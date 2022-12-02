Opinion: New Relationships Need Time To Grow In Order To be Healthy

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OgAWL_0jVWPaYy00
Photo byfreestocks/Unsplash

Lisa was a childhood friend who had been dating her boyfriend, Jeff for three months before they got engaged.

Although I wanted to be happy for them, I couldn’t quite silence the dread that had been building in my stomach since they started dating.

I love you’s” were exchanged after only a couple of weeks, and by all appearances, the two of them were leaping into the relationship without thinking twice or even really knowing each other well.

Throughout their engagement, it became clear that they both wanted very different futures. The wedding was called off, and all that remained was two people who had good intentions but hadn’t taken the time actually to get to know each other.

There are extreme benefits to pacing yourself in a relationship, many that I had to learn the hard way. Here are four reasons why you should take things slowly with a new romantic interest.

#1. You don’t want to cheat yourself out of future moments

Think about a night when you had a little too much to drink. At the moment, you may have an absolute blast dancing and laughing. Then, you start feeling sick and have to cut the night short. The next morning arrives, and you find out that you missed out on some exceptional moments that you could have shared with your friends.

It’s similar to a new relationship. Sure, you could say “I love you” right away, spend every moment with your new romantic interest, and rush straight into being serious. Still, you may be cheating yourself on the joyful moments you would have experienced by going just a little slower.

You don’t have to feel rushed if someone is the right fit. You can enjoy the entire relationship stage, from the beginning rush to the comfort that comes later.

#2. You don’t want to give your heart to someone who isn’t the best fit

My parents were married after three months of knowing each other. Thirty years went by with two people looking back and wishing they had found a better match because they weren’t compatible.

Their example is a prime one of how often people settle for the wrong fit because they rush into what feels good at the time.

There has never been a relationship that I’ve looked back and thought to myself, “I wish I hadn’t gone so slow.” Instead, there are moments that I look back upon and wish I hadn’t moved so quickly because it caused me to spend far too much time on people who weren’t a compatible match for me.

#3. You can figure out if your future goals and ambitions align

Across the street from my library in college was a little coffee shop, where I sat with my boyfriend at the time. We had just started dating a couple of weeks prior. Somehow, the topic of kids was bought up, and I mentioned that I wasn’t sure if I wanted them.

My boyfriend didn’t say a word until months later when we were in the midst of a screaming match. He said that he wanted to get married soon even though we were so young and that he had hoped “that he could change my mind.”

It is not healthy to force someone into what you want simply because of a timeline. If you pace yourself, you can identify if someone aligns with you and be in the right headspace to walk away if they don’t.

#4. You can keep a clear head for when potential red flags arise

A friend of mine went through a toxic relationship and then a divorce several years ago.

Her healing journey has been incredible to watch as she has been a pillar of strength and healing. After several years of working on herself and building a life that she loves, she is exploring dating again with a very different perspective.

For a month, she was seeing someone that began displaying behaviors that felt off to her. Instead of allowing herself to have her vision tainted by rose-colored glasses, my friend listened to her gut that he kept secrets from her, which turned out to be true.

As he begged for her to forgive him, she realized that in the past, she would have. Still, because she had said honesty was the most important element to her in a relationship, she decided to cut ties instead of sticking around to see whether or not the lies would continue.

Pacing yourself is never going to be a bad thing.

When I was younger, I immediately jumped into every relationship and put everything on the table.

Something within me shifted when I met my fiance. Although I was excited, there was a little voice in the back of my head that said to pull back slightly and not try to fast-forward the relationship simply because I was impatient. I’m so glad that I did because we moved at a healthy pace, and it allowed us to build a connection before making things official truly.

Pacing yourself will allow you to take the time you need to assess whether or not someone is a match and ensure that you know exactly what you are getting into.

If someone isn’t willing to take it at the pace you are comfortable with, that’s an answer in itself that they were most likely not a healthy match.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# mental health# psychology# dating# marriage

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

34719 followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: An Insecure Person Will Attempt to Change Their Partner

Many of the men I dated enjoyed the idea of me. They liked how free-spirited I was and how goofy I could be even in public… in the beginning. As the relationship moved forward, it would change. I needed to settle down, be quieter, and wear a certain type of clothing that was more in line with what they liked.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Behaviors Must Be Changed To Stop Reaching Out To A Romantic Ex

When I was in college, I went through a very painful breakup. My boyfriend, Trevor, didn’t want to be in a monogamous relationship and decided to cut things off after we had been together for almost a year.

Read full story

Opinion: Love Will Not Have The Power To “Fix” A Narcissist With An Addiction

Many years ago, I poured my heart and soul into someone who did not deserve any part of me, as many people do when they fall for a toxic/narcissistic romantic partner. These days I tell my story to help other victims of narcissistic abuse realize that they are not alone and hopefully guide them in their healing journey.

Read full story

Opinion: Lovebombing: It is Always Manipulative Or Are There Exceptions?

Love bombing has become very common when talking about someone coming on too strong during the beginning stages of a relationship. This tactic is most often recognized as the first stage in the narcissistic/sociopathic cycle as their first manipulative technique used to overwhelm you with words of affirmation, affection, and gifts.

Read full story

Opinion: Tall-Telling Signs A Romantic Prospect Is Still Seeing Other People

When I was sixteen I had a huge crush on my neighbor that lived down the street from my house. Over the years we had always waved at each other from across the street and would see each other at our small-town events such as the Fourth of July firework show that the city put on.

Read full story

Opinion: Victims Often Unaware Of Being Trapped In Narcissistic Trauma Bond

Recently I was doing a session with a client trying to work through the aftermath of her relationship with an abusive narcissist. Throughout our session, she kept returning to the same thought over and over again.

Read full story

Opinion: Unhealthy Communication Can Put A Wedge Between Two Partners

For a long time, I thought my communication techniques were flawless regarding my relationships. I thought I had mastered the art of connecting with my partner by talking and sharing my feelings whenever they popped into my head.

Read full story

Opinion: Toxic People Manipulate Their Partners Under the Guise of “Love”

Time and time again, I have witnessed toxic behaviors completely dismissed under the premise of love. “Oh, he is controlling because he loves me so much.”. “She is insecure and terrified of losing our relationship that she lashes out at me, it’s not her fault….”

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: A Partner Will Leave A Relationship If Toxic Traits Are Not Addressed And Changed

For over a decade, I went through relationship after relationship that followed the same script. I would jump in headfirst, we would fall in “love,” and then anywhere from six months to a year in, I would slowly distance myself and eventually move on.

Read full story

Opinion: Victims Lose Their Sense Of Self After Dating a Narcissist

Often victims of narcissistic abuse share similar stories after they have left the relationship. “I’m trying to discover my sense of self again….”. “He broke my soul, I left without a support system….’

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: When Life Becomes Hectic It Is Incredibly Difficult To Keep Romance Alive

People in long-term relationships often say that love inevitably fades over time. When I was younger, I doubted these claims and thought that if I found the “right person,” things would always be exhilarating. As I grew up, I discovered the unfortunate truth that things could easily become routine and less exciting, especially in a long-term relationship that spans over years or decades.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Relationship Commandments Are Agreed-Upon Rules To Improve Quality Of Life

A few weeks ago, I visited with a friend who brought up something called “relationship commandments.”. “Relationship Commandments?” I was perplexed but utterly fascinated by what came next.

Read full story

Opinion: Saying “I Love You” Is A Relationship Milestone

There are certain milestones that happen in almost every relationship. The first time you hold hands, the first time you kiss, the first time you spend the night at each other’s place, etc.

Read full story

Opinion: Healing After A Toxic Relationship Often Requires Victims To Change Their Inner Selves

There are trials in life that can challenge us to the point where we want to give up. One such experience that can cause us to question the very reality in which we live is when we reach the bitter end of a toxic relationship.

Read full story

Opinion: Micro-Cheating Is The Step Before Infidelity

Cheating in a long-term relationship doesn’t usually start with one abrupt decision. It is a drawn-out process, and there can be years of small choices that are made before they eventually lead to infidelity.

Read full story

Opinion: Small Lies Will End An Otherwise Healthy Relationship

Everyone tells little white lies in their relationships…. right?. White lies have become acceptable for some people. Still, I know from personal experience that any relationship I have had in the past that included lying always ended swiftly because we couldn’t rebuild the trust.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Toxic People Target Victims With No Boundaries

When I was younger, I had absolutely no boundaries in place. Anyone who came into my life was welcomed with open arms, and many amazing people entered through those imaginary doors.

Read full story

Opinion: Monogamy May Be Impossible When Two People Have Differing Beliefs On What It Means

A quote by therapist Marty Klein states, “Couples often fight over contracts they’ve never made.”. Many people claim flirting or even hanging out with the opposite sex can be considered cheating. But shouldn’t it be you and your partner who define infidelity and decide what is acceptable within the confines of your relationship?

Read full story

Opinion: The Narcissist Discard Leaves Victims In Despair And Confusion

A breakup with a narcissist usually involves the victim being discarded because they no longer have enough value and life to take away in the narcissist's eyes. I recently talked to a survivor of narcissistic abuse, who told me that she felt extremely frustrated that she hadn’t been the one to cut things off first and felt incredibly embarrassed that she had been dumped by someone who had mistreated her.

Read full story

Opinion: Blatant Relationship Red Flags Are Often Ignored Instead of Addressed

Before I ended up in some extremely toxic relationships, the concept of red flags was completely foreign to me. As I grew older and learned about cultivating boundaries and healthy relationships, I also took the time to reflect on the love I had experienced in the past and why it had ultimately been unhealthy.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy