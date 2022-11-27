Opinion: Letting Go Of The “Friend” Ex

Photo by Chermiti Mohamed/Unsplash

I hit send on the message I had thoughtfully constructed for hours and anxiously waited. It was 4:00 in the morning in Australia, so I knew that I probably wouldn’t receive a response for a few hours.

It ended up being almost two days before I received any reply even though I knew my recipient had read it prior thanks to the joys of reading the receipt. The response was brief as I knew it would be.

“Understandable, do what needs to be done.”

There was a smiling emoji at the end of the sentence.

A smiling emoji was the only thing left between us after over five years of constant communication and a heartbreaking relationship.

Five years ago I decided to take a chance and moved to Australia on a whim to pursue a relationship with someone I had only met a handful of times. After a few months, I thought that this person was “the one” and I lived with him for a year before he broke my heart by cheating on me the night after he asked me to look at the ring I wanted.

I moved back to the United States and though we tried to work through our issues, I couldn’t get over the fact that he had cheated.

For some time we didn’t talk but then I let him back into my life. I may sound naive but he came to me right after it happened, didn’t keep it a secret, and I know it hurt him almost as much as it hurt me. I couldn’t be mad at him for long.

As the years went on we continued to stay in touch. A Skype session here, a phone call, facebook messages.

For years I had convinced myself that we could be friends. After all, he lived across the world in Australia so it was easier to create distance.

The thing was, we weren’t just friends. For a time, we would fantasize about how he would come back for me, we would work things out, and our old problems would be a distant memory.

It was a fantasy that I imagined at work, during the day, at night. While going through a string of emotionally and physically abusive relationships I would daydream that my Australian would whisk through the door and yank me into his arms and things would be okay again.

Even though ultimately we weren’t right for each other and we weren’t compatible, I still held on to this dream.

But he didn’t come. He never visited, and as the years went by I gave him a deadline. He missed that deadline and I knew that he wasn’t ever going to come and I couldn’t wait anymore. Something snapped in me and I realized it was time to let him go.

Our worlds were too far apart and our paths just weren’t meant to align.

For a few months, I continued to respond to messages, and answer his random calls even though all he talked about was himself and his career. I didn’t enjoy our conversations anymore, yet I didn’t want to tell him the truth.

The truth that I didn’t want to hear from him anymore and that my heart had changed.

Finally, I did. I told him I would always care about him, but I had to pull back. I had to focus on my new, healthy, relationship and not allow any wedge to come between us.

I had been a constant shoulder for him and I told him that he needed to vent to the people that were really in his life, not someone that was thousands of miles he hadn’t seen in years.

To which he responded, “Understandable.”

I had imagined seeing him again a thousand times. The moment that time would stand still because it couldn’t be real. I could see it in my head because I had thought about it so many times.

He wasn’t my person but for a time in my life, he was my best friend. Because he made me feel safe I thought that he was the right match for me even though I was unsatisfied in so many areas of our relationship.

By letting him go, he was able to follow his career dreams, I was able to return home and ended up finding someone that was romantically compatible with me, not just as a friend.

It was time to let go of the fantasy we would ever end up in together.

As painful as it was, in the end, I told him goodbye so he could finally move on with his life and so that we could both be free.

Sometimes love is letting go.