Opinion: Relationship Enmeshment Causes Lack of Self and Codependency

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FK4th_0jScFmfV00
Photo byTimo Stern/Unsplash

Jane’s phone hadn’t stopped vibrating since she had arrived at dinner. Her body was stiff, and the smile that was usually setting her face aglow was missing. This particular dinner catch-up was the first time that I had seen Jane in six months because she was in a new relationship with her new boyfriend.

“Sorry, we just hate to be apart.” She muttered as she sent a lengthy text message back to her boyfriend. Our dinner was short-lived as she rushed home to her partner, and I couldn’t help but suspect Jane’s relationship contained an element of enmeshment.

Alicia Munoz, LPC, describes enmeshment as relationships that have become so intertwined that boundaries are undifferentiated or diffused. She states that these blurred boundaries become accepted and are perceived as a sign of loyalty, love, or even safety.

Unfortunately, it is all too easy to lose ourselves in our relationship. Here are four signs that you may be enmeshed with your partner.

#1. You absorb all of their viewpoints and can’t seem to voice your own

Cindy and I had been friends for over a decade and had a regular weekly catch-up that we rarely ever missed.

A new man had walked into Cindy’s life, and she was ecstatic. They seemed to be hitting it off and quickly became very serious about each other.

As time went on, I began to notice Cindy’s opinions changing when it came to everything. Her political views changed, her morals changed, and it got to a point where Cindy opened admitted that she believed everything her boyfriend told her without question.

If you are in a relationship where you cannot voice your opinion, you will start to question what you believe and, in turn, begin to lose your sense of self.

#2. Their lousy day becomes your problem

In college, I had a boyfriend that struggled to regulate his moods, and day after day his attitude would constantly shift from happy to miserable and vice versa.

Instead of being able to feel empathy for him but still keep his emotions separate from mine, I would worry about him all day and constantly try to cheer him up. Whenever I was unable to change his mood, I would feel like a failure and let it affect my own emotions.

It is healthy to feel empathy for someone, but I could not see that my enmeshment with my boyfriend was not allowing me to put up any boundaries. His emotions became my emotions, and eventually, our relationship imploded because there was no separation of our feelings.

#3. Your experiences feel empty if you aren’t with your partner

The concert started, and I should have been exhilarated as it was one of my favorite bands.

Instead, I couldn’t stop thinking about my boyfriend, wondering what he was doing and if he was okay. I couldn’t help but feel that part of me was missing because he wasn’t there with me.

To an outside observer, I would have appeared to be having a blast. The sad truth, however, is that the experience felt meaningless because my boyfriend wasn’t there.

When reflecting on my past, it is easy to see that my younger self was in an unhealthy relationship. You should be able to be whole with and without your partner, and if experiences feel meaningless without them, then something is not correct.

#4. You live with constant anxiety that you wouldn’t be able to survive without them

James and I were driving in the car, coming back from a midnight night hike. Our time together was always fun and exhilarating, unlike anything that I had ever experienced.

In the midst of enjoyable evening together I began thinking about what would happen if we didn’t work out. After all, we were only twenty years old. Immediately a horrible feeling came into my stomach, and it felt hard to breathe, imagining a world in which James no longer loved me.

When James did end up dumping me a few months later, it felt as if my heart had been ripped out of my chest. My greatest fear had come true, and although I survived, it opened my eyes to the reality that I couldn’t seem to have a healthy relationship.

Once upon a time, the most romantic phrase someone could say to me would have been, “I can’t live without you.”

Now, those words are a huge red flag when a client or a friend tells me that they have been said in their relationship.

You should be able to live without your partner, and you should still be your person whether you are apart from them or the two of you are together.

If your sense of self is fading and life feels bleak when your partner is away, it is time to do some extensive self-work to ensure that you are no longer enmeshed with them in an unhealthy way.

Sources:

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/enmeshment-signs-and-how-to-heal

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# dating# psychology# mental health# codependency

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

34562 followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: Real-Life Couples Answer Whether It's Possible To Reboot a Relationship With an Ex

When I was nineteen, I broke up with my first love. I was in my first year of college, whereas he was in the military, and we had slowly grown apart. Although it was heartbreaking, and we still loved each other, we decided to separate.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: A Narcissist Will Display Manipulative Behaviors When They Are Dumped

Breaking up is never easy… but have you tried breaking up with a narcissist?. The ultimate end game for someone withnarcissistic personality disorder is trying to protect their fragile ego. They will do everything they can to come out on top, and having someone end things before them will trigger their hidden feelings of abandonment and insecurity.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Sexism and Narcissism Often Transpire In Tandem

Years ago, I was in a relationship with a man who had a narcissistic personality disorder. Numerous traumatic events were connected to the psychological abuse that I endured, and for a long time, I couldn’t understand why he treated me the way that he did.

Read full story

Opinion: Warning Signs Of A Controlling and Abusive Relationship

When I was young, I was always taught that physical abuse was the only thing wrong in a relationship and that if someone ever hit me, it was time to walk away. I wasn’t informed about the devastating effects of psychological abuse or how manipulation could manifest in many ways, making me an extremely easy target for several controlling relationships.

Read full story

Opinion: Anonymous Victims Provide Personal Examples of Narcissistic Gaslighting

For the last few years, I have been coaching victims that have gone through psychological and narcissistic abuse. Every victim stated that their abuser was gaslighting them throughout the relationship, leaving them with no sense of self and completely doubting their own sense of reality.

Read full story

Opinion: Attracting Damaged or Toxic Partners Happens For Multiple Reasons

For almost a decade, dating was a welcomed distraction and something I had dreamed about since I was a little girl. Whenever old diaries happen to surface, my pages are filled with dreams of being loved by someone and obsessing over men.

Read full story

Opinion: New Relationships Need Time To Grow In Order To be Healthy

Lisa was a childhood friend who had been dating her boyfriend, Jeff for three months before they got engaged. Although I wanted to be happy for them, I couldn’t quite silence the dread that had been building in my stomach since they started dating.

Read full story

Opinion: Women Stay in Unhappy Marriages For Numerous Reasons

I recently talked with one of my closest friends who is struggling with the age-old question, “should I stay or should I go?” Although she isn’t happy in her marriage to her high-school sweetheart and hasn’t been since almost the very beginning, she doesn’t believe that she has to strength to walk away for numerous reasons.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Defensiveness Hurts Relationships And Is A Prime Indicator of Divorce

The feeling was familiar. It crept through my body and caused every other sense to disappear. What I was experiencing was myself becoming defensive. My partner was trying to communicate and provide feedback, but instead of listening, it felt like my entire body was shutting down, and I felt anger coursing through my veins.

Read full story

Opinion: In A Toxic or Abusive Relationship Victims Often Use Specific Phrases

People often try to hide when they are in a situation that is toxic or abusive. I say this because many years ago, I hid the reality of my relationship from even the people closest to me.

Read full story

Opinion: How To Navigate the Anxiety-Inducing Initial Stages Of Dating

There is a narrative I have often heard claiming that the beginning of the relationship is the best part. You should get butterflies; you should be excited and consumed by the possibilities lying ahead.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: PTSD After Enduring Narcissistic Abuse is Common Among Victims

By all accounts, I should have been having a great time. The engagement party for my boyfriend’s brother was going full swing, everyone had a drink in hand, and there were even dances breaking out in some parts of the huge house we had rented. A year prior, I would have been the life of the party and tried to mingle with everyone without needing anyone to check on me or ensure that I was okay.

Read full story

Opinion: Dating Someone Emotionally Unavailable Makes A Long-Term Full Commitment Impossible

I pined over Tom for many years, a man whom I had known since I was very young as we had grown up together in the same small town. Tom was kind, smart, handsome, motivated, had a good relationship with his mother, you name it, and he probably checked the box. Time and time again, our paths kept crossing, and in the back of my mind, I couldn’t help but wonder… was it fate?

Read full story

Opinion: Damaging Aftereffects Experienced From Victims After Being Gaslighted In A Relationship

If you have identified that your relationship contains gaslighting, you are experiencing one, if not the most damaging form of psychological manipulation. After leaving several relationships where I was gaslighted, I didn’t understand why I was experiencing so many traumatic moments even though I had walked away from my abusers.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Dating Changes For Women In Their Thirties

"I still need to ask somehow if he wants kids or not. I feel like in your early twenties, it's not something you bring up right away while dating, but in your thirties, it's different.At my age, I no longer have the luxury of waiting to ask a new prospect if he is on the same page as I am for the future."

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Narcissists Only Give Gifts For Selfish Purposes

My friend confessed that she was nervous because her new boyfriend wanted to take her on a shopping spree for her upcoming birthday. They had been dating for six months, and although things were great, the idea of going shopping and letting him dote on her had thrown her for a loop.

Read full story
9 comments

Opinion: Eye-Opening Behaviors That Showcase Codependent Tendencies

Throughout my young adult years, I prided myself on cultivating a strong group of friends and never prioritizing my romantic relationships. On the outside, I was a confident, happy, and self-sufficient woman who was never needy… or at least not vocal about her needs.

Read full story

Opinion: Relationships Can Be Exciting Even When They Are Long-Term

Recently I was watching Sex Life on Netflix,which infuriated me to no end for various reasons. The part (and there were many) that baffled me the most is that the show claimed that you could not have excitement and thrills in a relationship and have security.

Read full story

Opinion: Two People Can Love Each Other Without Being Compatible

A good friend of mine, Jana, is currently struggling in her relationship. Jana and her partner are constantly bickering, finding fault in each other, and seem to bring out the worst in each other.

Read full story
10 comments

Opinion: Healthy Relationships Can Feel Boring After Dating A Narcissist

There is a thrill that comes with toxic relationships. The constant unknowns, the ups and downs, and displays of rage disguised as “passion” can actually be extremely addictive.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy