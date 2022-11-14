Opinion: How To Determine If You Are Settling In A Relationship

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZFD8T_0jAc8hbc00
Frederik Schweiger/Unsplash

What does it mean to settle in a relationship?

Does it mean that you are happy but a part of you is yearning for something else? Does it mean that you need to do more self-discovery to figure out exactly what you want?

Or does it mean that you know deep in your bones that you are meant to be with someone else and that you could do better?

Currently, I am in the first relationship of my life where I do not feel like I am settling. My partner and I are aligned in our drive, what we want in life, and in the bedroom department. It truly feels like I have the whole package.

Before him, I felt like something was missing in my previous relationships or I had to give something up to “make things work.” It wasn’t, particularly that I could find someone “better” it was simply that my exes and I didn’t quite line up.

Based on my experiences, here is what I think it means if you are “settling” for your partner.

You aren’t completely present when you are with them

One of the worst feelings I have ever experienced is when you are with someone but you actually want to be elsewhere.

When I was sixteen I had my first real boyfriend. He was very nice to me, planned cute dates, and I really wanted to like him. There was a part of me that did like him but when I look back I believe that I just wanted to have a “boyfriend” and he fit the bill.

When we hung out I yearned to be hanging out with my group of friends. No matter what we were doing, a part of me wasn’t really there.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t the last time I wasn’t present in a relationship. Due to my struggles with codependency, there were times when I simply didn’t want to be alone so I settled for someone even though my heart was somewhere else.

You are sacrificing something you truly need

Right after college, I was in a relationship with someone that I loved with my whole heart. Although we were amazing friends and we had an absolute blast together, there was one glaring problem in our relationship.

My boyfriend wasn’t interested in being intimate. It was a huge issue for me, as I am a very sexual person.

I became extremely insecure due to our lack of physical closeness. Constantly I obsessed over the reasons why my boyfriend didn’t want to be intimate with me and it made me feel unattractive and undesirable.

All of this considered, there was a time when I was willing to give up what I needed because I was so in love. The reality is that we had polar opposite sex drives and it was unfair to both of us to be in a relationship together.

What you want for the future doesn’t align

Until recently, I wasn’t sure if I ever wanted kids. During childhood, I didn’t have the best role models, and my adult life never felt stable enough to consider supporting another human being.

Now, I have a house, an amazing partner, and a great job. Children no longer seem like something that is out of reach.

However, ten years ago it was a completely different story. At the time, I was in a relationship with someone who already knew that he wanted to be a father. He was adamant that I would be a fantastic mother and he wanted us to get married.

Ultimately our relationship ended because what we wanted at that point in our life didn’t align. He was ready for something years before I was, and he found that with someone else. If we had stayed together and had kids I would have resented him and our relationship would have fallen apart.

To me, settling doesn’t mean that one person is too good for their partner. It means that things simply aren’t aligned for the relationship and that one person would have to give up their goals.

When you are with someone that you want to be fully present with, who has the same future goals as you, and who doesn't cause you to sacrifice a part of you, then you will never feel like you are settling.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# dating# psychology# mental health# self

Comments / 2

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

33409 followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: Narcissists Will Always Be In One-Sided Relationships

From a young age, we are taught certain beliefs and ideas about love and relationships that are not always true. Phrases such as love can conquer all, love is unconditional and love is perseverance can be extremely dangerous when we grow up and find ourselves in toxic or abusive relationships.

Read full story

Opinion: After A Roller Coaster Relationship Ends Healing Needs to Be a Priority

Growing up I had a neighbor named James who lived across the street from my family. Throughout the years we would wave at each other and smile but we never really talked. Shortly after my sixteenth birthday, I ran into him at the store where he worked, and he blatantly flirted with me at the checkout counter.

Read full story

Opinion: When Dealing With A Narcissist Stop Falling Into Traps

Perhaps you had a child together and were once happily in a relationship with them. Perhaps they’re a family member, or perhaps you even work with them. Regardless of the reasons you may be put into a position where you are unable to go no-contact with a narcissist because they are a permanent fixture in your life.

Read full story

Opinion: Dating Someone With Trust Issues Requires Patience And Empathy

A few years ago I started dating the kindest man… let’s call him David. David was intelligent, handsome, hard-working, and motivated. When we started dating (we had been friends first) I was so excited because I felt like I had finally found someone who was a great match for me.

Read full story

Opinion: Underlying Yellow Flags Will Quickly Evolve Into Red Flags

Most of us are able to look back on our relationships and identify behaviors that were red flags. That’s great, but it’s easy to look back on red flags because they are often blatant.

Read full story

Opinion: How To Tell When A Significant Other is Losing Romantic Interest

The first time I ever got dumped was in college. My ex-boyfriend Andrew and I were at a party dancing, laughing, and putting on the outward appearance of having a blast. When the party ended we went back to his dorm room and he told me that he didn’t like me “that way” anymore.

Read full story

Opinion: Social Media Has Perpetuated the Rise of Narcissism And Desiring Validation

Years ago I was a guest at a wedding where I didn’t know anyone but my partner who’d been good friends with the groom growing up. It wasn’t hard to figure out that the groom was absolutely miserable. All that his bride cared about was how the event looked. Not her guests, not her vows, not living in the moment, but ensuring that the wedding was picture perfect, aka that she got “Instagram worthy” photos.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Relationship Paranoia Is Preventable

I’m sure that we have all had this moment regardless of how secure we feel in our relationship. “I shouldn’t say it, I shouldn’t say it, I shouldn’t say it.”. “Who are you texting?” The question bursts out and even though I’m trying to sound as casual and sweet as possible, I know deep down that my question is coming off as jealous regardless of the tone of my voice.

Read full story

Opinion: Convincing Someone Who Is Emotionally Unavailable To Love Us Is Impossible

Recently a memory surfaced on my social media feed. It’s a selfie with me and a boy, Zach, sitting on the floor of a bookstore. We are both grinning from ear to ear and I remember feeling so incredibly happy… even though Zach was the most emotionally unavailable man I’ve ever tried to pursue.

Read full story

Opinion: Subtle Signs Of Psychological Abuse In Relationships

The most harmful things are usually the ones that we cannot see with our naked eye. I was in my early twenties when I entered into a romance with a man that would attempt to break me down to absolutely nothing. Not only did I leave the relationship with the trauma that I would deal with for the rest of my life, but I had no idea what to call what I was feeling.

Read full story

Opinion: Without Boundaries The Same Outcomes Will Happen Over and Over

Whether it’s pertaining to my personal or my professional life, I hone in on boundaries. This is because for the first part of my life I didn’t even know what a boundary was.

Read full story

Opinion: Narcissist's Leverage Social Media Against Their Victims

There is a terrifying trend happening with the content creators, therapists, and bloggers who deal with narcissistic abuse. Many of the women/men that were victims of abuse and trying to share their healing journey are being stalked by their narcissistic exes online.

Read full story

Opinion: Unaddressed Relationship Problems Evolve Into Dealbreakers

Small problems in relationships are often the ones that we overlook or ignore when they are really the ones that we should be addressing right away. After all, big problems don’t usually start out as big problems.

Read full story

Opinion: Rebound Relationships Happen Due to Emotional Unavailability

When I first moved to the city I have now lived in for almost five years, I was excited to check out the online dating scene. There were fun dates, mediocre dates, and altogether terrible dates. At times it was disheartening but it was my first time ever trying out online dating so I was trying to keep an open mind.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: The Aftermath And Healing From Narcissistic Abuse

Many victims ask a simple question. What happens after you gather the strength to finally walk away from your abuser?. I’m not going to lie to you… the beginning stages after leaving an abusive relationship are going to be very hard. I’m telling you this because I don’t want to promise that a light at the end of the tunnel will magically appear. That is simply not true.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Long-Term Relationships Aren't Always Perfect

For years I dreamed about when I would finally find it. That healthy relationship, the one that would make everything worth it. Well, after years of self-reflection, personal development, and a series of toxic relationships — I finally learned how to cultivate and have a healthy relationship.

Read full story

Opinion: Being Attracted To Someone in a Relationship Is Not Rare

Years ago I had a coworker named Sarah. The two of us would hang out now and then after work, which usually involved hitting up a happy hour and complaining about our job. Sometimes her boyfriend Blake would join us near the tail end of the evening and he was absolutely lovely.

Read full story

Opinion: Victims Accidentally Break No-Contact With Narcissist

I remember the first time I tried going no contact after breaking up with my narcissistic and abusive ex. I was determined to keep myself from contacting him, and you would think that it would be easy considering how terribly he treated me.

Read full story

Opinion: Even A Healthy Relationship Will Have Difficult Days

When I was younger I believed in fairy tales. Throughout my childhood, I clung to the belief that when I met that “special someone” everything would fall into place. I wish that I could tell you that I spent my childhood dreaming of a career or traveling the world… but that isn’t the case.

Read full story

Opinion: Advice For Victims Who Are Dating After Narcissistic Abuse

When I am working with my clients that have recently left an abusive relationship with a narcissist there is something that they have in common. They either want to jump right back into the dating pool as if nothing happened or they fear that they will never trust someone again. There doesn’t seem to be any in-between, it’s one or the other.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy