Opinion: Leaving A Narcissist Can Be Terrifying

volant/Unsplash

I had written out what I was going to say on my phone as a sort of guideline for the breakup speech. The words I wrote out were kind, much kinder than I could have been given the neglect I had endured for the majority of our relationship after the love bombing.

My ex was abusive and manipulative. In the time we were together I had lost all sense of who I was and was trapped in what could only be described as my own personal Hell.

I had just gotten back from a girl's trip to Nashville. Getting away was the final straw I needed. I realized within a couple of days of support from my amazing best friend that I was absolutely miserable and he was sucking me dry of my optimism and energy.

It turned out that none of my friends had ever liked him and were worried from the very start of our relationship.

My best friend encouraged me to end it and assured me she would be waiting at her apartment for me to come over afterward so that I wouldn’t be alone.

We arrived in the airport, we drove back to her apartment and I headed over to his side of town, my heart pounding in my chest.

Once I parked, I walked straight into his apartment, into his room and shut the door. I sat on the edge of the bed away from him, I didn’t want him touching me because I didn’t want anything to weaken my resolve. He looked worried and concerned, he knew exactly what was coming.

I went through my speech calmly and quietly. I looked at him in the eye and felt like for the first time in our entire relationship he was actually listening.

He immediately started shaking his head when I was done. “I love you, we are going to get better, I’m going to change. You’re what I’ve been waiting for.”

“No, you’re not… you’re never going to change. I’m leaving and I’m done. I should have left after the night you laid your hands on me.”

I wasn’t falling for the games anymore. I meant every word that I said. Suddenly the listening and understanding stopped completely and his entire mood shifted.

Instantly his demeanor changed. He jumped up and started cleaning in a way that could only be described as manic.

I wanted to comment on his behavior but there was no point. There was no rationality to anything that he did.

He hadn’t cleaned once in the entire time we had been together so I’m not sure why this seemed like the perfect moment to pick up old cigarette butts and half-eaten gas station burritos.

I waited for him to go back inside because I didn’t want to be alone with him. I walked out to my car and threw my things in the trunk. I quickly slipped inside and locked the doors. I still could hardly believe what I was doing but I wasn’t stopping now. I was finally breaking free.

I backed out of the driveway and turned the car to drive out of the apartment complex. He walked by with another bag of trash because I could get away. He looked straight into my eyes in a way that no one has ever looked at me before or since. He wanted to strangle me, he wanted to ruin me, he wanted to kill me.

He gave the middle finger, the same look on his face, and continued walking.

At that moment I saw into his soul. The man that had presented himself as my savior and someone I had mistakenly thought was the love of my life had finally shown his soul to me after all that time.

I can see why he hadn’t wanted to show me before. I finally saw the person was empty, cruel, abusive, and wanted to drain me of everything I had to give.

I drove away and never saw him again. As I drove I began laughing hysterically, tears rolling down my face. The months that followed were painful and I’m still working through the trauma that has haunted me for years. That’s okay though because all that matters is that I took back my life.

He was never going to control me again.