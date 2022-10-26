Opinion: Subtle Signs That A Victim Is Dealing With a Narcissist

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iDi7P_0inVxQEs00
Wesley Tingey/Unsplash

After being in a relationship with a narcissist, it’s often easy to look back and berate yourself for not paying attention to the red flags. They seem so obvious, and it’s easy to wonder how you didn’t identify the love bombing or the gaslighting.

However, there are more subtle signs that people with narcissistic tendencies will show in the beginning. After looking back, I can actually say that my ex exhibited subtle signs of narcissism before he had even begun using his manipulative tactics on me.

Once you have encountered such a person, it’s easier to identify red flags if you are paying attention at the beginning of a relationship.

What are the not-so-blatant signs that someone could be a narcissist and is hiding their true colors in the beginning?

They can’t be coached.

A narcissist believes that they are above everyone else so they aren’t going to happily accept advice from anyone, even if it’s their boss or superior at work. Don’t tell them how to do their job, because they already know or at least they think that they know.

For example, my ex and I worked together at the same company, and I can’t begin to tell you how many times he thought he knew more than our boss. He would make fun of him after a meeting and belittle his leadership tactics. The funny thing was that he was not even coming close to hitting his numbers and was far from a top performer but still believed he would be able to do the job better.

When he was offered help he would just shake his head and blame his failures on a million other factors.

They can’t be counted on.

Making plans or trying to schedule time with them isn’t going to make a difference. A narcissist will ensure that you are doing what they want to do.

At the beginning of a romance, it is easy to let someone else have their way because you don’t want to rock the boat.

By doing this you are setting the scene for what is going to happen for the duration of your relationship. If you realize that you never do what you want to do, listen to the music you like, or eat where you want to eat, you have probably already fallen into the trap.

Their apologies aren’t sincere.

Just because someone is a narcissist doesn’t mean that they aren’t going to ever say sorry.

When they hurt you they are going to say sorry. If they didn’t, then it would be much easier to leave. Instead, their words will seem sincere and will be the exact things that you want to hear.

Don’t be mistaken or fooled. They don’t genuinely mean that they are sorry but they can still muster the strength to say that they are because it will win them favor in your eyes.

They break the rules.

My ex was fantastic at playing people, manipulating the situation so that it played in his favor, and somehow never getting caught. I found out late into our relationship that he didn’t pay his taxes. He would drink and drive extremely drunk and never got a DUI.

He wouldn’t pay his bills because he used the money on drugs but would get his Mom to pay them. He didn’t own a credit card because he had no credit.

All of these things were hidden from me until later on. Authority was the devil in his eyes, and I quickly learned that he would do anything to do things the way that he wanted.

You are bombarded with advice.

They are the expert matter in … everything. Suddenly you are being told how to get a raise at work, how to navigate your relationships better, and how you could be a better person.

The person that you are dating seems to have a never-ending cauldron of advice.

Take a step back and look at their lives to see if they practice what they preach. My ex was doing terrible at his job and went for a promotion that he didn’t get. Still, he constantly told me how I should do my job even though I was a better performer than he was.

He also told me how to eat even though his diet consisted mostly of gas-station burritos. I was much healthier and made time for fitness and wellness in my life and he was the opposite. He simply wanted to have a say in every single part of my life.

They have to win.

It could be an innocent game of mini-golf or a poker match. It doesn't matter how simple the game is or if you are just trying to have fun. If you win you are going to be dealing with a very sore loser.

A narcissist thinks they are the best, they want to be the best, and they do not want to lose at anything.

You may find that you lose things on purpose to let them have their way so that you don’t have to deal with the aftermath. There is nothing wrong with being competitive but there is something wrong with not being able to accept any kind of loss.

Not All Signs Will Be Obvious.

Often with narcissism, there is a perception that their traits are going to be easy to identify.

However, normally it can be months or years before you see someone’s true colors. They wouldn’t be able to entice you into a relationship by presenting themselves are being a manipulative monsters.

Arm yourself with all the information possible and pay attention to how someone behaves. Our intuition usually tells us exactly what we need to know.

We simply have to pay attention and actually listen to it.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# mental health# psychology# dating# narcissist

Comments / 10

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

32751 followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: Coasting Is Not An Option Because Intimacy Requires Effort

People in long-term relationships often claim intimacy inevitably fades over time. When I was younger, I doubted these claims and thought that if I found the “right person,” things would always be exhilarating. As I grew up, I discovered the unfortunate truth that feelings could quickly become less exciting, especially in a long-term relationship that spans years or decades.

Read full story

Opinion: Financial Manipulation Is a Key Component For Trapping Women In Abusive Relationships

It is an all too familiar story. A woman marries the man whom she believes to be the love of her life, and the two become husband and wife. The wife has a blooming career, as does her husband. Eventually, they decide to start a family, and it simply makes more sense for the woman to quit her job. Perhaps she makes a little less, or perhaps not. Either way, the man cannot leave his job. He simply has too many opportunities ahead of him.

Read full story

Opinion: Advice For Couples Planning Their Wedding

Exactly eight weeks ago was my wedding day. After five years and countless adventures together, I got to marry my person. Due to being a bridesmaid many times I had observed how unhappy couples often were on their special day. The experiences helped me learn what mistakes to avoid.

Read full story

Opinion: Dating Someone With Empathy Deficit Disorder Is Difficult

EDD (Empathy Deficit Disorder) can exist solely on its own because a person simply does not feel or possess empathy. However, it is very commonly associated with narcissists because they possess similar traits.

Read full story
7 comments

Opinion: Leaving A Narcissist Can Be Terrifying

I had written out what I was going to say on my phone as a sort of guideline for the breakup speech.The words I wrote out were kind, much kinder than I could have been given the neglect I had endured for the majority of our relationship after the love bombing.

Read full story

Opinion: Navigating A New Relationship With A Victim Of Abuse

A new relationship is most likely the last thing you’re going to be thinking about after you leave your abuser. I hope that it’s the last thing on your mind…because it’s time for you to be selfish and put your needs first. Regardless of if you ignore the pain and try to shut things out, you are going to be affected by what you endured. As a plea from someone that didn’t deal with her pain right away.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: A Narcissist Follows Their Own Set Of Love Languages

As far as I’m aware,a romantic relationship doesn’t begin withabuse, silent treatment, and neglect.Who wouldstayand tolerate that kind of behavior with someone that you’ve just met?If you aren’t emotionally invested it’s easy to leave without a second thought.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: A Narcissist Wants The Power to Ruin Their Victims

Many years ago I began therapy after dating a narcissist for the first time in my life. Although things appeared perfect on the surface of my life, it didn’t matter. I had an amazing support system, a healthy relationship, and I was still falling apart. In fact, I was acting out on my new partner and projecting things on him that were based on the trauma from my past. I was drinking more than I should have been, which led to me saying things to him that were extremely hurtful and not true. I realized I was getting worse emotionally, not better, and it was time to do something before I continued to spiral out of control.

Read full story
12 comments

Opinion: It Is Easy To Fall For The Love-Bombing Of A Narcissist

I was told by the narcissist that he had been looking for me his whole life. I felt like my heart exploded. I had finally found what I had been looking for. All of the failed relationships and pain had led to this.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: A Narcissist Will Often Make Suicidal Threats

You’ve finally gathered up the courage to leave your abusive partner. If you are in a relationship with a narcissist, it’s not going to be as simple as just breaking up with them. It usually takes someone seven times before they leave an abusive partner for good, and it’s never going to be easy.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Don't Fall For A Narcissist For The Second Time

Just because you escaped an abusive relationship doesn’t mean that you don’t have to take preventive steps to keep it from happening again. In fact, the odds are likely that if you’ve been abused once you are more vulnerable to falling into a repeating pattern. After all, as they can be charming and deceiving — it’s entirely possible to actually be attracted to someone with abusive and narcissistic tendencies.

Read full story
9 comments

Opinion: Are You Obligated To Tell Someone They Are Being Cheated On?

When I was younger I always thought that honesty was the best policy especially when it came to cheating. As you get older lines began to blur, there is no black and white, and cheating is a difficult subject to tackle.

Read full story

Opinion: A Narcissist Can Get Away With Anything

I reflect on the night that would be one of the scariest of my entire life. The evening started out absolutely perfectly. One of my best friends had gotten married my childhood, and I was the maid of honor. A group of us danced for hours, drinking wine and laughing.

Read full story

Opinion: Why You Shouldn't Beat Yourself Up Over A Failed Relationship

Trust me, I’ve been there. Boyfriend after boyfriend came in and out of my life while I tried to fit them into the mold of what I thought I wanted. I completely poured myself into my relationships. I loved the high at the beginning of every romance but was devastated when I began to feel the low creeping in.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Indications Of Post-Narcissist Stress Disorder

The addiction ran deep and the moment he walked out of the door it felt like my whole body was burning. I screamed for him the loudest I had ever screamed for anyone even though I knew that he was gone. He had discarded me, he had lied to me, he had just used me.

Read full story
5 comments

Opinion: Letting Other People Judge Your Relationship Is A Dangerous Game

Relationships are a hot topic that will inevitably come up in conversation. It’s easy to talk about your partner to all of your friends and it can be therapeutic to talk about what’s going on in your love life.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: You Need To Have Dealbreakers When It Comes to Dating

Dealbreakers are important in relationships. They have changed over the years but I used to not have any dealbreakers or even an idea of what I would and wouldn’t tolerate. This resulted in me basically having no standards and quite a few frustrating relationships. There is nothing wrong with having benchmarks for what you do and don’t want in a partner.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Narcissists Pursue Successful Partners For Their Own Agenda

Last weekend I attended a wedding shower for a friend/coworker. While I was there I started talking to the host and was happy when we hit it off immediately. After a couple of glasses of champagne, we started talking about relationships and she told me that she had recently ended things with a narcissist.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: How To Know When It’s Time To Let Go Of The “Friend” Ex

I hit send on the message I had thoughtfully constructed for hours and anxiously waited. It was 4:00 in the morning in Australia, so I knew that I probably wouldn’t receive a response for a few hours.

Read full story

Opinion: How To Tell When You Are About To Be Discarded By A Narcissist

Perhaps things have gotten too difficult. Perhaps you have learned to see through their tricks and have become aware of their deception. Perhaps you have called out their behavior and drawn a line saying that you aren’t going to tolerate it anymore.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy