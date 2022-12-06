Opinion: Healing After A Toxic Relationship Often Requires Victims To Change Their Inner Selves

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BDI0s_0jYdqcEt00
Photo byWedding Dreamz/Unsplash

There are trials in life that can challenge us to the point where we want to give up.

One such experience that can cause us to question the very reality in which we live is when we reach the bitter end of a toxic relationship.

After going through a painful breakup with a narcissistic and abusive man, my mental health was in the gutter, and I was exhausted, frustrated, and angry. Questions that often came into my mind were as follows:

Why do I have to work on myself?

Why does the toxic person get to just “walk away”?

What did I do to deserve this?

Maybe I’m just a horrible person, and this is what I get…

Then it dawned on me that the more energy I put into trying to figure out what had transpired and the reasons behind why it happened was completely futile. It was time to start focusing on the healing process.

Healing looks different for everyone, but this is what I did immediately after leaving the most toxic relationship of my entire life.

I started doing exactly what I wanted before it was too late

For the first couple of decades, I let other people’s decisions sway my own. My college degree was influenced by my father even though it wasn’t what I wanted and ended up being a mistake. My friends influenced who I dated and what I wore, and for far too long, I walked on eggshells and tried to appease everyone else.

One day shortly after my break-up with my toxic ex, I was sitting at work, and it dawned on me that if I didn’t start doing what I wanted, it would never happen, and life was simply going to pass me by.

I quit my job shortly after, took a vacation to Europe with my best friend, and then we moved to a new state, which was the best decision I had ever made.

Every day I wake up and look at my amazing partner and the life that I’ve built, and I think that if I hadn’t taken a chance that seemed “crazy” to the outside world, it never would have happened.

I faced what needed to change at my very core

The terror I experienced in my abusive and toxic relationship woke me out of a “fog” and revealed a reality I didn’t want to face but knew it was necessary.

By jumping from relationship to relationship in hope that I would finally be happy, I was avoiding the work that I needed to do by secretly hoping someone else would be my savior.

Because of this deep-rooted belief, I was a prime target for a narcissistic abuser to love-bomb and manipulated. He knew that his words would fall upon ears he desperately needed to hear them.

When the fantasy eroded and the mask fell, I realized I had been completely fooled.

After leaving the relationship, I was ready to face what was at the root of my pain… which was a whole slew of trauma and codependency. I started exploring why I felt and acted like I did and found an amazing therapist. The healing journey began at that point and has been continuous and ever-evolving.

I reminded myself, “you are not going to be lost forever.”

The reason that I have continually told my story for years is intending to provide hope for others going through the same experience.

I’m not going to sugar-coat anything… healing took a very long time. There isn’t a specific moment when I felt entirely “healed” as I believe some scars stay with us, we simply learn to work through them.

That being said, one important thing that I did throughout my healing process was very simple. On the days when the pain was overwhelming and the anger and frustration came crashing down, I would whisper one simple reminder to myself.

“This is temporary. You will not be this lost forever.”

There is no magic formula for healing. Every single experience will be unique to that individual and what worked for me may not work for someone else.

If you reach a point where you feel comfortable doing so, I highly recommend sharing your story in places like this, where it is a community of survivors.

It has been life-altering being able to forge relationships with others who have had similar experiences like mine, as not necessary for validation that I was not going insane, but as a reminder that there is strength in numbers.

Sources:

https://www.verywellmind.com/what-is-codependency-5072124

https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/lifetime-connections/201804/love-bombing-narcissists-secret-weapon

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# psychology# mental health# narcissist# dating

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

34781 followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: Past Infidelity Often Reason Enough To Not Date Someone

Many people claim you should never stay in a relationship if someone has cheated in the past because that person would always be unfaithful in future relationships. I can sum the response up to one saying that I am sure we are all very familiar with.

Read full story

Opinion: Dating Feels Strange And Uncomfortable After Being With A Narcissist

It was an absolutely lovely evening, by all accounts. My date was handsome, kind, thoughtful, and the opposite of my narcissistic ex. He made me feel safe and comfortable in a way that felt foreign to me.

Read full story

Opinion: In A Healthy Relationship Toxic Behaviors Will Not Be Tolerated

I was seething with anger and hurt. It had been over a day since I had received a single text from my boyfriend. A group of friends and I were out at the bar, and I had asked if he wanted to meet us.Hours passed, and multiple texts were ignored, although I could see they had been read.

Read full story

Opinion: Many Victims Are Unaware When Interacting With A Covert Narcissist

When we hear the word narcissist, it usually surfaces images of a conceited individual who loves their own reflection and brags about their accomplishments. Yet, many people don’t realize that narcissistic personality disorder is not created equal nor manifests in the same way from one narcissist to another.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Closure Isn't Necessary To Stop Obsessing Over A Toxic Ex

I had always believed that you had to still love someone for them to inhabit parts of your mind. Yet it had been over eight months, and memories of my toxic still keep popping into my mind uninvited and unwanted. There were still dreams and images of the violent events that had transpired before my leaving.

Read full story

Opinion: Methods To Protect Against Being Gaslighted in Toxic Relationships

Recently a woman reached out to me saying she had caught her husband on a date with another woman. As she watched him and the other woman embrace and kiss, she felt a rage overcoming her body. Yet, instead of confronting him then and there, she decided to wait until he arrived home.

Read full story

Opinion: A Healthy Relationship May Feel Uncomfortable After Being With A Narcissist

It was an absolutely lovely evening, by all accounts. My date was handsome, kind, thoughtful, and the opposite of my narcissistic ex. He made me feel safe and comfortable in a way that felt foreign to me.

Read full story

Opinion: Emotionally Unavailable People Will Refuse To Validate Their Relationships

My phone dinged, and a rush went through my entire body. Quickly I checked, and his name flashed across my screen... James. For six years, we had been off and on. Whenever a relationship ended for me, he was there. But when we weren’t together romantically, we were “friends.” we would text, talk on the phone, and flirt slightly… until I got too close for comfort.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Narcissist Wants Victims To Feel Like They Have Met Their Soulmate

If I could pick one sentence that I believe to be the most manipulative and dangerous, it would be one that fell upon my ears when I was young, vulnerable, and completely unaware that I was dealing with a covert narcissist.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: How To Tell When A Relationship Has Run Its Course

When we begin building a life with someone, and we are in the early stages of the relationship, it can feel like things are going to last forever. We tell ourselves that no matter what happens or how bad it gets, we will hold on to that person.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Narcissistic Leaders Make Unrealistic Demands And Ignore Feedback

Recently, a friend asked me how to tell the difference between a boss who is a bit full of themselves and a full-on narcissist. Her question triggered a flurry of memories. I have had my share of “bad” or “toxic” bosses full of themselves. In my experience, they caused work to be a constant grey cloud of stress and made their employees' lives more difficult.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Standards Must Be Held To Find A True “Soulmate”

Often when I am talking to someone in a toxic relationship, they will justify their partner’s behavior by claiming that they are their “soulmate” even when they are enduring emotional and, at times, physical abuse.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: An Insecure Person Will Attempt to Change Their Partner

Many of the men I dated enjoyed the idea of me. They liked how free-spirited I was and how goofy I could be even in public… in the beginning. As the relationship moved forward, it would change. I needed to settle down, be quieter, and wear a certain type of clothing that was more in line with what they liked.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Behaviors Must Be Changed To Stop Reaching Out To A Romantic Ex

When I was in college, I went through a very painful breakup. My boyfriend, Trevor, didn’t want to be in a monogamous relationship and decided to cut things off after we had been together for almost a year.

Read full story

Opinion: Love Will Not Have The Power To “Fix” A Narcissist With An Addiction

Many years ago, I poured my heart and soul into someone who did not deserve any part of me, as many people do when they fall for a toxic/narcissistic romantic partner. These days I tell my story to help other victims of narcissistic abuse realize that they are not alone and hopefully guide them in their healing journey.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Lovebombing: It is Always Manipulative Or Are There Exceptions?

Love bombing has become very common when talking about someone coming on too strong during the beginning stages of a relationship. This tactic is most often recognized as the first stage in the narcissistic/sociopathic cycle as their first manipulative technique used to overwhelm you with words of affirmation, affection, and gifts.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Tall-Telling Signs A Romantic Prospect Is Still Seeing Other People

When I was sixteen I had a huge crush on my neighbor that lived down the street from my house. Over the years we had always waved at each other from across the street and would see each other at our small-town events such as the Fourth of July firework show that the city put on.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Victims Often Unaware Of Being Trapped In Narcissistic Trauma Bond

Recently I was doing a session with a client trying to work through the aftermath of her relationship with an abusive narcissist. Throughout our session, she kept returning to the same thought over and over again.

Read full story

Opinion: Unhealthy Communication Can Put A Wedge Between Two Partners

For a long time, I thought my communication techniques were flawless regarding my relationships. I thought I had mastered the art of connecting with my partner by talking and sharing my feelings whenever they popped into my head.

Read full story

Opinion: Toxic People Manipulate Their Partners Under the Guise of “Love”

Time and time again, I have witnessed toxic behaviors completely dismissed under the premise of love. “Oh, he is controlling because he loves me so much.”. “She is insecure and terrified of losing our relationship that she lashes out at me, it’s not her fault….”

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy