Opinion: Letting Go Of An Ex Can be Incredibly Difficult

Photo by Hannah Busing/Unsplash

For a very long time, I kept one of my ex-boyfriends as a staple in my life.

Relationships would come and go and he would serve as a friend but in the times when I was single, it felt like we were more than friends.

Friends and family would express concern at the fact that we were so close and that they didn’t want me to get hurt again (more on that later) and I would just shrug it off and say that he was one of my best friends.

I didn’t want to admit why I wasn’t letting him go and the truth is that I wasn’t even sure why I couldn’t seem to cut ties.

The reality is that I was clinging to him long after our time together had expired.

Here are some of the reasons why you may be holding on to an ex long after your relationship has expired.

#1. You are using them as an emotional crutch

When things began going south with a boyfriend I would call my ex crying and telling him everything that was going wrong with my relationship . . . instead of confiding in my actual boyfriend.

It was a two-way street.

My ex would also call me when things were going wrong in his life. Even when we were both in relationships we would confide in each other. When the big events in life happened such as a loved one passing we would turn to each other. This bond made it even harder to cut ties.

Using an ex as an emotional crutch is unfair to them as it can hinder their relationships and keep them from moving on.

#2. You still have feelings for them

At one point my ex and I talked about rekindling our relationship. He didn’t live in the same country but we put a deadline in place that by a certain month he was going to come to see me.

For weeks we talked about how amazing it would be to see each other again.

We were in denial and didn’t bother talking about the reason why we had broken up . . . which was he had cheated on me. Instead, we focused on what had been amazing while we dated and not the huge emotional toll that the infidelity had taken on me.

When he didn’t come to see me I felt like I was going through our break-up all over again.

It was that moment when I realized if he were only a friend, I wouldn’t have been so devastated by his failure to come through on his promise.

#3. You keep tabs on them via social media

Now, my ex and I weren’t constantly in touch in the years after we broke up.

In fact, there were stages where months and months would go by without my ex and I communicating.

However, I’m not proud to admit that even when we weren’t communicating I was checking his social media almost every day.

When we first broke up I would stare sadly at the pictures of him going out. Often there were attractive women surrounding him in the photos and I constantly wondered what he was doing.

If you are struggling to let go of someone, social media is the last place you should have access to them. It gives us a window into our ex’s lives and even when we are with someone new it can be all too tempting to take a peek.

#4. You truly want them to stay in your life

The reality is that I convinced myself for many years that my ex and I could be friends. I didn’t want to let go because I didn’t want to admit things were truly over between us. However, by not cutting ties I was holding us both hostage and keeping us from fully moving on.

Finally, several years ago I was honest with him and told him in order to move on and have a healthy relationship I needed to let him go.

He was kind and respectful exactly as I knew he would be. The last words he spoke to me were, “Understandable. Do what needs to be done.”

I cut ties so that we could both finally move on and accept that our future path was no longer with each other. Sometimes the kindest thing you can do for another person is let them go.