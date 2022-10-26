Opinion: Diving Into The Different Types Of Female Narcissists

Although it has been proven that men tend to be Narcissists more than women, it does afflict women as well. Most studies conclude that Narcissism affects around 80% of men and 20% of women but that’s a rough estimate as there are so many different levels of Narcissism.

“The University at Buffalo condensed 31 years of research on narcissism, involving over 475,000 participants, into a report concluding that even taking on board differences of age and background, men are more likely to be narcissistic than women.” — The Observer

Regardless of the percentage, female narcissists more certainly exist and they can do just as much damage as when a man is narcissistic.

A female narcissist is going to exude the same patterns as a man. They will still use gaslighting and manipulation to control their victims. Just as a male will use love bombing to get you addicted to their charming personality a woman will do the same.

Don’t let this fool you though. They still have no sense of self and a very fragile ego. They mask this with their grandiose personality.

Here are some types of Narcissistic women you may have encountered in your family or in your relationships:

The Narcissistic Sister:

A normal family member will care about you. This is not the case if you have a sibling that is a narcissist.

Over and over again the narcissistic sister will make you trust her because she is “family”. Once she has broken down your walls and you tell her your secrets she will throw it in your face and use it against you to make you seem like the bad apple in the family.

She will find ways to put you down and make you lose favor so that she can be the favorite. Her goal is to be the golden child, and no one is going to get in her way.

She will only want to spend time with you if there is something to gain from it. As painful as it is to accept she is fake and doesn’t want a real relationship with you.

The Narcissistic Mother

A parent should be nurturing, warm, and loving… but imagine if yours was the complete opposite.

Instead, imagine being met with a cold and calculated woman who loves mind games and covert manipulation. A woman whose self-image is so important to her that her children are part of her identity.

In some cases, the neglected child will end up feeling like they have to be their own parent. In other cases, the child will be enabled to the point where they often won’t be able to function as a healthy adult.

She will be envious of her own children and their achievements. Impossible standards and criticism are what will greet you the more that you try to win her approval.

As much as it hurts, you simply can’t.

The Material Narcissist

She will usually seek out men to date who are successful and wealthy because it benefits her. She wants to have the most fashionable clothes, the most expensive jewelry, the most desired brands.

She will want to flaunt her material possessions. Her life will be easy to find on social media because she needs likes for validation and more material items to feel good.

Don’t assume that she is secretly miserable inside either. As she is spending money that most likely isn’t hers and flaunting what she has, she is going to actually believe that everyone is envious of her.

After all, who wouldn’t desire the life that she is portraying?

The Princess Narcissist

At first, she will be charming. She will most likely use her sexuality to rush things and get her victim on the hook.

She will most likely be extremely attractive with a great body. Narcissistic women tend to spend a lot of time on their appearance. This way they can use it against men and get what they want.

This princess will need to constantly be the center of attention. She will demand that she is treated like royalty and nothing will be good enough. The diamond in her engagement ring was too small. She wanted a different purse than the one that you bought her. She can’t believe that you didn’t have dinner waiting when she got home from her long day at work.

Regardless of their gender, narcissists are dangerous and invite a world of games that you won’t end up wanting to play. Someone who can never be satisfied is someone you are never going to be able to make happy.

Sources:

https://www.buffalo.edu/news/releases/2015/03/009.html

