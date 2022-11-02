Opinion: Contemplating Getting Back Together With An Ex? Two Couples Share Their Experience

Stacy Ann

In my freshman year of college, I ended a relationship with my first real boyfriend and love. We had been doing long-distance due to him being in the army, and we had slowly been growing apart. Although it was heartbreaking and we loved each other, it simply made sense to separate.

A couple of years later, we reconnected. It felt as if the stars had aligned and this time, I truly believed we would be together forever.

Old problems began to resurface and I quickly realized that we still weren't right for each other and said goodbye to my first love, and this time it was for good.

The experience personally turned me off from ever getting back with an ex. However, I am close friends with several couples who have broken up and found each other again, and things worked out the second time around.

When asked, the two couples state several key components that made the relationship work the second time around.

There is no hostility around the time they were broken up

My friend Sarah broke up with her now fiance, Ryan, when they were in their last year of high school.

Sarah went on to have a long-term relationship with someone else, whereas Ryan moved to another state altogether. Eventually, Mari broke up with her boyfriend, and Ryan came back home to visit, and they ran into each other in their small hometown. Sparks flew, and the two of them decided to give it another shot. After a year of doing long-distance Sarah moved out to live with Ryan, and they have been together ever since.

When I asked her if it was strange since they had separate lives, she accepted it.

Sarah puts it this way:

"Yes, there is naturally jealousy at times, especially on my end because it hurts to think that he was with someone else, but so was I. That doesn't diminish or cheapen our love for each other. The reality is that our timing wasn't right and that we were young and we needed to find each other again."

Ryan isn't quite as jealous, but he's straight to the point.

"To be honest… it just didn't matter. I knew Sarah was it for me, and even if I didn't have her then, I knew that I would find her again. There wasn't any other option for me. What happened in the past is the past and what matters is the here and now."

They were willing to work on their problem behaviors

I was friends with a girl from my hometown, Jamie, who met Nick at our orientation in college. Immediately he put the moves on her and came on extremely strong.

Within a week, they were together, and it became apparent that Nick had extreme jealousy issues. He began picking fights with Jamie's male friends, driving them to have horrific screaming fights, and Jamie eventually dumped him.

Freshmen year passed, we had a summer break, and then Jamie and I ran into Nick in the college cafeteria in the fall. He seemed much calmer and asked if Jamie would be willing to have coffee with him. In the year they were apart, Nick went to a therapist and worked through the jealousy issues. Nick proved that he had changed, and regained Jennifer's touch with his actions, not just his words, and over a decade later, he and Jamie are married with two children.

When asked about their past, Nick says:

"Look, I was eighteen, and I wasn't the greatest guy when I started college. I wasn't expecting to meet my future wife at orientation, but I did, and when I lost her, everything just hit me. I'm far from perfect, but I realized that some things were within my control, and jealousy was one of them."

Jamie says with a laugh,

"If you would have told me that Nick and I would end up together, I would have laughed in your face. When we broke up, I was so outraged and hurt by his actions. But when we reconnected over coffee a year later, he simply asked for me to give him a chance to show that he had changed. He said that I didn't have to believe him and that he didn't expect me to be his girlfriend but to go on a date. As time went on, I realized that he had changed, and he slowly regained my trust."

Getting back together with an ex is not always going to end in "happily ever after." After all, people do break up for a reason, and sometimes you just aren't a good match with someone, and there is no reason to keep trying to force it.

On the other hand, if your relationship was overall healthy, the timing wasn't right, and the couple works on themselves, they just may cross paths again later down the road.

