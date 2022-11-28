Opinion: A Narcissist Does Not Comprehend Selfless Love

Stacy Ann

Photo byfrank mckenna/Unsplash

Victims often rationalize the toxic behavior and constant mood swings that accompany a relationship with a narcissist.

Horrific events transpire, and in the aftermath, we whisper to ourselves a phrase. It is a phrase repeated as tears stream down our faces, and uncontrollable sobs shake us to our core.

“They love me.”

The exact three words were ones I would always tell myself after emotional and physical abuse ensued.

However, the narcissist did not love me. To take it a step further, I do not believe that he could even begin to comprehend what it meant to love someone.

Unless they seek extensive therapy and truly want to do the work, narcissists will never be able to truly comprehend or embody selfless love, and here are the reasons why.

Narcissists struggle to put anyone before themselves

Today in my relationship, there is equal give and take. At times my work is more stressful/busy, and my fiance’ will take the reigns. When he has to travel for his business, I will take care of everything at home. Although it will never be perfectly equal, we both prioritize each other’s needs.

The world is viewed through a different set of lenses in a narcissist’s eyes. They only prioritize their partner if it benefits them. For example, they won't ever ask your opinion or what you would like to do. They will determine the vacation you take or the movie that you “get “to see.

Narcissists cannot put anyone above themselves. They can't be in a relationship that isn’t one-sided, with them taking everything for themselves.

Their insecurities prevent them from being vulnerable

When broken down to the simplest explanation, Narcissistic Personality Disorder stems from developmental childhood stages.

Events/many events transpired, and the narcissist was hurt to the point where they developed a false sense of self instead of working through their feelings. This is one of the primary reasons why so many narcissists are grandiose and arrogant. Although some genuinely feel that they are the best, most of them successfully hide the broken inner child deep within.

Massive insecurities prevent the narcissist from accepting any criticism. In turn, the victim becomes the primary target for their projection, and there will be no empathy for your feelings.

They crave constant praise and validation.

A Narcissist desires your undivided devotion. They don’t want anything to get in the way of their spotlight. Their jealousy is the reason why holidays, birthdays, and special occasions are ruined. Your happiness is a threat to their limelight.

If you are doing something together, the narcissist will be allowed to win. They will boast about how amazing and talented they are, and it will be allowed because you know that otherwise, the day will turn into an exhausting battle.

Conflict will typically be avoided because you recognize that they cannot handle anything that isn’t boosting their self-esteem, and it is simply not worth bringing anything up.

They will drain you until you are dry.

After the initial love-bombing stage with a narcissist, you may still get breadcrumbs of affection. These tidbits of “love” will be scarce and short-lived, simply a mirage to keep you on their hook.

The truth is that your energy, time, love, and money are being put into someone who will never be satisfied.

Months or even years may pass before the narcissist reveals their true self, but when they do, the realization will begin to sink in that this is who they were all along. The narcissist is a toxic individual that views themselves as a loner, not as a partner in a relationship.

You deserve to be loved fully, instead of giving and giving to someone who is incapable of reciprocating your feelings in the way you deserve.

