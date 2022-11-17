Opinion: Dating Someone With Trust Issues Requires Patience And Empathy

A few years ago I started dating the kindest man… let’s call him David.

David was intelligent, handsome, hard-working, and motivated. When we started dating (we had been friends first) I was so excited because I felt like I had finally found someone who was a great match for me.

However, it quickly became apparent that things weren’t going to be a walk in the park.

I felt like I was trying to break down a wall that was ten stories high. The longer we dated, the more David revealed that made me realize he was not in a good headspace. In fact, he was extremely fragile and carried a ton of hurt and trust issues from a previous relationship.

Now, please don’t misconstrue this as me saying that you shouldn’t date someone who has a lack of trust due to damaging events in their past.

It’s just important to know what you are up against if someone struggles to trust and has their walls up sky high.

Here are some signs that you may be dating someone who has major trust issues due to past hurts/traumas in their life.

They may be insecure and need constant reassuring

In the beginning, I saw slight glimpses into David’s lack of confidence. For example, jokes were dangerous because if they were directed at him in any way, shape, or form, he would become defensive and take them to heart.

I learned later that David didn’t just randomly need sporadic reassuring due to a lack of confidence. He needed it quite often because his ex-girlfriend had cheated on him after four years of dating.

In the beginning, he didn’t need much reassurance but as work stress mounted he became more and more insecure about our relationship.

“When everyday stresses intrude into our protected space or an unexpected relationship problem disturbs our calm, we may begin to feel insecure and self-doubting. We may also begin to doubt our partner’s love, loyalty, and trustworthiness.” -Psychalive

I’ll be honest. Although I had sympathy for him, the constant reassuring began to become absolutely exhausting.

Rejection to them feels like the end of the world

Much of the work stress David was going through was because he was up for a promotion at work. Unfortunately, he didn’t get it and the promotion went to his coworker who had been with the company a little longer.

Logically it made sense and leadership even took David aside to explain why they had gone with the other candidate but their words fell on deaf ears.

David was absolutely devastated and kept saying over and over that they hadn’t chosen him and he had trusted them when they said that he would most likely get the promotion. Ultimately their decision was strictly for business reasons but he couldn’t help but take it personally.

His failure to handle rejection in a healthy way wasn’t just with the promotion either. If a friend couldn’t hang out, or if I was busy, David would take it personally, believing that it had to do solely with him instead of trusting them when they said that they were simply busy.

Their mood can be all over the place

One moment things would be great and the next I would be left wondering what I had done to cause David's emotional stress yet again.

For example, I remember spending Valentine’s Day together and we had a great start to the day. We grabbed a coffee, went ice skating, saw a movie, and it was extremely fun. However… things took a turn when I had an allergic reaction to a nut (yes, it was a legit allergic reaction) and had to take some Benadryl.

At first, I managed to hang in there because David had planned a romantic dinner and it was lovely. However… I was so drowsy I told him after we ate that I needed to call it a night.

Side note, David struggled with chronic depression, and when it hit, it was something that he couldn’t control. I learned after our relationship that depression is common in individuals who have long-standing trust issues.

After telling David that the night was over, his mood instantly went from happy to sad and it sent me reeling. No matter how much I tried to tell him that I had an amazing day, he was completely depressed.

They may not trust that you will stay

The more that David vocalized his worry about me leaving, the more that I worried that I was going to leave because he kept putting the thought into my head over and over.

I thought that over time things would improve, but they got worse and worse until I couldn’t take it anymore.

At the time, I was young and didn’t take the time to understand where David was coming from. I truly wasn’t willing to put in the work to love him because it wasn’t “easy.”

Although he started therapy I didn’t feel like waiting around to see the end result.

David’s fears became a reality. I ended up walking away due to my frustration and the fact that he still didn’t trust me.

Years later, after I went through my own experiences of trauma, I ran into David again with a mutual group of friends. This time I was the broken one.

David listened as I told him that I had just left an abusive relationship and over the years my family had fallen apart. He was kind and empathetic. Then he told me about his life. He had found an amazing woman who understood where he was coming from. They had gotten married and he was a father.

He also had worked on himself. David said he had gone to therapy and begun taking care of himself. He looked fantastic and was in such a better place than when we dated.

Shortly after seeing David again, I ended up meeting my now partner of over three years.

I entered my current relationship with my own multitude of trust issues. The beginning wasn’t easy and I still have rough days when I struggle to believe that he won’t leave me. My partner accepts my doubts and reassures me that I am loveable even when I feel like I am not.

David and my partner taught me that no one is less loveable because they have baggage due to previous relationships.

The right person for us will take the time to understand the baggage and trauma that we carry and will show us that some people can be fully trusted.

