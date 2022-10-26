Opinion: Unhealthy Relationships Often Contain Codependency

Stacy Ann

David Goldman/Unsplash

For most of my adult dating life, I thought that my relationships were normal. Several years ago I began to realize I had a pattern of being in extremely unhealthy relationships.

In fact, my relationships all had something in common. I would become completely and utterly dependent on the person I was dating. I began researching love addiction and codependency and realized that I fell into almost every single category.

Since that realization, I have been working on myself by figuring out what my needs are, what I want, and how to be independent without a romantic relationship. After identifying my relationship patterns it was easy to see that I kept falling into unhealthy ones that weren’t serving me or on an equal playing field.

Here are the signs you may be in a codependent relationship.

Damaged people are drawn to you

You want to rescue the hurting people that come across your path. You believe that you can save them. Your lack of boundaries and self-preservation allows people with destructive and dangerous behavior into your life.

You may find that you are in a relationship with someone who struggles with addiction. In some cases, you will be constantly attracted to a partner with anger issues, a history of mental illness, a lack of commitment to you, and no interest in anyone but themselves.

You need someone else to validate you

Codependency often begins in childhood. If a child isn’t given validation by their parents or loved ones they grow up seeking it from other sources.

If this feeling persists into adulthood then you won’t be fulfilled by your relationships unless you have someone telling you how perfect and beautiful you are. Even after receiving the validation you desire, you may feel an almost “high” when you hear what you want to hear, but after that, a familiar emptiness.

You are paranoid

When hours go by without a text or call you begin to feel the anxiety coursing through your veins. Why haven’t they contacted you? Are they cheating on you? Are they not in love with you anymore?

Worrying about someone leaving you and having no sense of self can create paranoia which often results in self-sabotaging your own relationship.

You have no sense of your feelings

You can’t make your own decisions in the relationship. You always wait for your partner to decide your plans and you don’t ever give your input. When someone asks what you would like to do you always defer the decision to them because you have no idea.

If someone else has taken control of your life and you can’t identify what you want or how you feel in most situations you may need to take a step back.

You do everything to please

You sacrifice sleep to see your partner. You stop prioritizing your health and wellness because you need to spend every waking moment with your partner. You will bend over backward to ensure that their needs are met as yours begin to fall by the wayside.

Eventually, this can lead to resentment because you’re pouring everything into someone else and depleting yourself.

Their pain becomes your pain

Being empathetic and supportive in a relationship is extremely important. However, there becomes a point when you can start taking on their pain as your own burden.

If you are constantly feeling everyone else’s pain and taking on their burden it’s going to have effects on your mental and physical health. You may find that you are getting sick more often and are extremely drained all the time.

You let them get away with everything

They could be cheating on you, abusing you, or hurting you. Instead of confronting them you turn a blind eye because you can’t imagine living without this person.

You love them for their toxic flaws and ignore their destructive behaviors because you want them to be in your life forever. You can’t leave them so you allow them to continually hurt you.

You can’t forget about yourself

If everything is about your partner and your relationship you are naturally going to neglect your needs and feelings.

A healthy relationship means that you are taking care of yourself first so that you can meet someone else’s needs second.

The good thing is that if you feel like you may be suffering from codependency you can begin identifying your unhealthy patterns and developing new ones instead.

When you begin to love yourself first and you’ll have so much more love to give everyone else in your life.

Comments / 0

Community Policy