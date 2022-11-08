Opinion: In Prior Relationships Blatant Red Flags Were Ignored

Oziel Gómez/Unsplash

Prior to ending up in several extremely toxic relationships, the concept of red flags was completely foreign to me.

As I grew older and began to learn about cultivating boundaries and healthy relationships, I also took the time to reflect on the love I had experienced in the past and why it had ultimately been unhealthy.

It wasn’t long before I began to realize that there had been a moment in every single one of my previous relationships when I knew that I should have broken up with the man that I was dating at the time.

Instead, I would decide to stay and later look back and realize that although I had known things weren’t okay, I chose to ignore my gut feeling.

Here are four examples of the moment in every relationship where I should have taken things at face value and realized that I was staring in the face in a blatant red flag.

When my boyfriend pushed me on New Year’s Eve

Music was blaring, and I danced with two of my best girlfriends in the crowded bar. Midnight was rapidly approaching, and when it struck, my boyfriend was nowhere to be seen. My friend and I kissed our other friend on the cheek and hugged each other.

My boyfriend appeared by my side in an outright rage. The next thing I knew, we were standing outside of the bar, and he was screaming at me because I hadn’t saved my kiss for him. I kept trying to apologize and reached my arm out to touch him, and he pushed me so hard that I fell backward. There was no apology, and he stormed away, and I went home with my friends and cried for the entire night. What a way to ring in the new year.

The relationship should have ended right there, but I was young and let him talk me into staying for far longer than I should have.

When my boyfriend expressed concerns about whether or not he could stay faithful

Right out of college, I moved across the world for a boy. Although it could have been an utter disaster, we ended up having a great relationship… for a time.

There was one blatant red flag when my boyfriend told me that he had cheated on the girlfriend before me and that he often worried he would mess up again.

This turned out to be a self-fulfilling prophecy as he did cheat right before he got engaged. I ended up leaving after the infidelity, but all I kept thinking at the time was that he had told me upfront what was going to happen. I didn’t want to hear it.

When I was told I couldn’t have any guy friends

The senior year of college was one of the most fun parts of my college experience. I wasn’t feeling so awkward in my body anymore, and I was constantly going out with friends, and graduation was swiftly approaching.

During this time, I started dating David, who had been introduced to me through our mutual friend Jack.

Although our friendship was wonderful at first, David decided to start feeling threatened by Jack and eventually gave me an ultimatum. When he gave me the ultimatum, I ended up sobbing and telling Jack that I couldn’t be his friend anymore.

I didn’t break up with David right after that event. Instead, I did some traveling with a friend as a graduation present from my grandparents, and whenever I called him, he would scream at me that I was most liking cheating on him. As soon as I got back home, I finally ended our relationship.

When my boyfriend hid his smoking for three months

Right after college, I had a job doing behavioral therapy where I met Austin. I was in a relationship during that time, so we didn’t build anything between us besides pleasantries.

Then, a few years later, I ran into him again, and we hit it off. Austin was smart, funny, and handsome, and he had it all going for him.

What I thought was odd was that Austin never wanted to spend the night together, even after we had been dating for some time. We would be intimate; then he would leave in a rush, always apologizing.

Finally, I confronted him and asked why he was acting so odd. Austin revealed that he was a smoker and hadn’t wanted to tell me. It was a huge red flag that Austin was so ashamed of his smoking habit that he had kept it a secret, and that was just the beginning of many insecurities that began bubbling to the surface.

We usually know whether or not someone is right for us

I cannot tell you the number of times that my younger self would search the internet on questions such as, “how to know if you should break up with someone,” or “is my boyfriend the wrong person for me?” even though I knew exactly what the answers were.

When we like or love someone, it takes no effort to ignore behaviors that send alarm bells ringing through our heads because we want them to be nothing but a mere blip in the relationship.

Ignoring our intuition and the red flags when we see them right in front of us is the reason why so many people end up in toxic and unhealthy relationships for months, years, or even decades.

Try to listen when that little warning bell goes off in the back of your head. The knowledge and foresight that we need to avoid unhealthy situations already live within us…. we simply have to pay attention.