Opinion: Growth Can Be Experienced After A Toxic Relationship

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EiJqO_0jXMNbfP00
Photo byAntonino Visalli/Unsplash

The common misconception is that happiness comes immediately after leaving a toxic/abusive partner. Leaving a bad relationship will always be a positive choice, but that doesn’t mean it’s all roses after you walk away.

Everyone is different when it comes to timing in their healing journey, and although it can be easy to look at others and assume they have moved on quickly, that is not necessarily the case.

The beginning will not be easy, and there will be days, weeks, or even years afterward when you will experience different kinds of struggles. However, as time goes on, there will be a shift, and you will reach a point where you realize that the journey was all worth it.

This is how you will feel after you finally embrace growth after a toxic relationship.

You will be able to reflect clearly on how unhealthy the toxic person was for you.

I was in a toxic relationship with an older, narcissistic man in my early twenties. While in the relationship, I knew that something was off, but denial can be powerful, and I told myself that I was fine and that being with him wasn’t changing me.

The reality is that every part of my life was affected by this man. My job performance worsened because I wasn’t sleeping due to constant anxiety. My friendships suffered because he wanted to take up every moment of my time. My health also took a turn for the worst because of the constant partying he wanted to do with his group of friends, and if I didn’t come with him, he would go into complete narcissistic rage.

Looking back now, years later, I am horrified that I ever tolerated such an unhealthy and toxic situation.

There was not one beneficial element that my ex contributed to my life. It took a long time, but with the experience in my past, I can recognize how much I downplayed the severity of his toxic/abusive actions.

You will identify what behaviors you will not tolerate in a future relationship.

The other night some friends and I got together for a birthday party. Around 7:00 PM, we decided to continue the evening and head out to a wine bar down the street from the restaurant where we had dinner.

A phone rang and my friend, Lisa, got a worried look on her face. She answered, and her boyfriend started screaming at her so loudly that we could all hear it from across the table. Lisa kept apologizing and finally hung up the phone. When I asked what upset her boyfriend, she said that she hadn’t texted him in a few hours and that he was “worried.”

Lisa began justifying her boyfriend’s behavior, and what she was experiencing sounded all too familiar. I had been in Lisa’s shoes before. I had tolerated control disguised as concern too many times in prior relationships.

My toxic relationships helped me learn how I would not and should not tolerate behaviors in the future.

You will evolve into someone who can have empathy and compassion alongside strong boundaries.

For as long as I can remember, there was a need deep within to help others, which often got me in trouble.

Sometimes my intuition would scream at me to run, but I would stay because I would excuse toxic behaviors and tell myself that kindness would trump everything else.

After leaving my toxic ex, I realized that I had let simply anyone walk into my life for as long as I could remember. As painful as it was, that experience was the final wake-up call that I needed to change how I navigated my relationships.

Cultivating boundaries does not mean that we love any less or that we no longer have empathy. In fact, with boundaries in place, we can take care of ourselves, which in turn means that we can give more fully to the important people in our lives.

Empathy and compassion are both amazing qualities, but they can be extremely dangerous to an individual if they aren’t partnered with strong boundaries.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# psychology# mental health# dating# healing

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

34751 followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: An Insecure Person Will Attempt to Change Their Partner

Many of the men I dated enjoyed the idea of me. They liked how free-spirited I was and how goofy I could be even in public… in the beginning. As the relationship moved forward, it would change. I needed to settle down, be quieter, and wear a certain type of clothing that was more in line with what they liked.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Behaviors Must Be Changed To Stop Reaching Out To A Romantic Ex

When I was in college, I went through a very painful breakup. My boyfriend, Trevor, didn’t want to be in a monogamous relationship and decided to cut things off after we had been together for almost a year.

Read full story

Opinion: Love Will Not Have The Power To “Fix” A Narcissist With An Addiction

Many years ago, I poured my heart and soul into someone who did not deserve any part of me, as many people do when they fall for a toxic/narcissistic romantic partner. These days I tell my story to help other victims of narcissistic abuse realize that they are not alone and hopefully guide them in their healing journey.

Read full story

Opinion: Lovebombing: It is Always Manipulative Or Are There Exceptions?

Love bombing has become very common when talking about someone coming on too strong during the beginning stages of a relationship. This tactic is most often recognized as the first stage in the narcissistic/sociopathic cycle as their first manipulative technique used to overwhelm you with words of affirmation, affection, and gifts.

Read full story

Opinion: Tall-Telling Signs A Romantic Prospect Is Still Seeing Other People

When I was sixteen I had a huge crush on my neighbor that lived down the street from my house. Over the years we had always waved at each other from across the street and would see each other at our small-town events such as the Fourth of July firework show that the city put on.

Read full story

Opinion: Victims Often Unaware Of Being Trapped In Narcissistic Trauma Bond

Recently I was doing a session with a client trying to work through the aftermath of her relationship with an abusive narcissist. Throughout our session, she kept returning to the same thought over and over again.

Read full story

Opinion: Unhealthy Communication Can Put A Wedge Between Two Partners

For a long time, I thought my communication techniques were flawless regarding my relationships. I thought I had mastered the art of connecting with my partner by talking and sharing my feelings whenever they popped into my head.

Read full story

Opinion: Toxic People Manipulate Their Partners Under the Guise of “Love”

Time and time again, I have witnessed toxic behaviors completely dismissed under the premise of love. “Oh, he is controlling because he loves me so much.”. “She is insecure and terrified of losing our relationship that she lashes out at me, it’s not her fault….”

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: A Partner Will Leave A Relationship If Toxic Traits Are Not Addressed And Changed

For over a decade, I went through relationship after relationship that followed the same script. I would jump in headfirst, we would fall in “love,” and then anywhere from six months to a year in, I would slowly distance myself and eventually move on.

Read full story

Opinion: Victims Lose Their Sense Of Self After Dating a Narcissist

Often victims of narcissistic abuse share similar stories after they have left the relationship. “I’m trying to discover my sense of self again….”. “He broke my soul, I left without a support system….’

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: When Life Becomes Hectic It Is Incredibly Difficult To Keep Romance Alive

People in long-term relationships often say that love inevitably fades over time. When I was younger, I doubted these claims and thought that if I found the “right person,” things would always be exhilarating. As I grew up, I discovered the unfortunate truth that things could easily become routine and less exciting, especially in a long-term relationship that spans over years or decades.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Relationship Commandments Are Agreed-Upon Rules To Improve Quality Of Life

A few weeks ago, I visited with a friend who brought up something called “relationship commandments.”. “Relationship Commandments?” I was perplexed but utterly fascinated by what came next.

Read full story

Opinion: Saying “I Love You” Is A Relationship Milestone

There are certain milestones that happen in almost every relationship. The first time you hold hands, the first time you kiss, the first time you spend the night at each other’s place, etc.

Read full story

Opinion: Healing After A Toxic Relationship Often Requires Victims To Change Their Inner Selves

There are trials in life that can challenge us to the point where we want to give up. One such experience that can cause us to question the very reality in which we live is when we reach the bitter end of a toxic relationship.

Read full story

Opinion: Micro-Cheating Is The Step Before Infidelity

Cheating in a long-term relationship doesn’t usually start with one abrupt decision. It is a drawn-out process, and there can be years of small choices that are made before they eventually lead to infidelity.

Read full story

Opinion: Small Lies Will End An Otherwise Healthy Relationship

Everyone tells little white lies in their relationships…. right?. White lies have become acceptable for some people. Still, I know from personal experience that any relationship I have had in the past that included lying always ended swiftly because we couldn’t rebuild the trust.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Toxic People Target Victims With No Boundaries

When I was younger, I had absolutely no boundaries in place. Anyone who came into my life was welcomed with open arms, and many amazing people entered through those imaginary doors.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Monogamy May Be Impossible When Two People Have Differing Beliefs On What It Means

A quote by therapist Marty Klein states, “Couples often fight over contracts they’ve never made.”. Many people claim flirting or even hanging out with the opposite sex can be considered cheating. But shouldn’t it be you and your partner who define infidelity and decide what is acceptable within the confines of your relationship?

Read full story

Opinion: The Narcissist Discard Leaves Victims In Despair And Confusion

A breakup with a narcissist usually involves the victim being discarded because they no longer have enough value and life to take away in the narcissist's eyes. I recently talked to a survivor of narcissistic abuse, who told me that she felt extremely frustrated that she hadn’t been the one to cut things off first and felt incredibly embarrassed that she had been dumped by someone who had mistreated her.

Read full story

Opinion: Blatant Relationship Red Flags Are Often Ignored Instead of Addressed

Before I ended up in some extremely toxic relationships, the concept of red flags was completely foreign to me. As I grew older and learned about cultivating boundaries and healthy relationships, I also took the time to reflect on the love I had experienced in the past and why it had ultimately been unhealthy.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy