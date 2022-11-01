Opinion: How Manipulators Set The Stage For Control Over Victims

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Oqcfi_0iuU83Xg00
Anthony Tran/Unsplash

Falling under someone’s control and being manipulated can feel distant, as if it's a situation that couldn’t happen to us, until we are in too deep.

The majority of manipulators hide their true colors in the beginning stages of a relationship. They are playing the long game, gaining control over months, years, or even decades.

There are subtle ways manipulators will begin to set the stage for control and power over their victims.

They will begin to subtly deny your shared experiences.

Years ago, I went on vacation with my narcissistic ex (before he showed his true colors) and his friends/their girlfriends. While in our room unpacking for the trip, we heard one of the couples in a massive fight in the room adjacent to us. There was screaming and wailing, but eventually, it stopped. I told the narcissist that I was worried, and he agreed it was alarming, but that they fought all the time and it wasn’t our business.

A couple of weeks later, I brought it up, and he rolled his eyes. He claimed that I had been a little drunk and that he hadn’t heard anything but agreed so I would feel validated. This tiny seed of doubt caused nothing but confusion and anger on my part, but it did what was intended. It made me feel like I was going crazy.

They will never accept any fault

Financial abuse played a part in my relationship with the narcissist. He never paid for things, and at times would take my credit card without even asking.

There came a weekend trip where I fronted the bill for everything, including his alcohol intake. Finally, I was fed up. I pulled month over month of expenses and wrote down everything so he couldn’t gaslight me into believing that we were paying equal amounts.

When confronted, he tried to deny it until I finally just threw the piece of paper at him that showed the discrepancies in our finances. Instead of accepting responsibility, the narcissist changed the subject and tried distracting me. The physical proof that I provided didn’t cause him to bat an eye.

No manipulator wants to take responsibility for their hurtful actions. They will avoid owning up to anything, and no amount of logic will rectify the situation.

They spin the story in their favor

The narcissist had a tragic backstory to explain his abusive behavior, along with plenty of stories about why his prior girlfriends were all “crazy.”

He could easily justify his lack of care and violent outbursts on his nonexistent father and a mother that verbally abused him. During the beginning stages of dating, I asked why his ex was “crazy.” He spun a story about her getting drunk and stalking him after they had broken up. At the time, I bought it but later found out that he had made it up.

Playing the victim is a great way to gain sympathy and cause everyone to sit in your corner.

If you try to confront a manipulator, they will pull a sob story out of their pocket, and you will find yourself feeling pity even when you know what they are doing.

They paint you out to be the bad guy

Last year a childhood friend that I grew up with caught her manipulative husband in bed with another woman.

In the aftermath, her husband sobbed that he loved my friend, but they hadn’t been as intimate for months, and she had left him with no choice. He explained that if she had been more willing to satisfy his physical needs, then he wouldn’t have needed to stray.

By the end of the conversation, my friend found herself wondering if it was her fault instead of holding her husband accountable for his atrocious actions.

No matter what, manipulators can turn their worst actions and decisions into logical reasons as to why it was all your fault.

Self-educating can help protect you.

We are the only ones who can ultimately shield ourselves and cut manipulators out of our lives.

Educating myself about gaslighting, invalidation, and the manipulative tactics used by narcissists and toxic individuals ultimately changed my life.

By equipping myself with knowledge, I became more aware of others and got to a place where I could instantly recognize when someone did not have my best intentions in mind.

Manipulation is not always blatant. Remember that we often lose ourselves slowly, and paying attention to the subtle cues and arming ourselves with information is the ultimate defense.

Sources:

https://www.pcadv.org/financial-abuse/

https://psychcentral.com/blog/manipulation-games-narcissists-play

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# dating# mental health# psychology# narcissist

Comments / 1

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

33013 followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: Narcissists Weaponize Gift-Giving For Their Own Gain

My friend confessed that she was nervous because her new boyfriend wanted to take her on a shopping spree for her upcoming birthday. They had been dating for six months, and although things were great, the idea of going shopping and letting him dote on her had thrown her for a loop.

Read full story
7 comments

Opinion: Eye-Opening Behaviors Showcase Early Signs Of Codependency

Throughout my young adult years, I prided myself on cultivating a strong group of friends and never prioritizing my romantic relationships. On the outside, I was a confident, happy, and self-sufficient woman who was never needy… or at least not vocal about her needs.

Read full story

Opinion: Signs That A Partner May Not Be Relationship Compatible

A good friend of mine, Jana, is currently struggling in her relationship. Jana and her partner are constantly bickering, finding fault in each other, and seem to bring out the worst in each other.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Enmeshment with Your Significant Other is Dangerous

Jane’s phone hadn’t stopped vibrating since she had arrived at dinner. Her body was stiff, and the smile that was usually setting her face aglow was missing. This particular dinner catch-up was the first time that I had seen Jane in six months because she was in a new relationship with her new boyfriend.

Read full story

Opinion: How To Start Preventing Manipulation In Relationships

Initially, it was the boyfriend that constantly played the victim role. Then it was the man who claimed that it was love at first sight and love-bombed me blind. Later on, I encountered gaslighting and constant invalidation, although I didn't know their exact terms.

Read full story

Opinion: Why Do Narcissistic Abusers Let Some Of Their Victims Live?

It was heartbreaking to watch the Gabby Petito caseplay out in real time and see footage released following her death. Those of us who were/are also victims of domestic violence watched the videos of her sobbing, and it was a scene that was all too familiar.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Red Flags Are Missed When Victims Start Dating A Narcissist

Over a decade ago, I was a walking target for manipulation and I endured relationships containing emotional, physical, and psychological abuse. The last relationship that caused me to look within was a narcissist that ultimately sent me down the road of learning about personality disorders and eventually helping victims heal and recover.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Unhealthy Relationship Behaviors We Are Often Guilty of Committing

My friend Tara would be the first person to tell you that a side of her comes out a few months after dating someone that is outright mean. “I don’t know why, but after the initial honeymoon phase, I start losing it on the person I’m dating. I think I'm testing them because I was hurt in the past, but it’s not okay, and I know that if I don’t change, I’m never going to be able to have a fully healthy relationship.”

Read full story

Opinion: I Believed Finding A Husband Would Fulfill Certain Emotional Needs

From a very young age, I started keeping a diary. For over a decade, that diary contained the story of dozens of crushes and contained a hopeless romantic who only wanted one thing.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Dating After A Narcissist Can Feel Boring For Victims

There is a thrill that comes with toxic relationships. The constant unknowns, the ups and downs, and displays of rage disguised as “passion” can actually be extremely addictive.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Couples Make Mistakes In Relationship Communication

“I can order takeout now so that it’s ready when we get there to pick it up!”. My husband insisted on placing the order itself. This was a common occurrence, and even though it seemed so trivial, I began to have a meltdown.

Read full story

Opinion: Narcissists Will Pretend To Change To Lure Victims Back Under Their Spell

Regardless of who ended things the narcissist has returned. They are begging for you to return to them. There are promises that things will be different this time and that they will never hurt you again as they did in the past.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Woman Dating In Their Thirties Feel A Sense Of Urgency

"I need to find out if my new boyfriend wants kids. In your early twenties, it's not something you need to bring up right away while dating, but in your thirties, it's different.At my age, I no longer have the luxury of waiting to ask a new prospect if he is on the same page as I am for the future."

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Contemplating Getting Back Together With An Ex? Two Couples Share Their Experience

In my freshman year of college, I ended a relationship with my first real boyfriend and love. We had been doing long-distance due to him being in the army, and we had slowly been growing apart. Although it was heartbreaking and we loved each other, it simply made sense to separate.

Read full story

Opinion: People Accept Sub-Par Relationships For Several Reasons

Trouble seems to be brewing in the relationship department. A couple I know just broke up after five years of dating. Several clients I coach are facing constant conflict in interactions with their partners and struggling to figure out why they cannot make their relationship work.

Read full story
12 comments

Opinion: Codependency Could Play A Key Role In Unhealthy Relationships

A few years ago I hit my breaking point. I was tired. I was sad. I was exhausted. Over a decade of dating, every relationship had ended in flames. Although it was hard to admit, I realized there had to be something that I was doing wrong because the same pattern kept repeating itself.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Serial Monogamists Struggle To Stay Single

Freshman year of college, I ended a relationship with my first serious boyfriend. College held the promise of new experiences and opportunities, and dating casually was one that I was eager to explore.

Read full story

Opinion: Signs Someone Is Only A Rebound Relationship

The evening was t brimming with possibility and excitement. Single in a new city, I was excited to meet my date that evening, Rob. Before the date, I took a couple of sips of wine for a little liquid courage, as it was the first “real” blind date that I had ever had from a dating app aka, online.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Narcissists Manipulate Their Victims Very Slowly

If I were to outline the most manipulative things that the narcissist did, it wouldn’t have been the apparent charm or the violent behavior/rage that would transpire when he didn’t get his way.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy