Opinion: Indicators Someone Is Only Looking For A Rebound Relationship

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Eyo00_0jP6GPMl00
Photo byCody Black/Unsplash

It was a Friday night brimming with possibility and excitement. Single in a new city, I was excited to meet my date that evening, Rob.

Before the date, I took a couple of sips of wine for a little liquid courage, as it was the first “real” blind date that I had ever had from a dating app aka, online.

I took a deep breath outside the restaurant, settled myself, and then walked into the building. Rob was waiting at the entrance for me, and the moment we locked eyes, it was instant chemistry. Rob was handsome, charming, and funny, and for the first time in what felt like a lifetime, I had butterflies.

If you had asked me that night, I would have guessed that we would end up dating. We did see each other for a few weeks, but then I realized that something was off.

Although I was ready for a relationship, it felt like Tyler wasn’t on the same wavelength, and these were the unmistakable signs indicating I was his rebound.

They have been very recently married/divorced.

Although Rob and I disclosed a bit of relationship history on our first few dates, there was nothing too in-depth.

Randomly out of the blue, one morning, as we were drinking our coffee, Rob said, “I feel like I need to let you know… my divorce was finalized a month ago.”

The divorce itself was not what instantly sent the warning bells ringing in my mind. However, as Rob got into the story, he revealed that he had married his high school sweetheart very young.

Whether he knew it or not, Rob needed to experience what life was like outside of a serious relationship, whereas I had been single for some time and was ready for something a little more stable.

Rob tried to convince me that the bombshell of news was no big deal, but in my mind, I made a mental note that he had just gotten off the marriage/divorce train.

They play the “boyfriend/girlfriend” role without actually committing

Recently I saw a single close friend who made an off-handed remark that she won’t ever date someone who has just gotten out of a serious relationship.

When asked why she answered, “They play the role of a boyfriend because it’s what they are used to, which makes it hurt more when they don’t commit to a relationship.”

Her words rang a bell. In the beginning, Rob was always making plans with me, texting every day, and treating me as if I were his girlfriend. It wasn’t until after a month of consistently seeing each other that he pulled away.

The calls and texts stopped as quickly as they had begun. When I reached out, Rob was cold and said that he didn’t owe me anything and that it was my fault for expecting more.

They don’t take the time to grieve and feel what he had just experienced

Although he brought it up in passing, Rob didn’t want to talk about his divorce and said he had already put it behind him, except after a few drinks.

It was very apparent that the divorce was tough for Rob to acknowledge and feel because when he was intoxicated, all he wanted to talk about was the divorce. When sober, not a word would be said, and he would clam up if I tried to bring it up, but if he had a few drinks, he would muse on how complex relationships were and that he couldn’t understand what had gone wrong.

It quickly became evident that instead of tackling his grief head-on, Rob faced it in an unhealthy and avoidant manner.

Ultimately Rob helped me break a long-time pattern.

I would develop feelings for other men such as Rob throughout my dating history. Overlooking the red flags, I would seek love and a mutually beneficial partnership from men that were unavailable emotionally.

Instead of prioritizing my needs, and knowing my self-worth, too often, I would settle as someone’s rebound/or fallback choice.

Rob was the final person in that pattern. Something within me awakened, and I realized that I didn’t want to be the second choice and that it was time to stop repeating past mistakes.

Instead of wasting months or even years as someone’s rebound, I began prioritizing time with people who were willing to put me first and eventually found someone who did.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# psychology# dating# advice# mental health

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

34388 followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: Two People Can Love Each Other Without Being Compatible

A good friend of mine, Jana, is currently struggling in her relationship. Jana and her partner are constantly bickering, finding fault in each other, and seem to bring out the worst in each other.

Read full story

Opinion: Healthy Relationships Can Feel Boring After Dating A Narcissist

There is a thrill that comes with toxic relationships. The constant unknowns, the ups and downs, and displays of rage disguised as “passion” can actually be extremely addictive.

Read full story

Opinion: Toxic Patterns Constantly Repeated in Relationships

My friend Brandy would be the first person to tell you that a side of her comes out a few months after dating someone that is outright mean. “I don’t know why, but after the initial honeymoon phase, I will start losing it on the person I’m dating. I think I'm testing them because I was hurt in the past, but it’s not okay, and I know that if I don’t change, I’m never going to be able to have a fully healthy relationship.”

Read full story

Opinion: Relationship Enmeshment Causes Lack of Self and Codependency

Jane’s phone hadn’t stopped vibrating since she had arrived at dinner. Her body was stiff, and the smile that was usually setting her face aglow was missing. This particular dinner catch-up was the first time that I had seen Jane in six months because she was in a new relationship with her new boyfriend.

Read full story

Opinion: Combat Relationship Manipulation By Enforcing Boundaries

First, it was the boyfriend that constantly played the victim role. Then it was the one who claimed that it was love at first sight and love-bombed me blind. Later on, I encountered gaslighting and constant invalidation, although I didn't know their exact terms.

Read full story

Opinion: A Narcissist Will Fake Change Temporarily

Perhaps you were the one who discarded the narcissist, or they were the one to discard you. Regardless of who initially ended things, now the narcissist has returned and is begging for you to return to them. There are promises that things will be different this time and that they will never hurt you again as they did in the past.

Read full story

Opinion: Signs Codependency Is Affecting Romantic Relationships

Yet another relationship bit the dust. I was tired. I was sad. I was exhausted. Over a decade of dating, every relationship had ended in flames. A lightbulb went off in my head as I realized there had to be something that I was doing wrong because the same outcome kept repeating itself.

Read full story

Navigating Dating With Differing Spiritual Outlooks

Recently I stumbled across a diary entry that I had written at the age of fifteen. I couldn’t even begin to imagine dating someone that isn’t a Christian. What would we even do together? Any guy who doesn’t believe what I believe is a waste of my time.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Anyone Can Perish At the Hands of A Narcissistic Abuser

Watching the Gabby Petito caseplay out in real-time and seeing footage released following her death was heartbreaking. Those of us who were/are also victims of domestic violence watched the videos of her sobbing, and it was a scene that was all too familiar.

Read full story

Opinion: Obsession With A Significant Other Is Unhealthy

My friend Jane has always been one of the most independent and hard-working women that I know. Six months ago, Jane met her new boyfriend, Sean, and they became official within a few weeks.

Read full story

Opinion: Manipulators Gain Control Over Victims Slowly and Subtly

You probably heard a fable as a child about a frog in a boiling pot of water. In the cautionary tale, the water is slowly getting hotter and hotter, but the frog doesn’t notice because it’s such a slow burn. Eventually, the frog ends up being boiled alive.

Read full story

Opinion: Relationship Tropes In Cinema Should Not Be Romanticized

When I saw the Titanic, for the first time, I left the movie theatre with tears in my eyes and a newfound belief in true love. Numerous obsessions with other romance films followed, but Titanic was the pivotal one. After seeing the movie, I believed that relationships needed to be dramatic, at times tragic, and full of nothing but fiery passion.

Read full story

Opinion: Long-Term Relationships Often Contain Small Mistakes

“I can order takeout now so that it’s ready when we get there to pick it up!”. Instead of trusting me to place the order, my fiance’ insisted on doing it himself. This was a common occurrence, and even though it seemed so trivial, I began to have a meltdown.

Read full story

Opinion: People Settle For Sub-Par Relationships Because It is All They Know

Trouble seems to be brewing in the relationship department. A couple I know just broke up after five years of dating. Several clients I coach are facing constant conflict in interactions with their partners and struggling to figure out why they cannot make their relationship work.

Read full story

Opinion: How To Tell When The Healing From Narcissistic Abuse Has Begun

From the outside looking in, someone who has never gone through narcissistic abuse would assume that leaving is the most challenging part. The truth is that the hardest part comes after you leave the narcissist. Staying away for good is one battle in itself. The other is accepting what happened while simultaneously dealing with the trauma that can surface days, weeks, or years later.

Read full story

Opinion: A Narcissist Does Not Comprehend Selfless Love

Victims often rationalize the toxic behavior and constant mood swings that accompany a relationship with a narcissist. Horrific events transpire, and in the aftermath, we whisper to ourselves a phrase. It is a phrase repeated as tears stream down our faces, and uncontrollable sobs shake us to our core.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: “Happy” Couples Break Up Regardless of Outside Appearances

Back in college, my best friend and I lived in a house with several male roommates. One of them was incredibly sweet and had a wonderful girlfriend he had been dating for years. We were entirely convinced they would get married.

Read full story

Opinion: Narcissists Manipulate Victims Using "Future Faking" And Several Other Tactics

If I were to outline the most manipulative things that the narcissist did, it wouldn’t have been the apparent charm or the violent behavior/rage that would transpire when he didn’t get his way.

Read full story
5 comments

Opinion: How To Rebuild Trust After It Has Been Broken

There is a piece of my past that I have only shared with several people in my life. In the initial stages of dating my fiance,’ my best friend accidentally alluded to this incident in front of him. When questioned, I lied and quickly changed the subject. Soon enough, he put two and two together and called me out on my lie.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Healing From Narcissistic Abuse Requires Time and Patience

From the outside looking in, someone who has never gone through narcissistic abuse would assume that leaving is the most challenging part. The truth is that the hardest part comes after you leave the narcissist. Staying away for good is one battle in itself. The other is accepting what happened while simultaneously dealing with the trauma that can surface days, weeks, or years later.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy