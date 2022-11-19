Opinion: Playing The “Savior” In A Relationship Hurts Both Partners

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XwFZ4_0jGPwYif00
Chermiti Mohamed/Unsplash

Trying to “save” your partner? Are you secretly enjoying making your partner “better”? It’s a pattern I recognize not just from my friends’ relationships, but from my own.

“According to Dr. Maury Joseph, a psychologist in Washington, D.C., savior tendencies can involve fantasies of omnipotence. In other words, you believe someone out there is capable of single-handedly making everything better, and that person happens to be you.” -Healthline

However, this isn’t necessarily a good thing at all and can be detrimental to your relationship because you are either going to burn out or make your partner feel inferior.

Here are signs that you may have a savior complex when it comes to your relationship.

You want your partner to do better.

Whether it’s getting a new job, having more hobbies, or expecting someone to change their behavior, this isn’t fair to your partner.

I’ve had so many friends who have gotten into relationships knowing their new partner had qualities that they didn’t like/approve of and would assume they could change them.

One friend constantly commented on how she would love her partner “when he stopped smoking.” Her boyfriend was smoking before she dated. She knew he smoked. and went into the relationship expecting to change his habit.

It’s not fair to start a relationship with someone with the intention of “fixing” them.

You immediately “have” to fix the problem.

At the beginning of my current relationship, my partner’s business took a huge financial hit.

Immediately I tried to start figuring out how to fix things. I constantly provided him with advice and tried to stay positive about the situation so that he would know he could count on me. Eventually, things went back in a positive direction but later when we talked about it, my partner gave me some honest feedback.

“I felt like you instantly went into a fix-it mode when I just needed you to listen. I was going to figure it out but I really needed you at that moment, not your advice.”

When someone we love is going through a trial in their life we immediately want to fix it, when really all we should be doing is listening.

You believe you are the only one who can help them.

This is an extremely dangerous belief because it can cause you to stay in toxic and/or abusive relationships.

My friend Sam (who is now divorced) was married to a woman who constantly abused him both verbally and physically. For years — even though it got worse and worse — Sam blamed the issues on his wife’s troubled past and claimed that he couldn’t leave her because he was the only one who could help her get better.

It wasn’t until her actions began to affect their children that Sam finally decided to take action and he filed for divorce.

When we believe we are someone’s only lifeline it blinds us to everything around us.

You help even when it means abandoning your own needs.

When I was younger I put everything I had into my relationships. My friends and boyfriends came first and I constantly put all of my efforts into making sure I was always there for them.

When you are constantly available to help everyone else it’s going to take up a huge chunk of your day. I was “helping” people from the moment I woke up to the moment I went to bed.

My “savior complex” didn’t end until a few years ago when I was in a relationship with someone who struggled with intense depression. Although I constantly tried to help him and begged for him to go to therapy he refused. I completely abandoned my own needs and put all of my efforts into trying to make him feel better. Eventually, I had nothing left to give the relationship and had to walk away.

In the aftermath of our breakup, I realized that by trying to save everyone else I had let my own mental health deteriorate. It wasn’t easy but I began to work on myself and stopped dating people who needed “saving.”

Since then my relationships have greatly improved. By not trying to “save” my friends or my partner, I’m able to fully love them just as they are.

Sources:

https://www.healthline.com/health/savior-complex#signs

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# mental health# psychology# dating# self

Comments / 1

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

33906 followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: Dating Someone With A Hidden Agenda is Potentially Dangerous

When I began dating I was quite naive. I didn’t know how to protect my heart and I quickly learned that not everyone has the best intentions. When I was around fifteen, I had the biggest crush on a track runner at the high school, James. James seemed to be interested in me. He wanted to hang out at my house and chill all the time, and the way he smiled at me just made me feel like we were getting somewhere.

Read full story

Opinion: Reeking Of Desperation Causes Dating Prospects To Fizzle Out

My friend was ready for a relationship and she was determined to find someone so that she could get married and have children. She downloaded multiple dating apps and began swiping.

Read full story

Opinion: Don’t Underestimate the Power Of Support For Abuse Victims

A few years ago I was having coffee with a friend and she didn’t seem like her normal self at all. Normally bubbly and bright, she was forlorn and I didn’t press but kept asking her how things were going in her new marriage.

Read full story

Opinion: Covert Narcissists Are Often Quiet and Shy

Often I am asked how I didn’t notice that I was in a relationship with a Narcissist. How could I have missed the blatant signs?. The reality is that not all people who have narcissistic personality disorder are loud, charismatic, and flamboyant.

Read full story

Opinion: Waiting To Get Married Can Be Beneficial In the Long-Term

Recently I have been getting a surplus of wedding invitations… for the second round of weddings. Some of the weddings I was a bridesmaid in, while others are newer friends that I didn’t know when they had their first marriage.

Read full story

Opinion: How To Identify If A New Romantic Partner is Emotionally Unavailable

A few years ago I was in a relationship that was extremely fun and exciting… at first. Tom was outgoing, charismatic, and easy to be around. However, the longer that we dated the more I felt like we weren’t really… going anywhere.

Read full story

Opinion: Convincing a Loved One They’re In A Toxic Relationship Is Far From Easy

I have known you since we were very young. Your heart is the most beautiful one that I have ever known. You never gossip about others. You hold secrets close to your heart. You have always been wild and non-conforming and… free.

Read full story

Opinion: Difficult for Trauma Survivors to Trust

That’s what I’m thinking but am unable to articulate when the feelings and thoughts are swirling through my head and body like a hurricane. It has gotten easier over the years, yes, but trauma never just goes away.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Unrealistic Beliefs Will Derail A Relationship

As a former “hopeless romantic” I used to have ridiculous relationship expectations. I had a certain idea of what a “perfect” relationship would look like. There would be no fights, and everything would fall into place as soon as I finally met “the one.”

Read full story

Opinion: Letting Go Of An Ex Can be Incredibly Difficult

For a very long time, I kept one of my ex-boyfriends as a staple in my life. Relationships would come and go and he would serve as a friend but in the times when I was single, it felt like we were more than friends.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Lessons Learned From Dating a Narcissist

The hardest events in our life can make us the strongest if we choose to learn from them. When I was younger I entered into a relationship that completely changed my life. While dating a narcissist I endured abuse, invalidation, gaslighting, projecting, blaming, and shaming. I left that relationship a shell of my former self. I was completely broken and lost.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Communicating With A Narcissist Inevitably Includes Manipulation

I learned a long time ago that having a conversation with a narcissist isn’t going to be an easy walk down the street. In fact, it’s going to be more like walking into the middle of a tornado.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Toxic Behaviors Have The Potential To End An Otherwise Healthy Relationship

It was the night of my boyfriend’s brother’s engagement party and I was in one of the rooms in a fancy rented mansion having a full-blown panic attack. After recovering and regaining my composure I acted like nothing was wrong and went back to socializing.

Read full story

Opinion: Relationship Commandments Can Help Keep Couples On Track

A few weeks ago I was visiting with a friend who brought up something called “relationship commandments.”. “Relationship Commandments?” I was perplexed but utterly fascinated by what came next.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Addiction To Being In Love Affects Codependents

For the first part of my life, I believed that I needed someone to complete me. Daydreams abounded about someone rescuing me and causing everything else in my life to magically fall into place.

Read full story

Opinion: Narcissists Will Manipulate All Of Their Relationships

It was the morning after an episode of narcissistic rage from my younger brother. He had spent the night at the apartment I lived in with my best friend at the time. The evening had started out perfectly fine but had turned into his ramblings and conversations that made no sense.

Read full story
7 comments

Opinion: Uncertainty About A Relationship Requires Self-Discovery

I’m not sure if it’s that time of year when relationships seem to fall apart, or if it’s that so many of us are struggling with the current environment, but I’ve been having a lot of conversations with friends about their relationships. Many are frustrated with how things are going, and some are unsure if they are with the right partner.

Read full story

Opinion: How To Overcome The Constant Fear of Losing A Partner

For the first part of my life, I felt very alone. The environment that I grew up in was dysfunctional. A lack of validation and emotional abuse led to my codependency and a string of relationships that I thought would make me happy and they didn’t.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Make A Narcissist Leave You Alone By Enforcing Strict Boundaries

Perhaps you have been in a relationship with them and you want them out of your life. Perhaps you just went on a couple of dates and they aren’t leaving you alone no matter how obvious you make it that you aren’t interested.

Read full story
11 comments

Opinion: Common Turn-Off Behaviors in a New Relationship

When I was younger I was excited to start dating and to find someone that was the right fit for me. However, as time went on I began to notice a pattern in my love life. Relationship after relationship would end shortly after we became monogamous due to my new romantic interest displaying questionable behavior.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy