Opinion: Covert Narcissists Are Often Quiet and Shy

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3krXGZ_0jK1u95000
Photo byUnsplash

Often I am asked how I didn’t notice that I was in a relationship with a Narcissist. How could I have missed the blatant signs?

The reality is that not all people who have narcissistic personality disorder are loud, charismatic, and flamboyant.

“In reality, NPD isn’t that simple. It occurs on a broad spectrum that involves a range of potential traits. Experts generally agree that there are four distinct subtypes. One of these is covert narcissism, also called vulnerable narcissism.”-Healthline

Covert narcissists aren’t going to exhibit the signs of narcissism as easily as they are often quiet, shy, and sensitive. My ex was a covert narcissist as is my younger brother so I’ve unfortunately had my fair share of experience with them.

Here are five signs that you may be dealing with a covert narcissist.

#1. They respond to criticism with rage

The root of narcissism is the lack of self-esteem, worth, sense of self, and insecurity.

Therefore any critique is going to be met with absolute rage.

For example, I didn’t want to play video games with my little brother because he struggles with video game addiction and I wanted to get him out of the house. I wasn’t mean about it, I simply said I would prefer to do something else with him.

Instead of understanding that people have different interests, he took it as a critique of himself. He began yelling that if I didn’t like video games I didn’t like him because they were part of his life.

#2. They are passive-aggressive when they don’t get their way

My ex wanted to go camping and I was very sick. I finally agreed because he kept saying how disappointed he would be if we didn’t go. I ended up begging him to take me home early and he did… and was completely silent the entire way back.

The silent treatment is a form is an abuse tactic. It is the best way to hurt someone because you are giving them absolutely nothing

“ilence is always a go-to strategy for passive-aggressors and it’s not hard to see why. It says nothing at all and yet says volumes. It ostensibly avoids a conflict but in fact provokes one — with the very lack of communication serving as a taunt and a goad.”- Time

Silence is not a form of communication.

#3. They put themselves down even if it’s a lie

A covert narcissist will often put themselves down because they need reassurance and most of the time, their stories are complete lies.

My narcissistic ex had a whole sob story about how much he hated Aerosmith because his ex-girlfriend had cheated on him with Steven Tyler.

Even when he was telling me this story I thought it was… strange. There were a lot of details about how she had gone to Vegas, slept with him, found her on myspace, and the whole thing just seemed ridiculous but I gave him reassurance as he obviously wanted to be told that he was better than Steven Tyler.

I’m mostly just angry because later on, we were at a big concert where Aerosmith was playing and he said we had to leave early so he didn’t have to see “that man’s face.”

#4. They have grandiose fantasies that don’t add up

One night my little brother went on a rant about how he was going to be the next Elon Musk.

Now, I’m all for believing in oneself but his rant didn’t make any sense because my little brother has no education and has only delivered pizza as a job.

“They may withdraw into fantasy, into an inner narrative world that’s not equivalent to reality, where they have inflated importance, powers, or a specialness that is opposite of what their actual life is like,” Dr. Maury L Joseph PhD

When my friend and I commented that he needed to go to school he laughed and said it was a waste of time, and that he didn’t need any education.

His fantasies were grandiose with no backing or plan to get to them… they only existed in his mind.

#5. You see flashes of depression, loathing, and shame

There were moments when my ex would fall into a pit of despair… usually under the influence of alcohol.

I remember it was his birthday and he fell into loathing and stated how he had no money and had done nothing with his life.

When his friends mentioned that he had me he looked up and said again, “I have nothing.”

These cycles weren’t rare. In fact, every few weeks he would show signs of depression but refused to admit that anything was wrong. Usually, right after the grandiose version of him would be back and louder than ever.

It’s extremely important to remember that there is a whole spectrum of narcissistic personality disorder. Many of the signs are easy to miss, especially if you are dealing with someone who is covert.

Don’t ever beat yourself up for missing the signs. Manipulators are masters of their craft and what matters is that you identify when you are being treated badly… and choose to walk away.

Sources:

https://www.healthline.com/health/covert-narcissist

http://mauryjoseph.com/

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# dating# narcissist# psychology# mental health

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

34005 followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: Seemingly “Perfect” Couples Break-Up All The Time

Back when I was in college my best friend and I had several male roommates. One of them was the sweetest guy and had a girlfriend he had been dating for years. In our minds, they were “end game.”

Read full story

Opinion: The Dead Giveaways Someone Is Trapped In A Relationship With a Narcissist

When you’re on the other side of a toxic relationship it can be so easy to look back and identify all of the red flags and signs that you missed. However, when you are in a relationship it’s not nearly as easy. Normally we don’t go into a situation analyzing every single part of our partner’s behavior.

Read full story
6 comments

Opinion: Initiate Conscious Conversations For Deep Relationship Connector

There is nothing I love more than getting to know someone. I have been able to build some extremely strong relationships with friends because I truly want to know about their lives.

Read full story

Opinion: Essential Qualities Are Attractive In A Partner

After years of dating and being in less-than-ideal/toxic relationships, I realized an undeniable truth. If I didn’t change my patterns I was going to end up repeating the same cycles over and over again.

Read full story

Opinion: After Leaving an Abusive Relationship There Are Healing Stages

I wish I could tell you that the moment you walk away from your abuser, everything will fall into place again and you will revert back to the person that you were before the abuse. Unfortunately, that isn’t the case.

Read full story

Opinion: Toxic Thoughts Are Damaging An Otherwise Healthy Relationship

It always starts out as a small thought in the back of our minds. Why didn’t he check his incoming text, is it from an ex?. Why isn’t she more thoughtful about what I need?

Read full story

Opinion: Narcissists' Manipulate Victims With Mind Games

There is a reason why so many victims of Narcissistic abuse experience years of trauma and evenPTSD after leaving the relationship. If you are a victim of narcissistic abuse you have been dealing with months, years, or decades of manipulative mind games.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Dating Someone With A Hidden Agenda is Potentially Dangerous

When I began dating I was quite naive. I didn’t know how to protect my heart and I quickly learned that not everyone has the best intentions. When I was around fifteen, I had the biggest crush on a track runner at the high school, James. James seemed to be interested in me. He wanted to hang out at my house and chill all the time, and the way he smiled at me just made me feel like we were getting somewhere.

Read full story

Opinion: Reeking Of Desperation Causes Dating Prospects To Fizzle Out

My friend was ready for a relationship and she was determined to find someone so that she could get married and have children. She downloaded multiple dating apps and began swiping.

Read full story

Opinion: Don’t Underestimate the Power Of Support For Abuse Victims

A few years ago I was having coffee with a friend and she didn’t seem like her normal self at all. Normally bubbly and bright, she was forlorn and I didn’t press but kept asking her how things were going in her new marriage.

Read full story

Opinion: Waiting To Get Married Can Be Beneficial In the Long-Term

Recently I have been getting a surplus of wedding invitations… for the second round of weddings. Some of the weddings I was a bridesmaid in, while others are newer friends that I didn’t know when they had their first marriage.

Read full story

Opinion: How To Identify If A New Romantic Partner is Emotionally Unavailable

A few years ago I was in a relationship that was extremely fun and exciting… at first. Tom was outgoing, charismatic, and easy to be around. However, the longer that we dated the more I felt like we weren’t really… going anywhere.

Read full story

Opinion: Convincing a Loved One They’re In A Toxic Relationship Is Far From Easy

I have known you since we were very young. Your heart is the most beautiful one that I have ever known. You never gossip about others. You hold secrets close to your heart. You have always been wild and non-conforming and… free.

Read full story

Opinion: Difficult for Trauma Survivors to Trust

That’s what I’m thinking but am unable to articulate when the feelings and thoughts are swirling through my head and body like a hurricane. It has gotten easier over the years, yes, but trauma never just goes away.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Unrealistic Beliefs Will Derail A Relationship

As a former “hopeless romantic” I used to have ridiculous relationship expectations. I had a certain idea of what a “perfect” relationship would look like. There would be no fights, and everything would fall into place as soon as I finally met “the one.”

Read full story

Opinion: Letting Go Of An Ex Can be Incredibly Difficult

For a very long time, I kept one of my ex-boyfriends as a staple in my life. Relationships would come and go and he would serve as a friend but in the times when I was single, it felt like we were more than friends.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Lessons Learned From Dating a Narcissist

The hardest events in our life can make us the strongest if we choose to learn from them. When I was younger I entered into a relationship that completely changed my life. While dating a narcissist I endured abuse, invalidation, gaslighting, projecting, blaming, and shaming. I left that relationship a shell of my former self. I was completely broken and lost.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Communicating With A Narcissist Inevitably Includes Manipulation

I learned a long time ago that having a conversation with a narcissist isn’t going to be an easy walk down the street. In fact, it’s going to be more like walking into the middle of a tornado.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Toxic Behaviors Have The Potential To End An Otherwise Healthy Relationship

It was the night of my boyfriend’s brother’s engagement party and I was in one of the rooms in a fancy rented mansion having a full-blown panic attack. After recovering and regaining my composure I acted like nothing was wrong and went back to socializing.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy