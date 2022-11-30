Opinion: Two People Can Love Each Other Without Being Compatible

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DLN90_0jSdAjzE00
Photo byandrew welch/Unsplash

A good friend of mine, Jana, is currently struggling in her relationship. Jana and her partner are constantly bickering, finding fault in each other, and seem to bring out the worst in each other.

Relationships go through ups and downs, but in the six months they have been dating, they fight almost every day.

Recently Jana texted me saying that “relationships are so hard… every day feels like a battle.”

Instead of agreeing with her, I hesitated. Yes, relationships take work, but when I reflect on the life I share with my partner, our fights are few and far between, and we diffuse them very quickly.

The reality is that even though Jana is a great person and her boyfriend is a great person… they may not be compatible because every day shouldn’t feel like a war.

Here are three indicators that you and your partner simply aren’t the best match for a long-term relationship.

#1. You overcompensate when out in public

My friend, Catherine, and her boyfriend, Andre, are all over each other when we are out in a group. The number of times that they call each other “baby” usually exceeds 20+ times in the evening, and they are constantly sitting on each other’s laps and making out in front of their friends.

After witnessing their PDA, I was less than surprised to discover that they were having relationship issues because their actions toward each other seemed a bit over the top. Catherine explained that it feels like they aren’t on the same page these days but that she doesn’t want people to realize anything is wrong, so she puts on a bit of an act.

There is nothing wrong with PDA, but if you need to up the affection when you are in public, I would assess what is happening behind the scenes at home.

#2. You constantly fight and still gush about your love for your partner on social media

Over the weekend, my friend Jessica told me that she had a BBQ with a few close friends. Her boyfriend, Robert, showed up, and after a few drinks, the two of them were bickering for absolutely no real reason.

Jessica explained that their small bickering at the BBQ turned into the two of them getting into a huge fight. It was so heated that Jessica almost ended their two-year relationship then and there. Instead, they decided to cool off. The next morning I saw that she had posted a picture of the two of them and sighed because it was behavior I recognized all too well.

It’s incredibly easy to push your partner’s buttons and bring out the worst in each other but fights usually become even more heated if you aren’t compatible with your partner.

#3. It’s absolutely exhausting trying to make things work even though you both love each other

When I was twenty years old, my first love and I were on our way to the airport. He had been visiting as we were doing long distances, and that drive was one that I still feel deep in my soul.

The entire two hours of the drive, I was sobbing my heart out, and he was crying as well. When we got out of the car, he took me into his arms for a hug and whispered that he would be back, even though we both knew it was a life.

That was the last time that we ever saw each other.

The reality is that we couldn’t make things work anymore and that we could both feel that it was the end of our relationship, even if it was hard to let go. It wasn’t a matter of whether or not we loved each other. It was the reality that we had drifted apart and were no longer going in the same direction.

There is a difference between going through a hard time and making things work with someone that isn’t a good match.

A relationship can be difficult, but ultimately it should be enhancing your quality of life. If it is exhausting and the bad outweighs the good, it is time to reevaluate even if you deeply care about the person you are with.

A breakup isn’t always due to a terrible mistake or a couple falling out of love. Sometimes it is between two people who deeply love each other but are not compatible.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# psychology# dating# mental health# advice

Comments / 10

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

34562 followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: Real-Life Couples Answer Whether It's Possible To Reboot a Relationship With an Ex

When I was nineteen, I broke up with my first love. I was in my first year of college, whereas he was in the military, and we had slowly grown apart. Although it was heartbreaking, and we still loved each other, we decided to separate.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: A Narcissist Will Display Manipulative Behaviors When They Are Dumped

Breaking up is never easy… but have you tried breaking up with a narcissist?. The ultimate end game for someone withnarcissistic personality disorder is trying to protect their fragile ego. They will do everything they can to come out on top, and having someone end things before them will trigger their hidden feelings of abandonment and insecurity.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Sexism and Narcissism Often Transpire In Tandem

Years ago, I was in a relationship with a man who had a narcissistic personality disorder. Numerous traumatic events were connected to the psychological abuse that I endured, and for a long time, I couldn’t understand why he treated me the way that he did.

Read full story

Opinion: Warning Signs Of A Controlling and Abusive Relationship

When I was young, I was always taught that physical abuse was the only thing wrong in a relationship and that if someone ever hit me, it was time to walk away. I wasn’t informed about the devastating effects of psychological abuse or how manipulation could manifest in many ways, making me an extremely easy target for several controlling relationships.

Read full story

Opinion: Anonymous Victims Provide Personal Examples of Narcissistic Gaslighting

For the last few years, I have been coaching victims that have gone through psychological and narcissistic abuse. Every victim stated that their abuser was gaslighting them throughout the relationship, leaving them with no sense of self and completely doubting their own sense of reality.

Read full story

Opinion: Attracting Damaged or Toxic Partners Happens For Multiple Reasons

For almost a decade, dating was a welcomed distraction and something I had dreamed about since I was a little girl. Whenever old diaries happen to surface, my pages are filled with dreams of being loved by someone and obsessing over men.

Read full story

Opinion: New Relationships Need Time To Grow In Order To be Healthy

Lisa was a childhood friend who had been dating her boyfriend, Jeff for three months before they got engaged. Although I wanted to be happy for them, I couldn’t quite silence the dread that had been building in my stomach since they started dating.

Read full story

Opinion: Women Stay in Unhappy Marriages For Numerous Reasons

I recently talked with one of my closest friends who is struggling with the age-old question, “should I stay or should I go?” Although she isn’t happy in her marriage to her high-school sweetheart and hasn’t been since almost the very beginning, she doesn’t believe that she has to strength to walk away for numerous reasons.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Defensiveness Hurts Relationships And Is A Prime Indicator of Divorce

The feeling was familiar. It crept through my body and caused every other sense to disappear. What I was experiencing was myself becoming defensive. My partner was trying to communicate and provide feedback, but instead of listening, it felt like my entire body was shutting down, and I felt anger coursing through my veins.

Read full story

Opinion: In A Toxic or Abusive Relationship Victims Often Use Specific Phrases

People often try to hide when they are in a situation that is toxic or abusive. I say this because many years ago, I hid the reality of my relationship from even the people closest to me.

Read full story

Opinion: How To Navigate the Anxiety-Inducing Initial Stages Of Dating

There is a narrative I have often heard claiming that the beginning of the relationship is the best part. You should get butterflies; you should be excited and consumed by the possibilities lying ahead.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: PTSD After Enduring Narcissistic Abuse is Common Among Victims

By all accounts, I should have been having a great time. The engagement party for my boyfriend’s brother was going full swing, everyone had a drink in hand, and there were even dances breaking out in some parts of the huge house we had rented. A year prior, I would have been the life of the party and tried to mingle with everyone without needing anyone to check on me or ensure that I was okay.

Read full story

Opinion: Dating Someone Emotionally Unavailable Makes A Long-Term Full Commitment Impossible

I pined over Tom for many years, a man whom I had known since I was very young as we had grown up together in the same small town. Tom was kind, smart, handsome, motivated, had a good relationship with his mother, you name it, and he probably checked the box. Time and time again, our paths kept crossing, and in the back of my mind, I couldn’t help but wonder… was it fate?

Read full story

Opinion: Damaging Aftereffects Experienced From Victims After Being Gaslighted In A Relationship

If you have identified that your relationship contains gaslighting, you are experiencing one, if not the most damaging form of psychological manipulation. After leaving several relationships where I was gaslighted, I didn’t understand why I was experiencing so many traumatic moments even though I had walked away from my abusers.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Dating Changes For Women In Their Thirties

"I still need to ask somehow if he wants kids or not. I feel like in your early twenties, it's not something you bring up right away while dating, but in your thirties, it's different.At my age, I no longer have the luxury of waiting to ask a new prospect if he is on the same page as I am for the future."

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Narcissists Only Give Gifts For Selfish Purposes

My friend confessed that she was nervous because her new boyfriend wanted to take her on a shopping spree for her upcoming birthday. They had been dating for six months, and although things were great, the idea of going shopping and letting him dote on her had thrown her for a loop.

Read full story
9 comments

Opinion: Eye-Opening Behaviors That Showcase Codependent Tendencies

Throughout my young adult years, I prided myself on cultivating a strong group of friends and never prioritizing my romantic relationships. On the outside, I was a confident, happy, and self-sufficient woman who was never needy… or at least not vocal about her needs.

Read full story

Opinion: Relationships Can Be Exciting Even When They Are Long-Term

Recently I was watching Sex Life on Netflix,which infuriated me to no end for various reasons. The part (and there were many) that baffled me the most is that the show claimed that you could not have excitement and thrills in a relationship and have security.

Read full story

Opinion: Healthy Relationships Can Feel Boring After Dating A Narcissist

There is a thrill that comes with toxic relationships. The constant unknowns, the ups and downs, and displays of rage disguised as “passion” can actually be extremely addictive.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy