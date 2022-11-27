Opinion: Letting Other People Judge A Relationship Is Unhealthy

Stacy Ann

Photo byJohn Schnobrich/Unsplash

Relationships are a hot topic that will inevitably come up in conversation. It’s easy to talk about your partner to all of your friends and it can be therapeutic to talk about what’s going on in your love life.

These conversations usually start out harmless, but oftentimes we overshare and it can be detrimental to our relationships.

It’s important to keep in mind that what constitutes a good relationship is going to differ from person to person. After all, everyone has their own priorities and people are going to seek out different qualities in a solid partnership.

It’s great to sing praises to your partner, but practicing boundaries are key to prevent oversharing. Here are some things to keep in mind when it comes to your relationship and how much you should share with other people.

WWYPT (What would your partner think)

I have a rule in relationships that I do my absolute best not to bitch to my friends about my partner’s “flaws.”

I’m referring to the little quirks that you’re going to inevitability encounter with your partner. There are going to be days that you’re so annoyed with something that you’re going to want to let your feelings explode into the atmosphere.

Before you begin your rant, however, keep in mind that it’s going to be pretty awkward if you begin trashing on your relationship with all your friends and then want them to give their stamp of approval.

What I try to do is think about how I would feel if my partner happened to hear what I was saying about him. There are times I would certainly tell certain things to his face so I’m not bothered, but other times I’ve caught myself saying things I instantly wanted to take back.

Everyone has a different opinion

The qualities that you’re looking for in a partner could be completely different than say, what your best friend is looking for.

What looks “boring” to one couple can be exactly what another couple loves. For example, who cares if you don’t want to stay in and cook? Some people love to do it and it’s part of their quality time together.

We selfishly expect other people to have all the same interests as us when that’s simply not the case. Other people are going to tell you how you should navigate your relationship, take it with a grain of salt and remember that only you know what you want.

It’s easy to compare ourselves

I’ve often looked at glamorous couples on social media and assumed that their lives are perfect, they never fight, and they’re always happy.

Everyone is on a different journey. What we see in a picture doesn’t reflect the reality of a relationship. I’ve seen plenty of couples look perfect and happy in a picture when in reality they were miserable and ended up getting divorced or separated.

It’s easy to feel like you’re “Keeping up with the Joneses,” so when you find yourself comparing your relationship take a step back.

Ask yourself, what makes the two of you happy? What goals do you want to create together? Determine what jives with the two of you, not what you see portrayed somewhere else.

Some people want things to fail

We have this mistaken idea that everyone wants us to live happily ever after. I hate to break it you, but misery loves company.

When I first met my current partner we worked together and he and I began having lunch with another girl and we all became friends. That worked for a few weeks until my partner and I developed feelings for each other. My “friend” was not furious that we decided to start dating. She told me that he was a terrible match, that things wouldn’t work between us, and when they did work out she stopped being my friend.

If I had listened to her advice, in the beginning, I wouldn’t be in the happiest relationship of my entire life.

Always remember that some people aren’t looking out for your best interests and oversharing with them could put a wrench in your otherwise happy relationship.

Remain self-aware and remember that the only people who know your relationship inside and out and can judge… are you and your partner.

