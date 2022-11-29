Opinion: Anyone Can Perish At the Hands of A Narcissistic Abuser

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k3IgK_0jRCNA1q00
Photo byAnnette Sousa/Unsplash

Watching the Gabby Petito case play out in real-time and seeing footage released following her death was heartbreaking. Those of us who were/are also victims of domestic violence watched the videos of her sobbing, and it was a scene that was all too familiar.

A client of mine told me about how she had been in a similar situation and that Gabby's story helped open her eyes. Instead of downplaying the domestic violence, she had realized that it could result in horrific consequences, including death.

Gabby’s story wasn’t hitting me as one that could have been my own until a few days ago when my friend sent me this photo posted on Twitter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kZ2ft_0jRCNA1q00
Photo bytwitter

It was the same power move that the narcissist had used on me when we were alone, and he was angry.

Unfortuantely he wasn't the first. Before him, there had been another ex who displayed signs of violence. During one fight, he began smashing furniture and threw several glasses at me that shattered over my head. I escaped before the anger that he took out on our belongings was inflicted on me.

The narcissist was a different story. He grabbed my face precisely, as Gabby showcases in her photo. He talked about how he wanted to get his gun and end my life and that I was a whore. Then when he was satisfied, and my terror was evident, he would let me go.

I would find myself reeling, confused, and trying to convince myself that what had just transpired couldn't have happened.

There were numerous moments throughout our relationship when I saw a look in my ex's eyes, and I thought to myself, "he looks angry enough to kill me."

At the time, it didn't feel real. It didn't feel like he could be capable of killing me because he loved me, or at least that's what I told myself.

The truth is that there is no logical reason why I should be alive today when so many other women's lives have been taken due to domestic violence/homicide.

What other explanation is there, except for that I was simply lucky?

I was a young and naive woman that gave her heart to someone who abused her. There were countless moments, including while camping, when the narcissist could have taken my life without a second thought and with ease. There is no logical reason as to why I am alive today, and other victims are not.

When someone says they want to spend the rest of their life with you and that you are soulmates, it will strike a nerve, especially when the words come from someone you love.

The narcissist and I talked about moving in together, and raising a family together, he talked about getting married, and at the time, it gave me butterflies in my stomach.

It has been many years since I was in those relationships containing psychological, physical, and emotional abuse. One of my abusers ended up taking his own life many years after we dated. The other ended up getting married and having a child. I had blocked him for years to avoid any communication but heard through the grapevine through mutual friends.

My heart aches for the victims who stay with their abusers. However, there is never a moment when I wonder why someone would choose to stay with their abuser because, in the past, I made the same devastating choice.

Although I have been on a long journey of healing, there is never a day that doesn’t pass when I am not incredibly grateful for my life, as I know how close I was to having it taken from me.

Sources:

https://ncadv.org/STATISTICS

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# domestic abuse# narcissist# mental health# psychology# relationships

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

34565 followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: Real-Life Couples Answer Whether It's Possible To Reboot a Relationship With an Ex

When I was nineteen, I broke up with my first love. I was in my first year of college, whereas he was in the military, and we had slowly grown apart. Although it was heartbreaking, and we still loved each other, we decided to separate.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: A Narcissist Will Display Manipulative Behaviors When They Are Dumped

Breaking up is never easy… but have you tried breaking up with a narcissist?. The ultimate end game for someone withnarcissistic personality disorder is trying to protect their fragile ego. They will do everything they can to come out on top, and having someone end things before them will trigger their hidden feelings of abandonment and insecurity.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Sexism and Narcissism Often Transpire In Tandem

Years ago, I was in a relationship with a man who had a narcissistic personality disorder. Numerous traumatic events were connected to the psychological abuse that I endured, and for a long time, I couldn’t understand why he treated me the way that he did.

Read full story

Opinion: Warning Signs Of A Controlling and Abusive Relationship

When I was young, I was always taught that physical abuse was the only thing wrong in a relationship and that if someone ever hit me, it was time to walk away. I wasn’t informed about the devastating effects of psychological abuse or how manipulation could manifest in many ways, making me an extremely easy target for several controlling relationships.

Read full story

Opinion: Anonymous Victims Provide Personal Examples of Narcissistic Gaslighting

For the last few years, I have been coaching victims that have gone through psychological and narcissistic abuse. Every victim stated that their abuser was gaslighting them throughout the relationship, leaving them with no sense of self and completely doubting their own sense of reality.

Read full story

Opinion: Attracting Damaged or Toxic Partners Happens For Multiple Reasons

For almost a decade, dating was a welcomed distraction and something I had dreamed about since I was a little girl. Whenever old diaries happen to surface, my pages are filled with dreams of being loved by someone and obsessing over men.

Read full story

Opinion: New Relationships Need Time To Grow In Order To be Healthy

Lisa was a childhood friend who had been dating her boyfriend, Jeff for three months before they got engaged. Although I wanted to be happy for them, I couldn’t quite silence the dread that had been building in my stomach since they started dating.

Read full story

Opinion: Women Stay in Unhappy Marriages For Numerous Reasons

I recently talked with one of my closest friends who is struggling with the age-old question, “should I stay or should I go?” Although she isn’t happy in her marriage to her high-school sweetheart and hasn’t been since almost the very beginning, she doesn’t believe that she has to strength to walk away for numerous reasons.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Defensiveness Hurts Relationships And Is A Prime Indicator of Divorce

The feeling was familiar. It crept through my body and caused every other sense to disappear. What I was experiencing was myself becoming defensive. My partner was trying to communicate and provide feedback, but instead of listening, it felt like my entire body was shutting down, and I felt anger coursing through my veins.

Read full story

Opinion: In A Toxic or Abusive Relationship Victims Often Use Specific Phrases

People often try to hide when they are in a situation that is toxic or abusive. I say this because many years ago, I hid the reality of my relationship from even the people closest to me.

Read full story

Opinion: How To Navigate the Anxiety-Inducing Initial Stages Of Dating

There is a narrative I have often heard claiming that the beginning of the relationship is the best part. You should get butterflies; you should be excited and consumed by the possibilities lying ahead.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: PTSD After Enduring Narcissistic Abuse is Common Among Victims

By all accounts, I should have been having a great time. The engagement party for my boyfriend’s brother was going full swing, everyone had a drink in hand, and there were even dances breaking out in some parts of the huge house we had rented. A year prior, I would have been the life of the party and tried to mingle with everyone without needing anyone to check on me or ensure that I was okay.

Read full story

Opinion: Dating Someone Emotionally Unavailable Makes A Long-Term Full Commitment Impossible

I pined over Tom for many years, a man whom I had known since I was very young as we had grown up together in the same small town. Tom was kind, smart, handsome, motivated, had a good relationship with his mother, you name it, and he probably checked the box. Time and time again, our paths kept crossing, and in the back of my mind, I couldn’t help but wonder… was it fate?

Read full story

Opinion: Damaging Aftereffects Experienced From Victims After Being Gaslighted In A Relationship

If you have identified that your relationship contains gaslighting, you are experiencing one, if not the most damaging form of psychological manipulation. After leaving several relationships where I was gaslighted, I didn’t understand why I was experiencing so many traumatic moments even though I had walked away from my abusers.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Dating Changes For Women In Their Thirties

"I still need to ask somehow if he wants kids or not. I feel like in your early twenties, it's not something you bring up right away while dating, but in your thirties, it's different.At my age, I no longer have the luxury of waiting to ask a new prospect if he is on the same page as I am for the future."

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Narcissists Only Give Gifts For Selfish Purposes

My friend confessed that she was nervous because her new boyfriend wanted to take her on a shopping spree for her upcoming birthday. They had been dating for six months, and although things were great, the idea of going shopping and letting him dote on her had thrown her for a loop.

Read full story
9 comments

Opinion: Eye-Opening Behaviors That Showcase Codependent Tendencies

Throughout my young adult years, I prided myself on cultivating a strong group of friends and never prioritizing my romantic relationships. On the outside, I was a confident, happy, and self-sufficient woman who was never needy… or at least not vocal about her needs.

Read full story

Opinion: Relationships Can Be Exciting Even When They Are Long-Term

Recently I was watching Sex Life on Netflix,which infuriated me to no end for various reasons. The part (and there were many) that baffled me the most is that the show claimed that you could not have excitement and thrills in a relationship and have security.

Read full story

Opinion: Two People Can Love Each Other Without Being Compatible

A good friend of mine, Jana, is currently struggling in her relationship. Jana and her partner are constantly bickering, finding fault in each other, and seem to bring out the worst in each other.

Read full story
10 comments

Opinion: Healthy Relationships Can Feel Boring After Dating A Narcissist

There is a thrill that comes with toxic relationships. The constant unknowns, the ups and downs, and displays of rage disguised as “passion” can actually be extremely addictive.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy