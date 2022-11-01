Opinion: Serial Monogamists Struggle To Stay Single

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JQyQE_0iuZSBhf00
Ben Moreland/Unsplash

Freshman year of college, I ended a relationship with my first serious boyfriend.

College held the promise of new experiences and opportunities, and dating casually was one that I was eager to explore.

Unfortunately, it turned out that I wasn’t hard-wired for this type of dating. Every “casual" experience turned into a relationship. I fell into a pattern of dating someone seriously for six months to a year, then moving on to someone new. There was seldom more than a week or two between my relationships, and as one would near the end, I would have a new romance brewing.

At the time, I didn’t realize that I was a serial monogamist. It wasn’t until my early twenties that I began to acknowledge my dating life could be unhealthy due to the following reasons.

There was no time for me to heal in-between relationships.

Healthy individuals typically take the time to heal after a long-term relationship. Serial monogamists, on the other hand, endure a brutal break-up and immediately jump into a new relationship.

I remember walking through a grocery store, hand in hand with my new boyfriend, several weeks after a break-up that had left me devastated. After we bought groceries and walked towards the exit, my ex-boyfriend locked eyes with me from across the store.

It felt like my body and heart were on fire. Outwardly I kept it together, but inside it felt like my heart was breaking all over again. It was undeniable that I wasn’t over my ex, but I still took no time by myself to heal.

By skipping right into the “love” stage, I didn’t learn how to identify if we were compatible.

None of my relationships were casual. Within several months of dating, “I love you’s” were shared alongside serious discussions about the future. I would dive into every romance headfirst, giddy in the honeymoon stage.

The issue with rose-colored glasses is that they come off… hence why I would begin to pull back by around the sixth-month mark.

My boyfriend right after college was a prime example of this pattern. He was ready to settle down and get married, whereas I wanted to travel and see the world.

The relationship ended in an angry break-up and plenty of regrets. If there had been more honest conversations upfront, we might have concluded we were on entirely different paths and not hurt each other so deeply.

Never being alone meant that I wasn’t dealing with my past trauma.

I always hated being alone.

Either I was in a “serious” relationship, I was on the prowl for a new romance, or I was hanging out with friends. Deep down, I knew that I was terrified of being alone and did everything to ensure that I always had company.

When I finally decided to stay single for an extended amount of time and spend time alone, a lifetime of trauma hit me all at once.

Although it was far from an enjoyable time, it was incredibly needed. Being alone forced me to finally face my past and the parts of myself that I had to work on to heal. Had I continued my prior dating patterns, I may have never been in a space to cultivate a healthy relationship.

A serial monogamist was not the worst thing that I could have been

When I look back, do I wish I would have spent more time focusing on myself instead of jumping from boyfriend to boyfriend? Absolutely.

I endured a lot of pain and heartbreak and made poor choices along my dating journey. That being said, it ultimately shaped me into the person I am today and led me to the incredible man I had the honor of marrying.

Sources:

https://www.envisionwellness.co/are-you-a-serial-monogamist/

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# dating# psychology# dating advice# mental health

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

33111 followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: Defensiveness Hurts Relationships And Is A Top Indicator Of Divorce

My partner was trying to communicate and provide feedback, but instead of listening, it felt like my entire body was shutting down, and I felt anger coursing through my veins. This was unfortunately a common occurrence in our relationship in the early years.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Victims in Abusive Relationship Will Say Certain Phrases

People often try to hide when they are in a situation that is toxic or abusive. When I was younger I was guilty of this behavior, as my partner was abusive. As time went on, my reality became harder and harder to hide. The happiness I claimed to be feeling was questioned because I could barely smile. When I tried spending time with friends, my phone would blow up with calls from my controlling ex-boyfriend.

Read full story
20 comments

Opinion: Victims Will Experience Side Effects After Narcissistic Gaslighting

If you have identified that your relationship contains gaslighting, you are experiencing one, if not the most damaging form of psychological manipulation. After leaving several relationships where I was gaslighted, I didn’t understand why I was experiencing so many traumatic moments even though I had walked away from my abusers.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Navigating The Beginning Stages of Dating With Relationship Anxiety

There is a narrative I have often heard claiming that the beginning of the relationship is the best part. You should get butterflies; you should be excited and consumed by the possibilities lying ahead.

Read full story

Opinion: Blatant Signs A Partner Is Emotionally Unavailable

For years I pinged over Tom, a man whom I had known since I was very young as we had grown up together in the same small town. Tom was kind, smart, handsome, motivated, had a good relationship with his mother, you name it, and he probably checked the box. Time and time again, our paths kept crossing, and in the back of my mind, I couldn’t help but wonder… was it fate?

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Narcissists Weaponize Gift-Giving For Their Own Gain

My friend confessed that she was nervous because her new boyfriend wanted to take her on a shopping spree for her upcoming birthday. They had been dating for six months, and although things were great, the idea of going shopping and letting him dote on her had thrown her for a loop.

Read full story
10 comments

Opinion: Eye-Opening Behaviors Showcase Early Signs Of Codependency

Throughout my young adult years, I prided myself on cultivating a strong group of friends and never prioritizing my romantic relationships. On the outside, I was a confident, happy, and self-sufficient woman who was never needy… or at least not vocal about her needs.

Read full story

Opinion: Signs That A Partner May Not Be Relationship Compatible

A good friend of mine, Jana, is currently struggling in her relationship. Jana and her partner are constantly bickering, finding fault in each other, and seem to bring out the worst in each other.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Enmeshment with Your Significant Other is Dangerous

Jane’s phone hadn’t stopped vibrating since she had arrived at dinner. Her body was stiff, and the smile that was usually setting her face aglow was missing. This particular dinner catch-up was the first time that I had seen Jane in six months because she was in a new relationship with her new boyfriend.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: How To Start Preventing Manipulation In Relationships

Initially, it was the boyfriend that constantly played the victim role. Then it was the man who claimed that it was love at first sight and love-bombed me blind. Later on, I encountered gaslighting and constant invalidation, although I didn't know their exact terms.

Read full story

Opinion: Why Do Narcissistic Abusers Let Some Of Their Victims Live?

It was heartbreaking to watch the Gabby Petito caseplay out in real time and see footage released following her death. Those of us who were/are also victims of domestic violence watched the videos of her sobbing, and it was a scene that was all too familiar.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Red Flags Are Missed When Victims Start Dating A Narcissist

Over a decade ago, I was a walking target for manipulation and I endured relationships containing emotional, physical, and psychological abuse. The last relationship that caused me to look within was a narcissist that ultimately sent me down the road of learning about personality disorders and eventually helping victims heal and recover.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Unhealthy Relationship Behaviors We Are Often Guilty of Committing

My friend Tara would be the first person to tell you that a side of her comes out a few months after dating someone that is outright mean. “I don’t know why, but after the initial honeymoon phase, I start losing it on the person I’m dating. I think I'm testing them because I was hurt in the past, but it’s not okay, and I know that if I don’t change, I’m never going to be able to have a fully healthy relationship.”

Read full story

Opinion: I Believed Finding A Husband Would Fulfill Certain Emotional Needs

From a very young age, I started keeping a diary. For over a decade, that diary contained the story of dozens of crushes and contained a hopeless romantic who only wanted one thing.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Dating After A Narcissist Can Feel Boring For Victims

There is a thrill that comes with toxic relationships. The constant unknowns, the ups and downs, and displays of rage disguised as “passion” can actually be extremely addictive.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Couples Make Mistakes In Relationship Communication

“I can order takeout now so that it’s ready when we get there to pick it up!”. My husband insisted on placing the order itself. This was a common occurrence, and even though it seemed so trivial, I began to have a meltdown.

Read full story

Opinion: Narcissists Will Pretend To Change To Lure Victims Back Under Their Spell

Regardless of who ended things the narcissist has returned. They are begging for you to return to them. There are promises that things will be different this time and that they will never hurt you again as they did in the past.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Woman Dating In Their Thirties Feel A Sense Of Urgency

"I need to find out if my new boyfriend wants kids. In your early twenties, it's not something you need to bring up right away while dating, but in your thirties, it's different.At my age, I no longer have the luxury of waiting to ask a new prospect if he is on the same page as I am for the future."

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Contemplating Getting Back Together With An Ex? Two Couples Share Their Experience

In my freshman year of college, I ended a relationship with my first real boyfriend and love. We had been doing long-distance due to him being in the army, and we had slowly been growing apart. Although it was heartbreaking and we loved each other, it simply made sense to separate.

Read full story

Opinion: People Accept Sub-Par Relationships For Several Reasons

Trouble seems to be brewing in the relationship department. A couple I know just broke up after five years of dating. Several clients I coach are facing constant conflict in interactions with their partners and struggling to figure out why they cannot make their relationship work.

Read full story
12 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy