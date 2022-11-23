Opinion: Don’t Underestimate the Power Of Support For Abuse Victims

Stacy Ann

Photo byChermiti Mohame/Unsplash

A few years ago I was having coffee with a friend and she didn’t seem like her normal self at all. Normally bubbly and bright, she was forlorn and I didn’t press but kept asking her how things were going in her new marriage.

Finally, she confessed that her new husband had been physically and emotionally abusing her.

As someone who had also been through past abuse, I didn’t react in shock because it was unfortunately not the first, or last time someone I loved was in an abusive relationship.

It’s likely that you may know someone who is in one as well. They may be aware, they may not, but here are four ways you can help someone in an abusive relationship.

#1. Validate that they are in an abusive situation

When my friend disclosed what had happened to her, I knew that my reaction was important as she hadn’t confided in anyone else.

I looked at her straight in the eye and said,

“That is not okay. That is absolutely unacceptable and it is not something that happens in a loving and healthy relationship.”

She was too tired and exhausted to even argue with me. She just nodded and let out a long sigh.

By validating your friend’s situation you are helping them realize that they aren’t crazy and that their experience isn’t normal even though their abuser is most likely telling them that it is.

#2. Tread extremely carefully

If you burst into the situation ready to confront the abuser, you are most likely going to not only put a wedge between you and your friend but also put both of you in a dangerous situation.

When I was in an abusive relationship, my ex was monitoring text messages by going through my phone whenever I was asleep.

One morning I woke up to him smashing a lamp over my head because I had received a text that he “didn’t like” from a friend. The message was her literally just saying that I seemed off and she was worried about me living with him.

Before saying anything, assume that your friend’s abuser could be reading it. Try to have conversations over the phone and ask them, “Hey, is now a good time to talk?” so that they can try to get to find privacy.

#3. Don’t judge them if they stay

Often, victims will stay with their abusers up to seven times so it is most likely that they are not just going to leave after the first time they confide in you.

I have a friend that’s been in a tumultuous relationship for almost a decade with a partner that is emotionally abusive. At times I feel like I’m going to just scream at her that she needs to leave him because I’m so sick of watching her go through this pain but at the end of the day, I cannot make her leave.

All I can do is validate her experiences, tell her how much she deserves, and stay in her life so that she knows when she finally does walk away she won’t have to do it alone.

#4. Be a resource and educate them on options

People often stay in situations because they don’t see a way out and feel completely trapped.

Abusers usually try to gain full control. I have a friend that isn’t “allowed” to work because her husband claims she will cheat on him. Really, this is a way to give him complete financial control over her, so I am trying to help her find a job to start saving.

There are many resources available as well that can help. For example, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is a resource that actually helps victims put together a safety plan. Many women’s shelters provide relief if the victims have no money. There are options and it’s important that victims realize it as it can help them realize that there is a way out.

Remember that your voice makes a difference

Recently I connected with my friend from the beginning of the story… the one who had an abusive husband. She shone like the woman I remembered and I told her how absolutely glorious it was to see her so happy.

The divorce had been finalized and she had gone completely no contact for over a year. She is enjoying being single and wants to date again in the future… just not yet.

I had to choke back tears when she took my hand and told me that it was my voice and her parents that had helped her finally walk away. It gave her the strength to leave.

Don’t underestimate the power that your voice and support can provide to help a victim break free from the chains of their abuser.

Sources:

https://breakthesilencedv.org/beat-that-seven-times-statistic/

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love.

