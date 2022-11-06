Opinion: Blatant Signs A Partner Is Emotionally Unavailable

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AluXK_0j02NX5400
Priscilla Du Preez/Unsplash

For years I pinged over Tom, a man whom I had known since I was very young as we had grown up together in the same small town.

Tom was kind, smart, handsome, motivated, had a good relationship with his mother, you name it, and he probably checked the box. Time and time again, our paths kept crossing, and in the back of my mind, I couldn’t help but wonder… was it fate?

False hope can linger for as long as we let it, and I continually allowed myself to fall into a pattern where we would get close, sort of date, start to fall into some relationship, and then Tom would pull away like clockwork.

It wasn’t until years later that the lightbulb moment happened, and I realized that Tom had been emotionally unavailable and never able to give me a full relationship that was vulnerable and true.

Here is how Tom’s behavior constantly showcased the reality that he was emotionally unavailable.

He projected his issues unto me.

Time and time again, the same pattern would ensue. Tom and I would begin talking all the time, skyping, and flirting. When we were in the same city, we would go out on dates and have adventures together. Then, Tom would begin to get distant.

When asked why he was acting strange, the response was always around the lines of, “I never said that I could be in a relationship,” or “you want more than what I want to give” as if it was my fault.

The reality is that Tom wasn’t available and was projecting his feelings unto me, to avoid having to deal with them himself.

He blamed his unavailability on his past.

Tom had once been engaged to a woman, who ended up cheating on him with another man. Although I am not going to excuse her behavior as he didn’t deserve what she did, they were both very young, and in my opinion, not in a place to get married.

That incident always came up between us as the reason why we couldn’t be together. Tom would repeatedly say that he had no guarantee that I wouldn’t hurt him as his ex had. Even though I pleaded for him to give us a chance, there was no way to change his mind.

The reality is that plenty of people have been hurt and gone through heartbreak. Although I sympathized with Tom’s hurt, I had gone through my own share of hurt in the past as well and was still willing to be vulnerable.

He pushed me away, constantly claiming it was “too hard” to open up

Have you ever begged for someone to love you? That’s how I felt with Tom, even though I never actually said the words, “I love you.”

Time and time again, I would try to tread carefully to keep from “scaring” Tom away again. Then we would come to a point where I would beg him to give us a chance and beg for him to stop running. It always ended the same way, with Tom claiming that he was too damaged and that it was too terrifying to open up again because I could hurt him.

Sure, Tom’s point of view wasn’t incorrect in the sense that he wouldn’t open himself up to the potential of getting as hurt.

Refusing to open up to the possibility of getting hurt is a refusal to open up to the possibility of finding deep and real love.

He only really cared about what benefitted him.

When the time came when Tom and I got to a stage where it felt like it was time to decide whether or not we would be in a relationship, things fell through just like I knew they would.

Although it felt like there could have been so much more, there came a point when I realized that it was time to move on because it takes more than one person to make a relationship work.

Of course, a few months after I moved on, Tom seemed to sense that he had lost me and called me out of the blue, saying that he worked we had truly dated. I couldn’t help but laugh as it was such a classic case of, “You don’t know what you want until it’s gone,” and he had been given a chance for years and years to make it work.

It took a long time before I accepted the truth that the right person won’t have to lose you in order to realize that they want you.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# mental health# psychology# dating# dating advice

Comments / 5

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

33375 followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: Toxic Abusers and Manipulators Trap Victims In Trauma Bonds

Recently I was doing a session with a client that is trying to work through the aftermath of her relationship with an abusive narcissist. Throughout our session, she kept returning to the same thought over and over again.

Read full story

Opinion: Unhealthy Communication in Relationships Manifests In Different Ways

For a long time, I thought that my communication techniques were flawless when it came to my relationships. By talking and sharing my feelings whenever they popped into my head, I thought I had mastered the art of connecting with my partner.

Read full story

Opinion: Under the Guise of “Love” Emotional Abuse Is Inflicted By Toxic People

Time and time again I have witnessed toxic behaviors be completely dismissed under the premise of love. “Oh, he is just controlling because he loves me so much.”. “She is insecure and terrified of losing our relationship that she lashes out at me, it’s not her fault…”

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Toxic Patterns Are Detrimental To Long-Term Relationships

Throughout my early dating years, I went through relationship after relationship that followed the same script. I jumped in headfirst, we would fall in “love,” and then anywhere from six months to a year in, I would slowly distance myself and eventually move on.

Read full story

Opinion: Keeping “The Spark” Alive In A Relationship Is Pivotal For Success

I have often heard people in long-term relationships say that love inevitably fades over time. When I was younger, I doubted these claims and thought that if I found the “right person” things would always be exhilarating. As I grew up I discovered the unfortunate truth that things can easily become routine and less exciting, especially in a long-term relationship that spans over years or decades.

Read full story

Opinion: Victims Report Feeling A Loss of Self After Dating a Narcissist

Recently I posted a video about the effects dating a narcissist had on me after leaving the relationship. As of now, the video has over 30,000 views and there were dozens of comments showcasing that it resonated with numerous users on the platform. Within those comments, victims of narcissistic abuseexpanded on their stories and experiences. Within their stories arose a common theme that made my heart absolutely ache…

Read full story

Opinion: Victims Can Slowly Begin The Healing Process After A Toxic Relationship

There are trials in life that can challenge us to the point where we want to give up. One such experience that can cause us to question the very reality in which we live, is when we reach the bitter end of a toxic relationship.

Read full story

Opinion: Micro-Cheating Could Be Happening In Your Relationship

Cheating in a long-term relationship typically doesn't begin with one abrupt decision. It is a drawn-out process and there can be years of small choices that are made before they eventually lead to infidelity.

Read full story

Opinion: Little White Lies Can Destroy An Otherwise Healthy Relationship

White lies have become acceptable in our society as a way to shield our loved ones from a supposedly "painful" truth. The issue with “little white lies” is that it’s easy to start withholding information until it starts to snowball into full-on blatant lying.

Read full story
10 comments

Opinion: Toxic People Target Victims With Weak Boundaries

Growing up, I had absolutely no boundaries in place. Anyone who came into my life was welcomed with open arms, and many amazing people entered through those imaginary doors. Along with the good, many toxic people entered through those doors as well because you will inevitably get some bad apples when you let everyone in.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Partners Must Communicate Monogamy Viewpoints To Ensure They Are Compatible

There is a quote I love by therapist Marty Klein that states, “Couples often fight over contracts they’ve never made.”. Recently I posted a video asking people to describe what monogamy means to them. Many people said that flirting or even hanging out with the opposite sex can be considered cheating. But shouldn’t it be you and your partner who define infidelity and decide what is acceptable within the confines of your relationship?

Read full story

Opinion: In Prior Relationships Blatant Red Flags Were Ignored

Prior to ending up in several extremely toxic relationships, the concept of red flags was completely foreign to me. As I grew older and began to learn about cultivating boundaries and healthy relationships, I also took the time to reflect on the love I had experienced in the past and why it had ultimately been unhealthy.

Read full story

Opinion: Healing The Mother Wound Requires Accepting Hard Truths

Over a decade has passed since my mother and I have been in the same room together. The last time that I saw her was when she was visiting me and an ex-boyfriend. Throughout her visit, we fed her numerous meals, some of which consisted of salmon and filet mignon. When she left, the last thing that she said to me (and the last words I have ever heard from her in person) was that she had been “starving” her entire visit.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Victims Can End Up Experiencing Growth After A Toxic Relationship

There is a common misconception that happiness comes immediately after leaving a toxic/abusive partner. I concur that leaving a bad relationship will always be a positive choice, but that doesn’t mean it’s all roses after you walk away.

Read full story

Opinion: Monogamous Relationships Aren't Going To Work For Every Couple

In college, I had a wonderful boyfriend named James. James was outgoing and fun, extremely vivacious and driven, and at the beginning of our relationship, we had an absolute blast together.

Read full story

Opinion: A Narcissist Will Not Let A Breakup Go Smoothly

Breaking up is never easy… but have you tried breaking up with a narcissist?. The ultimate end game for someone withnarcissistic personality disorder is trying to protect their fragile ego. They will do everything they can to come out on top, and having someone end things before them will trigger their hidden feelings of abandonment and insecurity.

Read full story
14 comments

Opinion: A Combination of Narcissism and Sexism is Extremely Dangerous

Years ago I was in a relationship with a man who had a narcissistic personality disorder. Numerous traumatic events were connected to the psychological abuse that I endured and for a long time, I couldn’t understand why he treated me the way that he did.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Certain People Attempt To Gain Relationship Control

Growing up, I was always taught that physical abuse was the only thing really wrong in a relationship and that if someone ever hit me it was time to walk away. I wasn’t informed about the devastating effects of psychological abuse, or how manipulation could manifest in many different ways, which made me an extremely easy target for several controlling relationships.

Read full story

Opinion: Couples Can Hold On To The Honeymoon Feeling

In my younger years, there was an addictive feeling that I couldn’t resist from the high of a new romantic interest. Getting to know someone’s quirks, the butterflies that come from that first kiss… all of it was incredibly exhilarating.

Read full story

Opinion: Examples Of Gaslighting Provided By Victims Who Experienced It Firsthand

Earlier this year, I asked some of my clients if they would mind if I anonymously shared their examples of gaslighting, primarily while dating a narcissist. Their experiences are as follows, and truly depict the damage that gaslighting can inflict on our reality and sense of self.

Read full story
13 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy