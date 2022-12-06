Opinion: Small Lies Will End An Otherwise Healthy Relationship

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V322S_0jY8T0EZ00
Photo byrachel dsouza/Unsplash

Everyone tells little white lies in their relationships…. right?

White lies have become acceptable for some people. Still, I know from personal experience that any relationship I have had in the past that included lying always ended swiftly because we couldn’t rebuild the trust.

The issue with “little white lies” is that it’s easy to start withholding information until it snowballs into full-on blatant lying.

I love nothing more than the fact that my partner and I are completely open with each other. I don’t hide things for him, and I know I receive full honesty in return.

It always seems to be the seemingly “smallest” lies that result in a relationship’s demise. Here are the most common lies I have experienced and witnessed other couples go through that ended in their downfall.

#1. Telling your partner that you are emotionally available when you aren’t

There is advice that the best way to get over someone is to date someone new (or get under them), and I can't entirely agree.

I jumped from relationship to relationship throughout my late teenage/early adult years with no time to heal in between, and my recklessness resulted in many awkward situations.

Looking back, I can still remember the confusion I felt when I ran into an ex-boyfriend in the college cafeteria with my new boyfriend, that I had met at a summer camp while my ex and I had just broken up. There were residual feelings for my ex because I hadn’t taken the time to heal, but I couldn’t disclose that information to my new boyfriend, so I just let it simmer and cause friction in our new relationship.

#2. Saying that you want to have kids when you do/don’t

Before graduating college, there was an amazing and kind man that I was seeing… who was ready to settle down and have kids.

At the beginning of the relationship, he didn’t disclose that information. When I voiced that I was hesitant about ever having kids at all, he didn’t say a word. It wasn’t until months into dating that he began picking fights about me not being ready to settle down (I had just turned twenty-one) and even tried to get me to elope with him in Vegas during a weekend trip.

Needless to say, we broke up because I was not ready to have a family, but our entire relationship could have been avoided (along with some heartache) if he had been up-front at the beginning

#3. Lying about your libido/how often you want to be intimate

I know a couple that had a seemingly great life in the bedroom… until they got married.

Ryan was under the impression that his future wife had a high libido because she constantly initiated intimacy and said she loved being physical with him. As soon as they were married, she disclosed that she had a low libido and didn’t ever want to be intimate with Ryan.

To say that Ryan was shocked is an understatement. He was so bewildered as to how someone who claimed to love intimacy suddenly said she had never wanted it in the first place. They are still married, but the last that I heard, Ryan struggles to stay faithful to his wife because they have very different libidos, and he understandably craves intimacy.

#4. Talking to an ex and lying about the frequency of it

Now I’m not going to sit here and claim that two exes can never be friends. Many different factors go into the complexity of maintaining a friendship after, such as how long you had dated, when you broke up, how the break-up went, etc.

Years ago, I was dating James, and we were in our freshman year of college. I knew that he had ended things with his high-school sweetheart shortly before we met, and I asked if they still talked. He said no, and I left it at that. Months later, I discovered that James and his ex had been talking every day.

When confronted, James said he thought I would get upset if he told me the truth. I was obviously upset that they talked every day, but I was even more upset that he had straight up lied to me.

#5. Letting a friendship cross the line into an emotional affair

This is the ultimate lie that will most likely be the end of your relationship if you don’t nip it in the bud immediately.

It is a common story that has repeatedly played out and always starts innocently. You have a friend that you hang out with of the opposite sex. You tell them things that you cannot tell your partner, and the two of you build a bond. As time goes on, you become closer and closer until one day, the tension comes to a head, and you confess your feelings for each other.

Nothing physical needs to happen at all for an emotional affair to happen, but the feelings are just as real because of the connection that has been built from sharing the deepest and most personal parts of each other.

Don’t you want to be free of secrets?

Lying almost always transpires because we have information that we don’t want to divulge to our partner due to being ashamed, feeling like we have made a mistake, or because it will hurt them.

We can justify it all we want, but withholding information is a lie in the end, and the truth almost always comes to the surface.

To build a healthy relationship, you have to come to the table with the willingness to be vulnerable and transparent.

Instead of telling little white lies, be honest and upfront with your partner. If you are willing to do that you will build a foundation that is the strongest you have ever experienced.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# dating# psychology# marriage# advice

Comments / 2

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

34781 followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: Past Infidelity Often Reason Enough To Not Date Someone

Many people claim you should never stay in a relationship if someone has cheated in the past because that person would always be unfaithful in future relationships. I can sum the response up to one saying that I am sure we are all very familiar with.

Read full story

Opinion: Dating Feels Strange And Uncomfortable After Being With A Narcissist

It was an absolutely lovely evening, by all accounts. My date was handsome, kind, thoughtful, and the opposite of my narcissistic ex. He made me feel safe and comfortable in a way that felt foreign to me.

Read full story

Opinion: In A Healthy Relationship Toxic Behaviors Will Not Be Tolerated

I was seething with anger and hurt. It had been over a day since I had received a single text from my boyfriend. A group of friends and I were out at the bar, and I had asked if he wanted to meet us.Hours passed, and multiple texts were ignored, although I could see they had been read.

Read full story

Opinion: Many Victims Are Unaware When Interacting With A Covert Narcissist

When we hear the word narcissist, it usually surfaces images of a conceited individual who loves their own reflection and brags about their accomplishments. Yet, many people don’t realize that narcissistic personality disorder is not created equal nor manifests in the same way from one narcissist to another.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Closure Isn't Necessary To Stop Obsessing Over A Toxic Ex

I had always believed that you had to still love someone for them to inhabit parts of your mind. Yet it had been over eight months, and memories of my toxic still keep popping into my mind uninvited and unwanted. There were still dreams and images of the violent events that had transpired before my leaving.

Read full story

Opinion: Methods To Protect Against Being Gaslighted in Toxic Relationships

Recently a woman reached out to me saying she had caught her husband on a date with another woman. As she watched him and the other woman embrace and kiss, she felt a rage overcoming her body. Yet, instead of confronting him then and there, she decided to wait until he arrived home.

Read full story

Opinion: A Healthy Relationship May Feel Uncomfortable After Being With A Narcissist

It was an absolutely lovely evening, by all accounts. My date was handsome, kind, thoughtful, and the opposite of my narcissistic ex. He made me feel safe and comfortable in a way that felt foreign to me.

Read full story

Opinion: Emotionally Unavailable People Will Refuse To Validate Their Relationships

My phone dinged, and a rush went through my entire body. Quickly I checked, and his name flashed across my screen... James. For six years, we had been off and on. Whenever a relationship ended for me, he was there. But when we weren’t together romantically, we were “friends.” we would text, talk on the phone, and flirt slightly… until I got too close for comfort.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Narcissist Wants Victims To Feel Like They Have Met Their Soulmate

If I could pick one sentence that I believe to be the most manipulative and dangerous, it would be one that fell upon my ears when I was young, vulnerable, and completely unaware that I was dealing with a covert narcissist.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: How To Tell When A Relationship Has Run Its Course

When we begin building a life with someone, and we are in the early stages of the relationship, it can feel like things are going to last forever. We tell ourselves that no matter what happens or how bad it gets, we will hold on to that person.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Narcissistic Leaders Make Unrealistic Demands And Ignore Feedback

Recently, a friend asked me how to tell the difference between a boss who is a bit full of themselves and a full-on narcissist. Her question triggered a flurry of memories. I have had my share of “bad” or “toxic” bosses full of themselves. In my experience, they caused work to be a constant grey cloud of stress and made their employees' lives more difficult.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Standards Must Be Held To Find A True “Soulmate”

Often when I am talking to someone in a toxic relationship, they will justify their partner’s behavior by claiming that they are their “soulmate” even when they are enduring emotional and, at times, physical abuse.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: An Insecure Person Will Attempt to Change Their Partner

Many of the men I dated enjoyed the idea of me. They liked how free-spirited I was and how goofy I could be even in public… in the beginning. As the relationship moved forward, it would change. I needed to settle down, be quieter, and wear a certain type of clothing that was more in line with what they liked.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Behaviors Must Be Changed To Stop Reaching Out To A Romantic Ex

When I was in college, I went through a very painful breakup. My boyfriend, Trevor, didn’t want to be in a monogamous relationship and decided to cut things off after we had been together for almost a year.

Read full story

Opinion: Love Will Not Have The Power To “Fix” A Narcissist With An Addiction

Many years ago, I poured my heart and soul into someone who did not deserve any part of me, as many people do when they fall for a toxic/narcissistic romantic partner. These days I tell my story to help other victims of narcissistic abuse realize that they are not alone and hopefully guide them in their healing journey.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Lovebombing: It is Always Manipulative Or Are There Exceptions?

Love bombing has become very common when talking about someone coming on too strong during the beginning stages of a relationship. This tactic is most often recognized as the first stage in the narcissistic/sociopathic cycle as their first manipulative technique used to overwhelm you with words of affirmation, affection, and gifts.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Tall-Telling Signs A Romantic Prospect Is Still Seeing Other People

When I was sixteen I had a huge crush on my neighbor that lived down the street from my house. Over the years we had always waved at each other from across the street and would see each other at our small-town events such as the Fourth of July firework show that the city put on.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Victims Often Unaware Of Being Trapped In Narcissistic Trauma Bond

Recently I was doing a session with a client trying to work through the aftermath of her relationship with an abusive narcissist. Throughout our session, she kept returning to the same thought over and over again.

Read full story

Opinion: Unhealthy Communication Can Put A Wedge Between Two Partners

For a long time, I thought my communication techniques were flawless regarding my relationships. I thought I had mastered the art of connecting with my partner by talking and sharing my feelings whenever they popped into my head.

Read full story

Opinion: Toxic People Manipulate Their Partners Under the Guise of “Love”

Time and time again, I have witnessed toxic behaviors completely dismissed under the premise of love. “Oh, he is controlling because he loves me so much.”. “She is insecure and terrified of losing our relationship that she lashes out at me, it’s not her fault….”

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy