recently a woman reached out to me saying she had caught her husband on a date with another woman. As she watched him and the other woman embrace and kiss, she felt a rage overcoming her body. Yet, instead of confronting him then and there, she decided to wait until he arrived home.

Read full story

Opinion: A Healthy Relationship May Feel Uncomfortable After Being With A Narcissist

It was an absolutely lovely evening, by all accounts. My date was handsome, kind, thoughtful, and the opposite of my narcissistic ex. He made me feel safe and comfortable in a way that felt foreign to me.

Read full story

Opinion: Emotionally Unavailable People Will Refuse To Validate Their Relationships

My phone dinged, and a rush went through my entire body. Quickly I checked, and his name flashed across my screen... James. For six years, we had been off and on. Whenever a relationship ended for me, he was there. But when we weren’t together romantically, we were “friends.” we would text, talk on the phone, and flirt slightly… until I got too close for comfort.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Narcissist Wants Victims To Feel Like They Have Met Their Soulmate

If I could pick one sentence that I believe to be the most manipulative and dangerous, it would be one that fell upon my ears when I was young, vulnerable, and completely unaware that I was dealing with a covert narcissist.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: How To Tell When A Relationship Has Run Its Course

When we begin building a life with someone, and we are in the early stages of the relationship, it can feel like things are going to last forever. We tell ourselves that no matter what happens or how bad it gets, we will hold on to that person.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Narcissistic Leaders Make Unrealistic Demands And Ignore Feedback

Recently, a friend asked me how to tell the difference between a boss who is a bit full of themselves and a full-on narcissist. Her question triggered a flurry of memories. I have had my share of “bad” or “toxic” bosses full of themselves. In my experience, they caused work to be a constant grey cloud of stress and made their employees' lives more difficult.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Standards Must Be Held To Find A True “Soulmate”

Often when I am talking to someone in a toxic relationship, they will justify their partner’s behavior by claiming that they are their “soulmate” even when they are enduring emotional and, at times, physical abuse.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: An Insecure Person Will Attempt to Change Their Partner

Many of the men I dated enjoyed the idea of me. They liked how free-spirited I was and how goofy I could be even in public… in the beginning. As the relationship moved forward, it would change. I needed to settle down, be quieter, and wear a certain type of clothing that was more in line with what they liked.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Behaviors Must Be Changed To Stop Reaching Out To A Romantic Ex

When I was in college, I went through a very painful breakup. My boyfriend, Trevor, didn’t want to be in a monogamous relationship and decided to cut things off after we had been together for almost a year.

Read full story

Opinion: Love Will Not Have The Power To “Fix” A Narcissist With An Addiction

Many years ago, I poured my heart and soul into someone who did not deserve any part of me, as many people do when they fall for a toxic/narcissistic romantic partner. These days I tell my story to help other victims of narcissistic abuse realize that they are not alone and hopefully guide them in their healing journey.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Lovebombing: It is Always Manipulative Or Are There Exceptions?

Love bombing has become very common when talking about someone coming on too strong during the beginning stages of a relationship. This tactic is most often recognized as the first stage in the narcissistic/sociopathic cycle as their first manipulative technique used to overwhelm you with words of affirmation, affection, and gifts.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Tall-Telling Signs A Romantic Prospect Is Still Seeing Other People

When I was sixteen I had a huge crush on my neighbor that lived down the street from my house. Over the years we had always waved at each other from across the street and would see each other at our small-town events such as the Fourth of July firework show that the city put on.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Victims Often Unaware Of Being Trapped In Narcissistic Trauma Bond

Recently I was doing a session with a client trying to work through the aftermath of her relationship with an abusive narcissist. Throughout our session, she kept returning to the same thought over and over again.

Read full story

Opinion: Unhealthy Communication Can Put A Wedge Between Two Partners

For a long time, I thought my communication techniques were flawless regarding my relationships. I thought I had mastered the art of connecting with my partner by talking and sharing my feelings whenever they popped into my head.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy