Opinion: A Partner Will Leave A Relationship If Toxic Traits Are Not Addressed And Changed

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sBmUg_0jZH7bhJ00
Photo byJarin Dominguez/Unsplash

For over a decade, I went through relationship after relationship that followed the same script. I would jump in headfirst, we would fall in “love,” and then anywhere from six months to a year in, I would slowly distance myself and eventually move on.

None of those relationships were with someone with whom I wanted to build a permanent future, so part of me assumed that I didn’t really need to work on myself.

Then, I met someone who was everything I had ever wanted in a partner. He was driven, adventurous, and thoughtful, and we complimented each other extremely well.

Then a string of events came to pass, which made me realize that I would either have to change my behavioral patterns or risk losing this person forever.

Losing my partner wasn’t a risk I was willing to take, so I worked on four behaviors that I believed were toxic to our future/relationship.

#1. I cut off the relationships that no longer served me

For years after we dated, I remained friends with one particular ex. Although nothing physical ever happened between us after we dated, we talked far more than was healthy.

It got to the point where there were several relationships in which I used this ex as an emotional crutch when I felt like I wasn’t getting what I needed from my boyfriend.

When I met my current partner, it was apparent that this behavior would be detrimental to us if I let it continue. After almost a decade of staying in touch, I talked to my ex and explained that it was time to let go for the sake of our emotional health.

#2. I stopped partying as if I were still in college

A few years ago, I woke up in my bed with no memory of how I had gotten home the evening before. Although those nights were few and far between, a feeling of absolute terror coursed through my body because I couldn’t remember what I had done.

Some investigation revealed that a friend had called me a Lyft and sent me home. That being said, I couldn’t stop thinking about the reality that I had put myself in a dangerous situation and could have easily been taken advantage of.

From that morning on, I have never woken up without completely recollecting what happened the evening before. That scare was the push I needed to work through my drinking and stop pushing my body to the limits.

#3. I faced the trauma that I had been running from for years

Jumping from relationship to relationship and living a life full of constant conflict and drama allowed me to avoid my past for the first part of my adult life.

Yet as it always does, my trauma began to catch up to me, and I realized that I needed to work through the pain for the sake of both my partner and myself.

An amazing therapist helped me face my past and work through it to build the foundation for a better future. My therapist was able to help me work through the reasons why I was projecting past experiences with other men onto my new partner. Through extensive work, we put together a plan which has helped me grow and heal.

#4. I stopped shutting down whenever I faced conflict

Not giving into fighting was a tactic that I always prided myself on when it came to my relationships.

However, when reflecting on the past, I have realized that the truth is that I never allowed for conflict. If anything arose in my relationships, I would completely shut down and not engage with my partner to the point where it was as if they were talking to a wall.

Immediately my partner identified that I would shut down if there was any conflict. He confronted me about it, and I felt like I couldn’t speak. Fighting through the urge to shut down was one of the hardest things I have ever had to do, but I knew that if I didn’t overcome it, I would risk losing my partner.

I began working through my feelings and communicating when I felt like I was shutting down so that he could adjust his communication tactics. Together, we figured out what works, and although I still dislike conflict, I can approach it in a healthier way.

It’s not easy admitting that you have toxic traits

When I was a young adult and had just started dating, there were times when I would hear the phrase, “He/she has baggage from their last relationship,” but I never grasped what it meant.

Then as years went by and a few scars found their way to my heart, I realized that I carried behaviors with me that had been in previous relationships. I kept repeating the same patterns, expecting things to end up differently that time when it always resulted in the exact same ending.

Perhaps if I had changed my patterns earlier, things would have worked out, but I like to believe those other relationships gave me the building blocks down the road.

Regardless of my past, when I met the person I wanted to spend my life with, I decided to do everything I could to be the best version of myself, including working through my toxic traits.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# dating# psychology# narcissist# self

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

34781 followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: Past Infidelity Often Reason Enough To Not Date Someone

Many people claim you should never stay in a relationship if someone has cheated in the past because that person would always be unfaithful in future relationships. I can sum the response up to one saying that I am sure we are all very familiar with.

Read full story

Opinion: Dating Feels Strange And Uncomfortable After Being With A Narcissist

It was an absolutely lovely evening, by all accounts. My date was handsome, kind, thoughtful, and the opposite of my narcissistic ex. He made me feel safe and comfortable in a way that felt foreign to me.

Read full story

Opinion: In A Healthy Relationship Toxic Behaviors Will Not Be Tolerated

I was seething with anger and hurt. It had been over a day since I had received a single text from my boyfriend. A group of friends and I were out at the bar, and I had asked if he wanted to meet us.Hours passed, and multiple texts were ignored, although I could see they had been read.

Read full story

Opinion: Many Victims Are Unaware When Interacting With A Covert Narcissist

When we hear the word narcissist, it usually surfaces images of a conceited individual who loves their own reflection and brags about their accomplishments. Yet, many people don’t realize that narcissistic personality disorder is not created equal nor manifests in the same way from one narcissist to another.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Closure Isn't Necessary To Stop Obsessing Over A Toxic Ex

I had always believed that you had to still love someone for them to inhabit parts of your mind. Yet it had been over eight months, and memories of my toxic still keep popping into my mind uninvited and unwanted. There were still dreams and images of the violent events that had transpired before my leaving.

Read full story

Opinion: Methods To Protect Against Being Gaslighted in Toxic Relationships

Recently a woman reached out to me saying she had caught her husband on a date with another woman. As she watched him and the other woman embrace and kiss, she felt a rage overcoming her body. Yet, instead of confronting him then and there, she decided to wait until he arrived home.

Read full story

Opinion: A Healthy Relationship May Feel Uncomfortable After Being With A Narcissist

It was an absolutely lovely evening, by all accounts. My date was handsome, kind, thoughtful, and the opposite of my narcissistic ex. He made me feel safe and comfortable in a way that felt foreign to me.

Read full story

Opinion: Emotionally Unavailable People Will Refuse To Validate Their Relationships

My phone dinged, and a rush went through my entire body. Quickly I checked, and his name flashed across my screen... James. For six years, we had been off and on. Whenever a relationship ended for me, he was there. But when we weren’t together romantically, we were “friends.” we would text, talk on the phone, and flirt slightly… until I got too close for comfort.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Narcissist Wants Victims To Feel Like They Have Met Their Soulmate

If I could pick one sentence that I believe to be the most manipulative and dangerous, it would be one that fell upon my ears when I was young, vulnerable, and completely unaware that I was dealing with a covert narcissist.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: How To Tell When A Relationship Has Run Its Course

When we begin building a life with someone, and we are in the early stages of the relationship, it can feel like things are going to last forever. We tell ourselves that no matter what happens or how bad it gets, we will hold on to that person.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Narcissistic Leaders Make Unrealistic Demands And Ignore Feedback

Recently, a friend asked me how to tell the difference between a boss who is a bit full of themselves and a full-on narcissist. Her question triggered a flurry of memories. I have had my share of “bad” or “toxic” bosses full of themselves. In my experience, they caused work to be a constant grey cloud of stress and made their employees' lives more difficult.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Standards Must Be Held To Find A True “Soulmate”

Often when I am talking to someone in a toxic relationship, they will justify their partner’s behavior by claiming that they are their “soulmate” even when they are enduring emotional and, at times, physical abuse.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: An Insecure Person Will Attempt to Change Their Partner

Many of the men I dated enjoyed the idea of me. They liked how free-spirited I was and how goofy I could be even in public… in the beginning. As the relationship moved forward, it would change. I needed to settle down, be quieter, and wear a certain type of clothing that was more in line with what they liked.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Behaviors Must Be Changed To Stop Reaching Out To A Romantic Ex

When I was in college, I went through a very painful breakup. My boyfriend, Trevor, didn’t want to be in a monogamous relationship and decided to cut things off after we had been together for almost a year.

Read full story

Opinion: Love Will Not Have The Power To “Fix” A Narcissist With An Addiction

Many years ago, I poured my heart and soul into someone who did not deserve any part of me, as many people do when they fall for a toxic/narcissistic romantic partner. These days I tell my story to help other victims of narcissistic abuse realize that they are not alone and hopefully guide them in their healing journey.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Lovebombing: It is Always Manipulative Or Are There Exceptions?

Love bombing has become very common when talking about someone coming on too strong during the beginning stages of a relationship. This tactic is most often recognized as the first stage in the narcissistic/sociopathic cycle as their first manipulative technique used to overwhelm you with words of affirmation, affection, and gifts.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Tall-Telling Signs A Romantic Prospect Is Still Seeing Other People

When I was sixteen I had a huge crush on my neighbor that lived down the street from my house. Over the years we had always waved at each other from across the street and would see each other at our small-town events such as the Fourth of July firework show that the city put on.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Victims Often Unaware Of Being Trapped In Narcissistic Trauma Bond

Recently I was doing a session with a client trying to work through the aftermath of her relationship with an abusive narcissist. Throughout our session, she kept returning to the same thought over and over again.

Read full story

Opinion: Unhealthy Communication Can Put A Wedge Between Two Partners

For a long time, I thought my communication techniques were flawless regarding my relationships. I thought I had mastered the art of connecting with my partner by talking and sharing my feelings whenever they popped into my head.

Read full story

Opinion: Toxic People Manipulate Their Partners Under the Guise of “Love”

Time and time again, I have witnessed toxic behaviors completely dismissed under the premise of love. “Oh, he is controlling because he loves me so much.”. “She is insecure and terrified of losing our relationship that she lashes out at me, it’s not her fault….”

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy