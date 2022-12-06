Opinion: Victims Lose Their Sense Of Self After Dating a Narcissist

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GUxVf_0jZGdrlJ00
Photo byCandy Goode/Unsplash

Often victims of narcissistic abuse share similar stories after they have left the relationship.

“I’m trying to discover my sense of self again….”

“He broke my soul, I left without a support system….’

“I don’t know who I am, what I like, I don’t know what to do….”

“She hurt me to my very core… I’m still recovering after three years.”

“They gaslit me into another dimension.”

The words hurt to read because I remember how it feels to end a relationship with a narcissist only to realize that the healing journey is only just beginning.

To backtrack, many years ago, I was able to walk away from my narcissistic abuser after almost a year of dating. At the time, I assumed that it would be the same as any other break-up. I expected to cry, spend time with my friends and support system, and quickly build myself back up.

Those of you who have been through a similar experience is most likely already aware that the aftermath of psychological abuse is unlike any “normal” break-up.

In the months following our break-up, confusion and despair were everywhere. Self-hatred coursed through my veins, and the confident woman who had once stared back at me in the mirror had been replaced by someone I had failed to recognize at all.

The strongest of all of those emotions was anger. Anger that I had allowed someone to strip me of my worth. Anger that I had allowed someone to control what I thought and felt. Anger that I now questioned everything because I had been gaslighted and invalidated for so long.

One question became more and more prevalent in my mind.

Was this going to be the rest of my life? Was this horror going to last forever?

Today I can reassure you that the horror does not last forever.

Yes, I had to relearn how to trust myself, how to know myself, how to set boundaries, and how to love myself again.

Within those hard lessons, there was plenty of good as well. I was able to relearn how to trust myself and how to feel joy. The joy was a kind that I had never felt before because I had suffered from codependency, which was another part of my mental health I started focusing on.

All of that being said, this message is meant to reassure you.

I want you to know that feeling lost after leaving an abusive relationship is completely normal. I want you to remember that what you have gone through was horrendous and something you should have never experienced.

Healing takes time and is truly a journey, not a destination. There are days when I still feel the aftereffects of my trauma, but I am now equipped to work through it in a healthy way.

Please remember that if you feel lost and don’t know who you are right now… you are not alone.

Many survivors are ready to stand by your side as you pull yourself back off the ground stronger than ever.

Sources:

https://www.mhanational.org/co-dependency

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# psychology# dating# narcissist# mental health

Comments / 1

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

34781 followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: Past Infidelity Often Reason Enough To Not Date Someone

Many people claim you should never stay in a relationship if someone has cheated in the past because that person would always be unfaithful in future relationships. I can sum the response up to one saying that I am sure we are all very familiar with.

Read full story

Opinion: Dating Feels Strange And Uncomfortable After Being With A Narcissist

It was an absolutely lovely evening, by all accounts. My date was handsome, kind, thoughtful, and the opposite of my narcissistic ex. He made me feel safe and comfortable in a way that felt foreign to me.

Read full story

Opinion: In A Healthy Relationship Toxic Behaviors Will Not Be Tolerated

I was seething with anger and hurt. It had been over a day since I had received a single text from my boyfriend. A group of friends and I were out at the bar, and I had asked if he wanted to meet us.Hours passed, and multiple texts were ignored, although I could see they had been read.

Read full story

Opinion: Many Victims Are Unaware When Interacting With A Covert Narcissist

When we hear the word narcissist, it usually surfaces images of a conceited individual who loves their own reflection and brags about their accomplishments. Yet, many people don’t realize that narcissistic personality disorder is not created equal nor manifests in the same way from one narcissist to another.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Closure Isn't Necessary To Stop Obsessing Over A Toxic Ex

I had always believed that you had to still love someone for them to inhabit parts of your mind. Yet it had been over eight months, and memories of my toxic still keep popping into my mind uninvited and unwanted. There were still dreams and images of the violent events that had transpired before my leaving.

Read full story

Opinion: Methods To Protect Against Being Gaslighted in Toxic Relationships

Recently a woman reached out to me saying she had caught her husband on a date with another woman. As she watched him and the other woman embrace and kiss, she felt a rage overcoming her body. Yet, instead of confronting him then and there, she decided to wait until he arrived home.

Read full story

Opinion: A Healthy Relationship May Feel Uncomfortable After Being With A Narcissist

It was an absolutely lovely evening, by all accounts. My date was handsome, kind, thoughtful, and the opposite of my narcissistic ex. He made me feel safe and comfortable in a way that felt foreign to me.

Read full story

Opinion: Emotionally Unavailable People Will Refuse To Validate Their Relationships

My phone dinged, and a rush went through my entire body. Quickly I checked, and his name flashed across my screen... James. For six years, we had been off and on. Whenever a relationship ended for me, he was there. But when we weren’t together romantically, we were “friends.” we would text, talk on the phone, and flirt slightly… until I got too close for comfort.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Narcissist Wants Victims To Feel Like They Have Met Their Soulmate

If I could pick one sentence that I believe to be the most manipulative and dangerous, it would be one that fell upon my ears when I was young, vulnerable, and completely unaware that I was dealing with a covert narcissist.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: How To Tell When A Relationship Has Run Its Course

When we begin building a life with someone, and we are in the early stages of the relationship, it can feel like things are going to last forever. We tell ourselves that no matter what happens or how bad it gets, we will hold on to that person.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Narcissistic Leaders Make Unrealistic Demands And Ignore Feedback

Recently, a friend asked me how to tell the difference between a boss who is a bit full of themselves and a full-on narcissist. Her question triggered a flurry of memories. I have had my share of “bad” or “toxic” bosses full of themselves. In my experience, they caused work to be a constant grey cloud of stress and made their employees' lives more difficult.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Standards Must Be Held To Find A True “Soulmate”

Often when I am talking to someone in a toxic relationship, they will justify their partner’s behavior by claiming that they are their “soulmate” even when they are enduring emotional and, at times, physical abuse.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: An Insecure Person Will Attempt to Change Their Partner

Many of the men I dated enjoyed the idea of me. They liked how free-spirited I was and how goofy I could be even in public… in the beginning. As the relationship moved forward, it would change. I needed to settle down, be quieter, and wear a certain type of clothing that was more in line with what they liked.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Behaviors Must Be Changed To Stop Reaching Out To A Romantic Ex

When I was in college, I went through a very painful breakup. My boyfriend, Trevor, didn’t want to be in a monogamous relationship and decided to cut things off after we had been together for almost a year.

Read full story

Opinion: Love Will Not Have The Power To “Fix” A Narcissist With An Addiction

Many years ago, I poured my heart and soul into someone who did not deserve any part of me, as many people do when they fall for a toxic/narcissistic romantic partner. These days I tell my story to help other victims of narcissistic abuse realize that they are not alone and hopefully guide them in their healing journey.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Lovebombing: It is Always Manipulative Or Are There Exceptions?

Love bombing has become very common when talking about someone coming on too strong during the beginning stages of a relationship. This tactic is most often recognized as the first stage in the narcissistic/sociopathic cycle as their first manipulative technique used to overwhelm you with words of affirmation, affection, and gifts.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Tall-Telling Signs A Romantic Prospect Is Still Seeing Other People

When I was sixteen I had a huge crush on my neighbor that lived down the street from my house. Over the years we had always waved at each other from across the street and would see each other at our small-town events such as the Fourth of July firework show that the city put on.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Victims Often Unaware Of Being Trapped In Narcissistic Trauma Bond

Recently I was doing a session with a client trying to work through the aftermath of her relationship with an abusive narcissist. Throughout our session, she kept returning to the same thought over and over again.

Read full story

Opinion: Unhealthy Communication Can Put A Wedge Between Two Partners

For a long time, I thought my communication techniques were flawless regarding my relationships. I thought I had mastered the art of connecting with my partner by talking and sharing my feelings whenever they popped into my head.

Read full story

Opinion: Toxic People Manipulate Their Partners Under the Guise of “Love”

Time and time again, I have witnessed toxic behaviors completely dismissed under the premise of love. “Oh, he is controlling because he loves me so much.”. “She is insecure and terrified of losing our relationship that she lashes out at me, it’s not her fault….”

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy