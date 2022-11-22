Opinion: Difficult for Trauma Survivors to Trust

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L9YSq_0jK00bcN00
Photo byMaksym Kaharlytskyi/Unsplash

“It’s not you… it’s my trauma.”

That’s what I’m thinking but am unable to articulate when the feelings and thoughts are swirling through my head and body like a hurricane.

It has gotten easier over the years, yes, but trauma never just goes away.

When I was first going through the worst of my trauma, I experienced different feelings but the main thing was a lack of trust. I felt like everyone was out to get me and that even my best friends could be hiding the dark sides of themselves.

After all, if one person is capable of such evil… isn’t everyone?

The reality is that many people are good and kind. Unfortunately, others are not and they are the reason that trauma exists in the first place and why it is so hard for victims/survivors to trust easily again.

Here are the four reasons why it is hard for trauma survivors to trust again.

#1. You believe everyone is hiding their true selves

When I got out of my abusive relationship I felt like I was looking at the world with new eyes… and not in a good way.

I felt like everyone was out to get me.

I felt as if I had fallen for someone’s manipulative facade once, I would fall for it again.

When I finally got into a healthy relationship I kept waiting for the facade to drop. I kept waiting for my new love to take off his mask and reveal the monster that was beneath. It took over a year for me to realize that there was no monster.

#2. If it happened once it can happen again

When I was in college, I had gone on a few dates with someone and we went back to my place for dinner. None of my roommates were home and he ended up covering my face with a pillow on the couch while he tried to have his way with me even though I kept screaming “no.”

There is a numbness that comes over me now when I think about that moment. Enough time has passed for me to acknowledge that I am a completely different person now and that I will never tolerate that kind of behavior again.

However, when it first happened I was absolutely terrified to be alone with anyone, even if it was a guy that I really liked.

Even after a couple of dates, if a guy wanted to make dinner for me I would ensure that we weren’t alone because of what had happened. It took a long time before the terror began subsiding.

#3. You have been living in flight or fight

When I left my abusive relationship I thought things were going to instantly return to normal.

I couldn’t have been more wrong.

I had been in fight or flight mode for so long that I couldn’t get back to “normal.”

“When our fight or flight system is activated, we tend to perceive everything in our environment as a possible threat to our survival….This state of alert causes us to perceive almost everything in our world as a possible threat to our survival. As such, we tend to see everyone and everything as a possible enemy.” -The Body Soul Connection

For over a year after I left my abuser, triggers would send me flying back into this mode and I couldn’t control my body’s reactions.

It was absolutely terrifying and it wasn’t until I was in therapy that I learned it was completely normal to be reacting this way after what I had gone through.

#4. You don’t want to give up any control

For as long as I can remember, I was at the mercy of my partner’s bidding. I didn’t have my own voice and they had full control over what I did because they knew I was terrified of losing them.

When I finally gathered the courage to walk away from my abuser, I took back control of my life for the first time in a long time. He was the last among the many men I had let have control over me.

I transformed from easygoing to a control freak. I panicked if I felt like I wasn’t making the decisions; it wasn’t going to work in a new relationship.

However, life isn’t something we can control. Also, being controlling is literally so far from who I am as a person that I could feel how unnatural it was… yet still couldn’t seem to let go.

In the aftermath…

It took me a really long time to trust anyone again. It took me a very long time to trust someone else to make decisions.

If you know someone that is a trauma survivor, you need to understand that healing doesn’t happen instantly.

In fact, it is a never-ending journey. Trauma survivors continually work to move along in their lives but at times the scars will resurface and it’s important for friends/family/partners to understand. By practicing empathy even non-victims of trauma can provide the support their friends and family need.

Sources:

http://www.thebodysoulconnection.com/EducationCenter/fight.html

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# narcissist# dating# psychology# mental health

Comments / 1

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

34219 followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: Suicidal Threats Are Common When Dating A Narcissist

You’ve finally gathered up the courage to leave your abusive partner. If you are in a relationship with a narcissist, it’s not going to be as simple as just breaking up with them. It usually takes someone seven times before they leave an abusive partner for good, and it’s never going to be easy.

Read full story

Opinion: Beating One's Self Over Failed Relationships Is Pointless

Trust me, I’ve been there. Boyfriend after boyfriend came in and out of my life while I tried to fit them into the mold of what I thought I wanted. I completely poured myself into my relationships. I loved the high at the beginning of every romance but was devastated when I began to feel the low creeping in.

Read full story

Opinion: Dating Someone That Lacks Empathy Is Exhausting

EDD (Empathy Deficit Disorder) can exist solely on its own because a person simply does not feel or possess empathy. However, it is very commonly associated with narcissists because they possess similar traits.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Manipulators Use Sneaky Tactics To Control Victims

Recently I was talking to a friend that went on a first date and was completely shaken by the experience. She met a man for cocktails and left after only one drink. The stream of text messages that followed took her completely aback.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Being Someone’s Romantic Fallback Plan Is Not Ideal

I have always been someone that struggled with “casual” dating. As a hopeless romantic, I constantly dove in headfirst. When online dating came on the scene it was an even bigger struggle. In order to keep from going absolutely insane, I had to reshape my dating expectations because most of the men I met were talking to other people and basically choosing who they wanted to keep dating.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Stop Analyzing Everything A Partner Does In The Relationship

It may seem harmless when you are constantly analyzing everything your partner does. However, once you fast forward two years into the relationship and you are still analyzing every single thing it can get a little oh, I don’t know… exhausting?

Read full story

Opinion: Seemingly “Perfect” Couples Break-Up All The Time

Back when I was in college my best friend and I had several male roommates. One of them was the sweetest guy and had a girlfriend he had been dating for years. In our minds, they were “end game.”

Read full story

Opinion: The Dead Giveaways Someone Is Trapped In A Relationship With a Narcissist

When you’re on the other side of a toxic relationship it can be so easy to look back and identify all of the red flags and signs that you missed. However, when you are in a relationship it’s not nearly as easy. Normally we don’t go into a situation analyzing every single part of our partner’s behavior.

Read full story
10 comments

Opinion: Initiate Conscious Conversations For Deep Relationship Connector

There is nothing I love more than getting to know someone. I have been able to build some extremely strong relationships with friends because I truly want to know about their lives.

Read full story

Opinion: Essential Qualities Are Attractive In A Partner

After years of dating and being in less-than-ideal/toxic relationships, I realized an undeniable truth. If I didn’t change my patterns I was going to end up repeating the same cycles over and over again.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: After Leaving an Abusive Relationship There Are Healing Stages

I wish I could tell you that the moment you walk away from your abuser, everything will fall into place again and you will revert back to the person that you were before the abuse. Unfortunately, that isn’t the case.

Read full story

Opinion: Toxic Thoughts Are Damaging An Otherwise Healthy Relationship

It always starts out as a small thought in the back of our minds. Why didn’t he check his incoming text, is it from an ex?. Why isn’t she more thoughtful about what I need?

Read full story

Opinion: Narcissists' Manipulate Victims With Mind Games

There is a reason why so many victims of Narcissistic abuse experience years of trauma and evenPTSD after leaving the relationship. If you are a victim of narcissistic abuse you have been dealing with months, years, or decades of manipulative mind games.

Read full story
5 comments

Opinion: Dating Someone With A Hidden Agenda is Potentially Dangerous

When I began dating I was quite naive. I didn’t know how to protect my heart and I quickly learned that not everyone has the best intentions. When I was around fifteen, I had the biggest crush on a track runner at the high school, James. James seemed to be interested in me. He wanted to hang out at my house and chill all the time, and the way he smiled at me just made me feel like we were getting somewhere.

Read full story

Opinion: Reeking Of Desperation Causes Dating Prospects To Fizzle Out

My friend was ready for a relationship and she was determined to find someone so that she could get married and have children. She downloaded multiple dating apps and began swiping.

Read full story

Opinion: Don’t Underestimate the Power Of Support For Abuse Victims

A few years ago I was having coffee with a friend and she didn’t seem like her normal self at all. Normally bubbly and bright, she was forlorn and I didn’t press but kept asking her how things were going in her new marriage.

Read full story

Opinion: Covert Narcissists Are Often Quiet and Shy

Often I am asked how I didn’t notice that I was in a relationship with a Narcissist. How could I have missed the blatant signs?. The reality is that not all people who have narcissistic personality disorder are loud, charismatic, and flamboyant.

Read full story

Opinion: Waiting To Get Married Can Be Beneficial In the Long-Term

Recently I have been getting a surplus of wedding invitations… for the second round of weddings. Some of the weddings I was a bridesmaid in, while others are newer friends that I didn’t know when they had their first marriage.

Read full story

Opinion: How To Identify If A New Romantic Partner is Emotionally Unavailable

A few years ago I was in a relationship that was extremely fun and exciting… at first. Tom was outgoing, charismatic, and easy to be around. However, the longer that we dated the more I felt like we weren’t really… going anywhere.

Read full story

Opinion: Convincing a Loved One They’re In A Toxic Relationship Is Far From Easy

I have known you since we were very young. Your heart is the most beautiful one that I have ever known. You never gossip about others. You hold secrets close to your heart. You have always been wild and non-conforming and… free.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy