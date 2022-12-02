Opinion: How To Navigate the Anxiety-Inducing Initial Stages Of Dating

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FrkzO_0jVLl6W200
Photo byy IB Wira Dyatmika/Unsplash

There is a narrative I have often heard claiming that the beginning of the relationship is the best part.

You should get butterflies; you should be excited and consumed by the possibilities lying ahead.

For some people, this is their reality. For the rest of us, a good date ends in absolute terror because we realize that we could end up liking someone who is either seeing other people or is going to ghost us.

Although I am in a long-term committed relationship, all it takes is a friend telling me about her first date to send me reeling back into that anxious post-first-date feeling. Whether from meeting someone in person or online, I felt panic if there was any connection.

Here is how I eventually managed to navigate the anxiety that started whenever I started catching the feels for someone.

I didn’t put all of my eggshells in one basket.

When I was in high school, I developed the biggest crush on my neighbor, who lived next to me in my small town.

Surprisingly he seemed to feel the same, as we went on several cute dates or “hang-outs,” and he gave me the first kiss that produced butterflies. He was swamped with the wrestling team and began asking if we could wait until the end of his season to be together. I kept asking if he was serious because it felt like he was blowing me off, but he insisted he was crazy about me. I ended up waiting to date him, a new turn of anxiety coursing through my body every day as I waited to hear from him hopefully. Then one day, I got online and saw that he was in a relationship with someone new.

I felt like an absolute fool that day, but it was an important lesson. When you prematurely put all of your eggs in a basket, you could be played. I’m not saying that you need to date twenty people at once, but don’t assume someone exclusively sees you just because of several good dates.

I forced myself to recognize when someone wasn’t emotionally available

I would put my effort into trying to make things work with someone when it simply wasn’t right or a good fit for more time than I want to admit.

When I first moved to the new city I live in now, where I ended up meeting my future husband, I went on plenty of dates. Most of them were fine, but there was one man that I connected with instantly. When I saw him, I felt like my stomach dropped; he was incredibly handsome and just had a charisma about him that I couldn’t describe. We had a wonderful date, and he mentioned that he had just gotten divorced after getting married extremely young.

A prior version of me would have brushed off his comment or convinced myself that things could work. I felt the usual anxiety creeping in for several weeks, wondering why he canceled plans last minute and wanted him to like me so badly.

Then I realized that I deserved better and that he wasn’t in the same place that I was, which was being ready for a healthy long-term relationship. I let him go.

I accepted that I got easily attached.

Some people can go on a date after a date and enjoy keeping things casual.

I’m not that person, and even though there was a time when I wanted to be “cool and casual,” it quickly became apparent to me that I caught feelings all too easily.

Because I knew that I would get easily attached, I was careful with my second and third dates. Instead of giving everyone a chance, if I didn’t feel good right away or believed that there was potential for something more than casual, I cut things off to prevent wasting both of our time.

When I started dating my now fiance, I felt like my stomach was going to fall out of my body for the entire three months before we were official. While trying to take things at a healthy pace and not seem overly eager, I wanted to enjoy the beginning stages. Yet until we had “the” conversation about being official, I was constantly fighting off the panic that was threatening to take over.

Dating isn’t easy, and there is no rule that you have to enjoy it necessarily. But you know what? When you meet someone special and realize that you have a unique connection amid all of the noise, the beginning stages are entirely worth it.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# dating# life lessons# psychology# mental health

Comments / 1

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

34719 followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: An Insecure Person Will Attempt to Change Their Partner

Many of the men I dated enjoyed the idea of me. They liked how free-spirited I was and how goofy I could be even in public… in the beginning. As the relationship moved forward, it would change. I needed to settle down, be quieter, and wear a certain type of clothing that was more in line with what they liked.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Behaviors Must Be Changed To Stop Reaching Out To A Romantic Ex

When I was in college, I went through a very painful breakup. My boyfriend, Trevor, didn’t want to be in a monogamous relationship and decided to cut things off after we had been together for almost a year.

Read full story

Opinion: Love Will Not Have The Power To “Fix” A Narcissist With An Addiction

Many years ago, I poured my heart and soul into someone who did not deserve any part of me, as many people do when they fall for a toxic/narcissistic romantic partner. These days I tell my story to help other victims of narcissistic abuse realize that they are not alone and hopefully guide them in their healing journey.

Read full story

Opinion: Lovebombing: It is Always Manipulative Or Are There Exceptions?

Love bombing has become very common when talking about someone coming on too strong during the beginning stages of a relationship. This tactic is most often recognized as the first stage in the narcissistic/sociopathic cycle as their first manipulative technique used to overwhelm you with words of affirmation, affection, and gifts.

Read full story

Opinion: Tall-Telling Signs A Romantic Prospect Is Still Seeing Other People

When I was sixteen I had a huge crush on my neighbor that lived down the street from my house. Over the years we had always waved at each other from across the street and would see each other at our small-town events such as the Fourth of July firework show that the city put on.

Read full story

Opinion: Victims Often Unaware Of Being Trapped In Narcissistic Trauma Bond

Recently I was doing a session with a client trying to work through the aftermath of her relationship with an abusive narcissist. Throughout our session, she kept returning to the same thought over and over again.

Read full story

Opinion: Unhealthy Communication Can Put A Wedge Between Two Partners

For a long time, I thought my communication techniques were flawless regarding my relationships. I thought I had mastered the art of connecting with my partner by talking and sharing my feelings whenever they popped into my head.

Read full story

Opinion: Toxic People Manipulate Their Partners Under the Guise of “Love”

Time and time again, I have witnessed toxic behaviors completely dismissed under the premise of love. “Oh, he is controlling because he loves me so much.”. “She is insecure and terrified of losing our relationship that she lashes out at me, it’s not her fault….”

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: A Partner Will Leave A Relationship If Toxic Traits Are Not Addressed And Changed

For over a decade, I went through relationship after relationship that followed the same script. I would jump in headfirst, we would fall in “love,” and then anywhere from six months to a year in, I would slowly distance myself and eventually move on.

Read full story

Opinion: Victims Lose Their Sense Of Self After Dating a Narcissist

Often victims of narcissistic abuse share similar stories after they have left the relationship. “I’m trying to discover my sense of self again….”. “He broke my soul, I left without a support system….’

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: When Life Becomes Hectic It Is Incredibly Difficult To Keep Romance Alive

People in long-term relationships often say that love inevitably fades over time. When I was younger, I doubted these claims and thought that if I found the “right person,” things would always be exhilarating. As I grew up, I discovered the unfortunate truth that things could easily become routine and less exciting, especially in a long-term relationship that spans over years or decades.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Relationship Commandments Are Agreed-Upon Rules To Improve Quality Of Life

A few weeks ago, I visited with a friend who brought up something called “relationship commandments.”. “Relationship Commandments?” I was perplexed but utterly fascinated by what came next.

Read full story

Opinion: Saying “I Love You” Is A Relationship Milestone

There are certain milestones that happen in almost every relationship. The first time you hold hands, the first time you kiss, the first time you spend the night at each other’s place, etc.

Read full story

Opinion: Healing After A Toxic Relationship Often Requires Victims To Change Their Inner Selves

There are trials in life that can challenge us to the point where we want to give up. One such experience that can cause us to question the very reality in which we live is when we reach the bitter end of a toxic relationship.

Read full story

Opinion: Micro-Cheating Is The Step Before Infidelity

Cheating in a long-term relationship doesn’t usually start with one abrupt decision. It is a drawn-out process, and there can be years of small choices that are made before they eventually lead to infidelity.

Read full story

Opinion: Small Lies Will End An Otherwise Healthy Relationship

Everyone tells little white lies in their relationships…. right?. White lies have become acceptable for some people. Still, I know from personal experience that any relationship I have had in the past that included lying always ended swiftly because we couldn’t rebuild the trust.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Toxic People Target Victims With No Boundaries

When I was younger, I had absolutely no boundaries in place. Anyone who came into my life was welcomed with open arms, and many amazing people entered through those imaginary doors.

Read full story

Opinion: Monogamy May Be Impossible When Two People Have Differing Beliefs On What It Means

A quote by therapist Marty Klein states, “Couples often fight over contracts they’ve never made.”. Many people claim flirting or even hanging out with the opposite sex can be considered cheating. But shouldn’t it be you and your partner who define infidelity and decide what is acceptable within the confines of your relationship?

Read full story

Opinion: The Narcissist Discard Leaves Victims In Despair And Confusion

A breakup with a narcissist usually involves the victim being discarded because they no longer have enough value and life to take away in the narcissist's eyes. I recently talked to a survivor of narcissistic abuse, who told me that she felt extremely frustrated that she hadn’t been the one to cut things off first and felt incredibly embarrassed that she had been dumped by someone who had mistreated her.

Read full story

Opinion: Blatant Relationship Red Flags Are Often Ignored Instead of Addressed

Before I ended up in some extremely toxic relationships, the concept of red flags was completely foreign to me. As I grew older and learned about cultivating boundaries and healthy relationships, I also took the time to reflect on the love I had experienced in the past and why it had ultimately been unhealthy.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy