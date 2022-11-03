Opinion: I Believed Finding A Husband Would Fulfill Certain Emotional Needs

Stacy Ann

From a very young age, I started keeping a diary.

For over a decade, that diary contained the story of dozens of crushes and contained a hopeless romantic who only wanted one thing.

A husband.

There was no other focus for my future. All I knew was that I wanted to be in a relationship. There was a yearning for the type of relationship that would give me butterflies, and marriage was my ultimate goal for happiness.

At the time, I didn’t know it, but when reflecting on my past, I can clearly see the emotional needs that I believed finding a husband would fulfill up until my mid-twenties.

I believed a husband would be my other half

Austin was my first love.

There was a time when I screamed at the top of my lungs that I was going to marry Austin when others questioned our love. We struggled through our families trying to keep us apart, him joining the military, and my first semester of college. For several years we broke up but then reunited, and it felt like it had to be our fate to end up blissfully married.

Yet, an emptiness was building from inside of me. The fairytale felt like it was cracking in front of my eyes. When Austin and I were together at the end, I realized that the love wasn’t there anymore. We couldn’t make it work no matter how much we wanted.

The day that I watched Austin walk away was when I realized that the person I believed to be my other half had become a stranger.

I believed a husband would fix my insecurities.

While growing up, I felt incredibly unattractive and invisible to the opposite sex. A huge gap had formed in-between my front teeth. I had lanky skinny legs, unevenly cut bangs across my forehead, and coke-bottle glasses.

Then things began to change. After begging for years, my parents finally allowed me to get contacts. I found a great hairstylist, developed a figure that seemed to contain the parts most boys like, and suddenly I had the attention that I had always wanted.

Yet the first boyfriend didn’t get rid of the eating disorder, the second didn’t make me like the sound of my laugh, and the third didn’t erase the thought in the back of my mind that I couldn’t be alone because I didn’t like myself. The reality is that until I accepted and began to love myself, no one else's love would be even close to enough.

I believed that a husband would mean I would never be alone

Childhood was by far the most lonely part of my life. I never felt seen or heard from my family, and I reassured myself that loneliness would cease to exist when I met “the one.”

My greatest fear was ending up alone, so I never allowed myself to be alone. Before ending one relationship, I would have another one lined up and ready to go.

It wasn’t until I endured an emotionally and physically abusive relationship with a narcissist that I realized something had to change. For the first time, I had no one lined up and began making my own decisions.

To my surprise, I was okay. Being alone was not as terrifying as I had thought, and it allowed me to actually begin healing from all of the trauma from my past that I had been avoiding for so long.

I believed a husband would finally bring me happiness

Some great guys loved me deeply throughout my first decade of dating.

Although they weren’t right for me, I’m sure that if all I wanted was love, then I could have had it. But the love was never enough because I was absolutely terrified it would leave and therefore always ended up self-sabotaging myself.

One person cannot be responsible for your happiness. Getting engaged was beautiful, but it didn’t solve my life problems, nor should it. My fiance isn’t responsible for making me happy all of the time, as that has to come from within.

Realizing that we are responsible for our own emotional needs can be terrifying. That being said, there is nothing more liberating than when you embrace yourself and realize that no one else will complete you. Accepting that truth and working on your self-worth will allow you to cultivate healthy relationships with both yourself and others as you navigate toward your future.

