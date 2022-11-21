Opinion: Communicating With A Narcissist Inevitably Includes Manipulation

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12MoTh_0jIlyneo00
Photo byChip Vincent/Unsplash

I learned a long time ago that having a conversation with a narcissist isn’t going to be an easy walk down the street.

In fact, it’s going to be more like walking into the middle of a tornado.

A few years ago I was in a relationship with a narcissist and I would constantly wonder why it felt like our conversations never went anywhere.

After our interactions, I would always feel exhausted and depleted and my head would be spinning from all of the nonsense.

From start to finish a Narcissist is going to ensure that they are manipulating the conversation to go the way that they want it to go.

Here are the ways that they will ensure communication goes their way.

#1. They will control the conversation topic

I didn’t understand how I was in a relationship with someone that had seemed to share common interests with me, but now we were only conversing about two topics.

Conspiracy theories and music.

If I tried to talk about my day or something going on in my life the conversation would quickly shift.

After a few weeks I realized that he didn’t want to talk about anything except for those two topics.

To keep the peace I gave in and we would almost always talk about the topics he preferred to focus on.

#2. They will constantly interrupt you

My little brother has narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) and it is next to impossible to get a sentence in without him interrupting.

The last time I saw him, he ranted on and on for hours, and my friend and I couldn’t get a word in even when we tried.

By frequently interrupting, the narcissist communicator also reinforces her or his false sense of conceit and entitlement. -Psychology Today

It got so bad at one point that I tried to speak and he put his finger over my mouth to “shush” me.

Considering the fact that he was a guest in my apartment that I shared with my best friend, we were not happy.

That was the night I finally realized how much he had manipulated the conversations we had over the years and how one-sided things were between us.

#3. They will act like “experts”

When I was working with my ex (that’s how we met) he decided that he was deserving of a promotion that presented itself.

He went on and on for days about how he knew more about sales than anyone else and that he was the best candidate.

However, for someone who was an “expert”, his numbers and performance certainly didn’t reflect that.

In fact, he had the lowest sales numbers in our entire department.

I was one of the top account executives in the company at the time and yet, he would talk to me as if he were an expert and I knew nothing.

#4. They will brag about their “achievements”

Have you ever noticed that someone who is truly successful and secure usually doesn’t feel the need to brag about themselves?

“Many narcissists enjoy bragging about themselves in grandiose and exaggerated terms, be it their physical attractiveness, material (trophy) possessions, social popularity, exciting lifestyle, merit badge achievements, high-status associations, or other envy-worthy attributes.” -Psychology Today

My ex would constantly talk about his glory days in his band. Although they had broken up and had only played a few local gigs he would say how amazing they were and that they could still make them “big time.”

He would also brag about the friendship he had with a manager at work and continually said it would help him move up the ladder, even though that wasn’t the case at all.

#5. You realize that they are truly never listening

Right at the beginning of my relationship with the narcissist, he seemed to be listening to everything I said.

It wasn’t until in the aftermath that I realized he was mirroring me to learn how he could manipulate and control me later on.

Near the end of our relationship, someone asked him what my interests were and he couldn’t even answer.

I realized later on that it made sense that he hardly knew me because I never had a chance to even talk about myself because he was constantly interrupting.

Don’t waste your time trying to communicate with a narcissist. They aren’t going to listen and I promise that your energy is better spent elsewhere.

Sources:

https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/communication-success/202007/8-signs-narcissistic-communicator

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# dating# psychology# mental health# narcissist

Comments / 4

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

34018 followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: Seemingly “Perfect” Couples Break-Up All The Time

Back when I was in college my best friend and I had several male roommates. One of them was the sweetest guy and had a girlfriend he had been dating for years. In our minds, they were “end game.”

Read full story

Opinion: The Dead Giveaways Someone Is Trapped In A Relationship With a Narcissist

When you’re on the other side of a toxic relationship it can be so easy to look back and identify all of the red flags and signs that you missed. However, when you are in a relationship it’s not nearly as easy. Normally we don’t go into a situation analyzing every single part of our partner’s behavior.

Read full story
8 comments

Opinion: Initiate Conscious Conversations For Deep Relationship Connector

There is nothing I love more than getting to know someone. I have been able to build some extremely strong relationships with friends because I truly want to know about their lives.

Read full story

Opinion: Essential Qualities Are Attractive In A Partner

After years of dating and being in less-than-ideal/toxic relationships, I realized an undeniable truth. If I didn’t change my patterns I was going to end up repeating the same cycles over and over again.

Read full story

Opinion: After Leaving an Abusive Relationship There Are Healing Stages

I wish I could tell you that the moment you walk away from your abuser, everything will fall into place again and you will revert back to the person that you were before the abuse. Unfortunately, that isn’t the case.

Read full story

Opinion: Toxic Thoughts Are Damaging An Otherwise Healthy Relationship

It always starts out as a small thought in the back of our minds. Why didn’t he check his incoming text, is it from an ex?. Why isn’t she more thoughtful about what I need?

Read full story

Opinion: Narcissists' Manipulate Victims With Mind Games

There is a reason why so many victims of Narcissistic abuse experience years of trauma and evenPTSD after leaving the relationship. If you are a victim of narcissistic abuse you have been dealing with months, years, or decades of manipulative mind games.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Dating Someone With A Hidden Agenda is Potentially Dangerous

When I began dating I was quite naive. I didn’t know how to protect my heart and I quickly learned that not everyone has the best intentions. When I was around fifteen, I had the biggest crush on a track runner at the high school, James. James seemed to be interested in me. He wanted to hang out at my house and chill all the time, and the way he smiled at me just made me feel like we were getting somewhere.

Read full story

Opinion: Reeking Of Desperation Causes Dating Prospects To Fizzle Out

My friend was ready for a relationship and she was determined to find someone so that she could get married and have children. She downloaded multiple dating apps and began swiping.

Read full story

Opinion: Don’t Underestimate the Power Of Support For Abuse Victims

A few years ago I was having coffee with a friend and she didn’t seem like her normal self at all. Normally bubbly and bright, she was forlorn and I didn’t press but kept asking her how things were going in her new marriage.

Read full story

Opinion: Covert Narcissists Are Often Quiet and Shy

Often I am asked how I didn’t notice that I was in a relationship with a Narcissist. How could I have missed the blatant signs?. The reality is that not all people who have narcissistic personality disorder are loud, charismatic, and flamboyant.

Read full story

Opinion: Waiting To Get Married Can Be Beneficial In the Long-Term

Recently I have been getting a surplus of wedding invitations… for the second round of weddings. Some of the weddings I was a bridesmaid in, while others are newer friends that I didn’t know when they had their first marriage.

Read full story

Opinion: How To Identify If A New Romantic Partner is Emotionally Unavailable

A few years ago I was in a relationship that was extremely fun and exciting… at first. Tom was outgoing, charismatic, and easy to be around. However, the longer that we dated the more I felt like we weren’t really… going anywhere.

Read full story

Opinion: Convincing a Loved One They’re In A Toxic Relationship Is Far From Easy

I have known you since we were very young. Your heart is the most beautiful one that I have ever known. You never gossip about others. You hold secrets close to your heart. You have always been wild and non-conforming and… free.

Read full story

Opinion: Difficult for Trauma Survivors to Trust

That’s what I’m thinking but am unable to articulate when the feelings and thoughts are swirling through my head and body like a hurricane. It has gotten easier over the years, yes, but trauma never just goes away.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Unrealistic Beliefs Will Derail A Relationship

As a former “hopeless romantic” I used to have ridiculous relationship expectations. I had a certain idea of what a “perfect” relationship would look like. There would be no fights, and everything would fall into place as soon as I finally met “the one.”

Read full story

Opinion: Letting Go Of An Ex Can be Incredibly Difficult

For a very long time, I kept one of my ex-boyfriends as a staple in my life. Relationships would come and go and he would serve as a friend but in the times when I was single, it felt like we were more than friends.

Read full story
5 comments

Opinion: Lessons Learned From Dating a Narcissist

The hardest events in our life can make us the strongest if we choose to learn from them. When I was younger I entered into a relationship that completely changed my life. While dating a narcissist I endured abuse, invalidation, gaslighting, projecting, blaming, and shaming. I left that relationship a shell of my former self. I was completely broken and lost.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Toxic Behaviors Have The Potential To End An Otherwise Healthy Relationship

It was the night of my boyfriend’s brother’s engagement party and I was in one of the rooms in a fancy rented mansion having a full-blown panic attack. After recovering and regaining my composure I acted like nothing was wrong and went back to socializing.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy