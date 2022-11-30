Opinion: Signs Codependency Is Affecting Romantic Relationships

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iEII1_0jRDScIY00
Photo byPablo Heimplatz/Unsplash

Yet another relationship bit the dust.

I was tired. I was sad. I was exhausted. Over a decade of dating, every relationship had ended in flames.

A lightbulb went off in my head as I realized there had to be something that I was doing wrong because the same outcome kept repeating itself.

One evening, a good friend and I were having dinner, and she talked about codependency, a term I had never heard before. A quick google search and a little research quickly unearthed the very tip of the iceberg. I was highly codependent, and it was affecting all of my relationships.

Below are four examples of how codependency played a role in my relationships, and how it deeply impacted my dating journey.

#1. You cater to your partner's needs and completely neglect your own

When I was a young adult, I always prided myself on being a fantastic girlfriend.

The criteria for a great partner were very simple, according to my self-taught philosophy. The only requirement was to put my partner's needs first and my boyfriends certainly didn’t resist being waited on hand and foot.

Over time, however, resentment would begin to boil up from within. Eventually, I would explode and end the relationship due to pure frustration and exhaustion.

Many years passed before I began to realize that it didn’t matter who I dated. If I did not ensure my needs were met, the relationship would always be one-sided.

#2. You believe in soulmates and the idea of someone being your everything.

Unconditional love, aka a soulmate, was something I desired more than anything else in the world.

When I was young, my parents would often withhold affection. Although the word “love” was tossed around often, I never truly felt it. If I had to use one word to describe my childhood, it would have been “cold.”

Dating was never something I could do casually. Plans for marriage were often discussed prematurely, and in every relationship, I immediately dreamed of an unattainable future.

My desire for a soulmate stemmed from my codependency, and I was putting an insane amount of pressure on my romantic interests to fill an unfillable void in my life.

#3. You begin to mold yourself into who you think they want

The first time I saw Austin, it felt as if my heart had stopped. He was stunning, with green eyes, a swimmer's body, and curly blonde hair.

Disbelief was all I felt when he expressed interest in me. I was insecure and had no idea what had attracted him, but I wasn’t questioning it.

For months I attempted to be the girl that I thought Austin wanted. He was outdoorsy, so I pretended to enjoy the strenuous hikes and long camping trips. He mentioned that he loved when girls wore more flowing, hippie-ish clothing, so I threw on some beaded earrings and switched up my wardrobe.

When we broke up, I was devastated and incredibly lost. I had molded myself into who I (thought) he wanted, and I completely lost my sense of self in the process.

There was never any hesitation about abandoning who I was to adopt what my partner loved.

#4. You struggle to ask for anything from your partner

It had been two days since Jake had disappeared.

Oh, there had been several spottings. A tagged Facebook photo and a light on his messenger app showing that he was briefly online popped up, but no actual contact was made. For three days, I was in absolute agony. Jake was my boyfriend, as in committed, official boyfriend, but I didn’t reach out because I didn’t want to bother him.

At the end of the second day of no contact, Jake resurfaced with a sheepish apology for going on a party bender.

Instead of asking for him to contact me or explaining that I needed more in the relationship, I remained silent because I was terrified I wouldn’t get what I asked for and that he would leave.

Healing from my codependency has been a long journey. First, I had to understand it, identify my patterns, and then begin to reshape how I navigated dating entirely.

Until I was willing to do that work, codependency played a role in all of my relationships. It prevented me from truly being able to love myself and my future partner.

By taking the time to focus on my needs and discover who I was, I learned what I needed in a relationship. It wasn’t until reaching that stage that I was finally able to find, and keep, a healthy relationship.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# codependency# psychology# mental health# dating

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

34534 followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: Attracting Damaged or Toxic Partners Happens For Multiple Reasons

For almost a decade, dating was a welcomed distraction and something I had dreamed about since I was a little girl. Whenever old diaries happen to surface, my pages are filled with dreams of being loved by someone and obsessing over men.

Read full story

Opinion: New Relationships Need Time To Grow In Order To be Healthy

Lisa was a childhood friend who had been dating her boyfriend, Jeff for three months before they got engaged. Although I wanted to be happy for them, I couldn’t quite silence the dread that had been building in my stomach since they started dating.

Read full story

Opinion: Women Stay in Unhappy Marriages For Numerous Reasons

I recently talked with one of my closest friends who is struggling with the age-old question, “should I stay or should I go?” Although she isn’t happy in her marriage to her high-school sweetheart and hasn’t been since almost the very beginning, she doesn’t believe that she has to strength to walk away for numerous reasons.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Defensiveness Hurts Relationships And Is A Prime Indicator of Divorce

The feeling was familiar. It crept through my body and caused every other sense to disappear. What I was experiencing was myself becoming defensive. My partner was trying to communicate and provide feedback, but instead of listening, it felt like my entire body was shutting down, and I felt anger coursing through my veins.

Read full story

Opinion: In A Toxic or Abusive Relationship Victims Often Use Specific Phrases

People often try to hide when they are in a situation that is toxic or abusive. I say this because many years ago, I hid the reality of my relationship from even the people closest to me.

Read full story

Opinion: How To Navigate the Anxiety-Inducing Initial Stages Of Dating

There is a narrative I have often heard claiming that the beginning of the relationship is the best part. You should get butterflies; you should be excited and consumed by the possibilities lying ahead.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: PTSD After Enduring Narcissistic Abuse is Common Among Victims

By all accounts, I should have been having a great time. The engagement party for my boyfriend’s brother was going full swing, everyone had a drink in hand, and there were even dances breaking out in some parts of the huge house we had rented. A year prior, I would have been the life of the party and tried to mingle with everyone without needing anyone to check on me or ensure that I was okay.

Read full story

Opinion: Dating Someone Emotionally Unavailable Makes A Long-Term Full Commitment Impossible

I pined over Tom for many years, a man whom I had known since I was very young as we had grown up together in the same small town. Tom was kind, smart, handsome, motivated, had a good relationship with his mother, you name it, and he probably checked the box. Time and time again, our paths kept crossing, and in the back of my mind, I couldn’t help but wonder… was it fate?

Read full story

Opinion: Damaging Aftereffects Experienced From Victims After Being Gaslighted In A Relationship

If you have identified that your relationship contains gaslighting, you are experiencing one, if not the most damaging form of psychological manipulation. After leaving several relationships where I was gaslighted, I didn’t understand why I was experiencing so many traumatic moments even though I had walked away from my abusers.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Dating Changes For Women In Their Thirties

"I still need to ask somehow if he wants kids or not. I feel like in your early twenties, it's not something you bring up right away while dating, but in your thirties, it's different.At my age, I no longer have the luxury of waiting to ask a new prospect if he is on the same page as I am for the future."

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Narcissists Only Give Gifts For Selfish Purposes

My friend confessed that she was nervous because her new boyfriend wanted to take her on a shopping spree for her upcoming birthday. They had been dating for six months, and although things were great, the idea of going shopping and letting him dote on her had thrown her for a loop.

Read full story
9 comments

Opinion: Eye-Opening Behaviors That Showcase Codependent Tendencies

Throughout my young adult years, I prided myself on cultivating a strong group of friends and never prioritizing my romantic relationships. On the outside, I was a confident, happy, and self-sufficient woman who was never needy… or at least not vocal about her needs.

Read full story

Opinion: Relationships Can Be Exciting Even When They Are Long-Term

Recently I was watching Sex Life on Netflix,which infuriated me to no end for various reasons. The part (and there were many) that baffled me the most is that the show claimed that you could not have excitement and thrills in a relationship and have security.

Read full story

Opinion: Two People Can Love Each Other Without Being Compatible

A good friend of mine, Jana, is currently struggling in her relationship. Jana and her partner are constantly bickering, finding fault in each other, and seem to bring out the worst in each other.

Read full story
10 comments

Opinion: Healthy Relationships Can Feel Boring After Dating A Narcissist

There is a thrill that comes with toxic relationships. The constant unknowns, the ups and downs, and displays of rage disguised as “passion” can actually be extremely addictive.

Read full story

Opinion: Toxic Patterns Constantly Repeated in Relationships

My friend Brandy would be the first person to tell you that a side of her comes out a few months after dating someone that is outright mean. “I don’t know why, but after the initial honeymoon phase, I will start losing it on the person I’m dating. I think I'm testing them because I was hurt in the past, but it’s not okay, and I know that if I don’t change, I’m never going to be able to have a fully healthy relationship.”

Read full story

Opinion: Relationship Enmeshment Causes Lack of Self and Codependency

Jane’s phone hadn’t stopped vibrating since she had arrived at dinner. Her body was stiff, and the smile that was usually setting her face aglow was missing. This particular dinner catch-up was the first time that I had seen Jane in six months because she was in a new relationship with her new boyfriend.

Read full story

Opinion: Combat Relationship Manipulation By Enforcing Boundaries

First, it was the boyfriend that constantly played the victim role. Then it was the one who claimed that it was love at first sight and love-bombed me blind. Later on, I encountered gaslighting and constant invalidation, although I didn't know their exact terms.

Read full story

Opinion: A Narcissist Will Fake Change Temporarily

Perhaps you were the one who discarded the narcissist, or they were the one to discard you. Regardless of who initially ended things, now the narcissist has returned and is begging for you to return to them. There are promises that things will be different this time and that they will never hurt you again as they did in the past.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy