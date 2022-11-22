Opinion: Difficult for Trauma Survivors to Trust

Photo by Maksym Kaharlytskyi/Unsplash

“It’s not you… it’s my trauma.”

That’s what I’m thinking but am unable to articulate when the feelings and thoughts are swirling through my head and body like a hurricane.

It has gotten easier over the years, yes, but trauma never just goes away.

When I was first going through the worst of my trauma, I experienced different feelings but the main thing was a lack of trust. I felt like everyone was out to get me and that even my best friends could be hiding the dark sides of themselves.

After all, if one person is capable of such evil… isn’t everyone?

The reality is that many people are good and kind. Unfortunately, others are not and they are the reason that trauma exists in the first place and why it is so hard for victims/survivors to trust easily again.

Here are the four reasons why it is hard for trauma survivors to trust again.

#1. You believe everyone is hiding their true selves

When I got out of my abusive relationship I felt like I was looking at the world with new eyes… and not in a good way.

I felt like everyone was out to get me.

I felt as if I had fallen for someone’s manipulative facade once, I would fall for it again.

When I finally got into a healthy relationship I kept waiting for the facade to drop. I kept waiting for my new love to take off his mask and reveal the monster that was beneath. It took over a year for me to realize that there was no monster.

#2. If it happened once it can happen again

When I was in college, I had gone on a few dates with someone and we went back to my place for dinner. None of my roommates were home and he ended up covering my face with a pillow on the couch while he tried to have his way with me even though I kept screaming “no.”

There is a numbness that comes over me now when I think about that moment. Enough time has passed for me to acknowledge that I am a completely different person now and that I will never tolerate that kind of behavior again.

However, when it first happened I was absolutely terrified to be alone with anyone, even if it was a guy that I really liked.

Even after a couple of dates, if a guy wanted to make dinner for me I would ensure that we weren’t alone because of what had happened. It took a long time before the terror began subsiding.

#3. You have been living in flight or fight

When I left my abusive relationship I thought things were going to instantly return to normal.

I couldn’t have been more wrong.

I had been in fight or flight mode for so long that I couldn’t get back to “normal.”

“When our fight or flight system is activated, we tend to perceive everything in our environment as a possible threat to our survival….This state of alert causes us to perceive almost everything in our world as a possible threat to our survival. As such, we tend to see everyone and everything as a possible enemy.” - The Body Soul Connection

For over a year after I left my abuser, triggers would send me flying back into this mode and I couldn’t control my body’s reactions.

It was absolutely terrifying and it wasn’t until I was in therapy that I learned it was completely normal to be reacting this way after what I had gone through.

#4. You don’t want to give up any control

For as long as I can remember, I was at the mercy of my partner’s bidding. I didn’t have my own voice and they had full control over what I did because they knew I was terrified of losing them.

When I finally gathered the courage to walk away from my abuser, I took back control of my life for the first time in a long time. He was the last among the many men I had let have control over me.

I transformed from easygoing to a control freak. I panicked if I felt like I wasn’t making the decisions; it wasn’t going to work in a new relationship.

However, life isn’t something we can control. Also, being controlling is literally so far from who I am as a person that I could feel how unnatural it was… yet still couldn’t seem to let go.

In the aftermath…

It took me a really long time to trust anyone again. It took me a very long time to trust someone else to make decisions.

If you know someone that is a trauma survivor, you need to understand that healing doesn’t happen instantly.

In fact, it is a never-ending journey. Trauma survivors continually work to move along in their lives but at times the scars will resurface and it’s important for friends/family/partners to understand. By practicing empathy even non-victims of trauma can provide the support their friends and family need.

