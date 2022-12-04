Opinion: Real-Life Couples Answer Whether It's Possible To Reboot a Relationship With an Ex

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZFe9L_0jWJif1W00
Photo byPriscilla Du Preez/Unsplash

When I was nineteen, I broke up with my first love.

I was in my first year of college, whereas he was in the military, and we had slowly grown apart. Although it was heartbreaking, and we still loved each other, we decided to separate.

A couple of years later, we reconnected. At first, it felt as if the stars had aligned and that, this time, we would be together forever.

The first few months were excellent, but old problems began resurfacing. I realized that, ultimately we still weren't right for each other and said goodbye to my first love, and this time, it stuck.

The experience personally turned me off to ever getting back with an ex. However, I am close friends with several couples who have broken up and found each other again, and things worked out the second time.

When asked, the two couples stated several key components that made the relationship work the second time.

There is no hostility around the time they spend apart

My friend Mari broke up with her now fiance, Ryan, in their last year of high school.

Mari went on to have a long-term relationship with someone else, whereas Ryan moved to another state altogether. Eventually, Mari broke up with her boyfriend, and Ryan came back home to visit, and they ran into each other in their small hometown. Sparks flew, and the two decided to give it another shot. After a year of doing long-distance Mari moved out with Ryan, and they have been together ever since.

When I asked her if it was strange since they had separate lives, she accepted it.

As Mari puts it,

"Yes, there is naturally jealousy at times, especially on my end because it hurts to think that he was with someone else, but so was I. That doesn't diminish or cheapen our love for each other. The reality is that our timing wasn't right and that we were young and we needed to find each other again."

Ryan isn't quite as jealous, but he's straight to the point.

"To be honest… it just didn't matter. I knew that Mari was it for me, and even if I didn't have her then, I knew that I would find her again. There wasn't any other option for me. What happened in the past is the past and what matters is the here and now."

They were willing to work on their problem behaviors

I was friends with a girl from my hometown, Jamie, who met Nick at our orientation in college. Immediately he put the moves on her and came on extremely strong.

Within a week, they were together, and it became apparent that Nick had extreme jealousy issues. He began picking fights with Jamie's male friends, driving them to have horrific screaming fights, and Jamie eventually dumped him.

Freshmen year passed, we had a summer break, and Jamie and I ran into Nick in the college cafeteria in the fall. He seemed much calmer and asked if Jamie would be willing to have coffee with him. In the year they were apart, Nick went to a therapist and worked through the jealousy issues. Nick proved that he had changed, and regained Jennifer's touch with his actions, not just his words, and over a decade later, he and Jamie are married with two children.

When asked about their past, Nick says:

"Look, I was eighteen, and I wasn't the greatest guy when I started college. I wasn't expecting to meet my future wife at orientation, but I did, and when I lost her, everything just hit me. I'm far from perfect, but I realized that some things were within my control, and jealousy was one of them."

Jamie says with a laugh,

"If you had told me that Nick and I would end up together, I would have laughed in your face. When we broke up, I was outraged and hurt by his actions. But when we reconnected over coffee a year later, he simply asked me to give him a chance to show that he had changed. He said that I didn't have to believe him and that he didn't expect me to be his girlfriend but to go on a date. I realized that he had changed as time passed, and he slowly regained my trust."

Getting back together with an ex will not always end in "happily ever after." After all, people do break up for a reason, and sometimes you just aren't a good match with someone, and there is no reason to keep trying to force it.

On the other hand, if your relationship was healthy, the timing simply wasn't right, and the couple works on themselves, they may cross paths again later down the road.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# psychology# mental health# dating# life lessons

Comments / 2

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

34719 followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: An Insecure Person Will Attempt to Change Their Partner

Many of the men I dated enjoyed the idea of me. They liked how free-spirited I was and how goofy I could be even in public… in the beginning. As the relationship moved forward, it would change. I needed to settle down, be quieter, and wear a certain type of clothing that was more in line with what they liked.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Behaviors Must Be Changed To Stop Reaching Out To A Romantic Ex

When I was in college, I went through a very painful breakup. My boyfriend, Trevor, didn’t want to be in a monogamous relationship and decided to cut things off after we had been together for almost a year.

Read full story

Opinion: Love Will Not Have The Power To “Fix” A Narcissist With An Addiction

Many years ago, I poured my heart and soul into someone who did not deserve any part of me, as many people do when they fall for a toxic/narcissistic romantic partner. These days I tell my story to help other victims of narcissistic abuse realize that they are not alone and hopefully guide them in their healing journey.

Read full story

Opinion: Lovebombing: It is Always Manipulative Or Are There Exceptions?

Love bombing has become very common when talking about someone coming on too strong during the beginning stages of a relationship. This tactic is most often recognized as the first stage in the narcissistic/sociopathic cycle as their first manipulative technique used to overwhelm you with words of affirmation, affection, and gifts.

Read full story

Opinion: Tall-Telling Signs A Romantic Prospect Is Still Seeing Other People

When I was sixteen I had a huge crush on my neighbor that lived down the street from my house. Over the years we had always waved at each other from across the street and would see each other at our small-town events such as the Fourth of July firework show that the city put on.

Read full story

Opinion: Victims Often Unaware Of Being Trapped In Narcissistic Trauma Bond

Recently I was doing a session with a client trying to work through the aftermath of her relationship with an abusive narcissist. Throughout our session, she kept returning to the same thought over and over again.

Read full story

Opinion: Unhealthy Communication Can Put A Wedge Between Two Partners

For a long time, I thought my communication techniques were flawless regarding my relationships. I thought I had mastered the art of connecting with my partner by talking and sharing my feelings whenever they popped into my head.

Read full story

Opinion: Toxic People Manipulate Their Partners Under the Guise of “Love”

Time and time again, I have witnessed toxic behaviors completely dismissed under the premise of love. “Oh, he is controlling because he loves me so much.”. “She is insecure and terrified of losing our relationship that she lashes out at me, it’s not her fault….”

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: A Partner Will Leave A Relationship If Toxic Traits Are Not Addressed And Changed

For over a decade, I went through relationship after relationship that followed the same script. I would jump in headfirst, we would fall in “love,” and then anywhere from six months to a year in, I would slowly distance myself and eventually move on.

Read full story

Opinion: Victims Lose Their Sense Of Self After Dating a Narcissist

Often victims of narcissistic abuse share similar stories after they have left the relationship. “I’m trying to discover my sense of self again….”. “He broke my soul, I left without a support system….’

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: When Life Becomes Hectic It Is Incredibly Difficult To Keep Romance Alive

People in long-term relationships often say that love inevitably fades over time. When I was younger, I doubted these claims and thought that if I found the “right person,” things would always be exhilarating. As I grew up, I discovered the unfortunate truth that things could easily become routine and less exciting, especially in a long-term relationship that spans over years or decades.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Relationship Commandments Are Agreed-Upon Rules To Improve Quality Of Life

A few weeks ago, I visited with a friend who brought up something called “relationship commandments.”. “Relationship Commandments?” I was perplexed but utterly fascinated by what came next.

Read full story

Opinion: Saying “I Love You” Is A Relationship Milestone

There are certain milestones that happen in almost every relationship. The first time you hold hands, the first time you kiss, the first time you spend the night at each other’s place, etc.

Read full story

Opinion: Healing After A Toxic Relationship Often Requires Victims To Change Their Inner Selves

There are trials in life that can challenge us to the point where we want to give up. One such experience that can cause us to question the very reality in which we live is when we reach the bitter end of a toxic relationship.

Read full story

Opinion: Micro-Cheating Is The Step Before Infidelity

Cheating in a long-term relationship doesn’t usually start with one abrupt decision. It is a drawn-out process, and there can be years of small choices that are made before they eventually lead to infidelity.

Read full story

Opinion: Small Lies Will End An Otherwise Healthy Relationship

Everyone tells little white lies in their relationships…. right?. White lies have become acceptable for some people. Still, I know from personal experience that any relationship I have had in the past that included lying always ended swiftly because we couldn’t rebuild the trust.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Toxic People Target Victims With No Boundaries

When I was younger, I had absolutely no boundaries in place. Anyone who came into my life was welcomed with open arms, and many amazing people entered through those imaginary doors.

Read full story

Opinion: Monogamy May Be Impossible When Two People Have Differing Beliefs On What It Means

A quote by therapist Marty Klein states, “Couples often fight over contracts they’ve never made.”. Many people claim flirting or even hanging out with the opposite sex can be considered cheating. But shouldn’t it be you and your partner who define infidelity and decide what is acceptable within the confines of your relationship?

Read full story

Opinion: The Narcissist Discard Leaves Victims In Despair And Confusion

A breakup with a narcissist usually involves the victim being discarded because they no longer have enough value and life to take away in the narcissist's eyes. I recently talked to a survivor of narcissistic abuse, who told me that she felt extremely frustrated that she hadn’t been the one to cut things off first and felt incredibly embarrassed that she had been dumped by someone who had mistreated her.

Read full story

Opinion: Blatant Relationship Red Flags Are Often Ignored Instead of Addressed

Before I ended up in some extremely toxic relationships, the concept of red flags was completely foreign to me. As I grew older and learned about cultivating boundaries and healthy relationships, I also took the time to reflect on the love I had experienced in the past and why it had ultimately been unhealthy.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy