Opinion: In A Healthy Relationship Will You Be Haunted By Past Lovers?

Helena Lopes/Unsplash

“Let’s just take a moment to realize how amazing this is,” my therapist said in one of our sessions many years ago. “You have found a normal relationship. It is free of abuse and it is healthy. Let that sink in.”

Those words should have been absolute magic to my soul. After over a decade of rocky relationships, some of which involved physical and emotional abuse, I found someone that didn’t take advantage of me and truly wanted a healthy and loving partnership.

The words were certainly good to hear. Don’t get me wrong, I love my partner, and 99.9 percent of the time I feel loved and supported.

But finding a healthy normal relationship didn’t make everything in my life magically come together.

In fact, the past year has been one of the hardest of my life because I felt like my entire past came crashing down on me when I least expected it.

I was no longer in flight or fight mode so I felt disoriented.

I didn’t know how to fight in a healthy way.

I didn’t know how to talk about my feelings.

I didn’t feel like I was worthy of being in his life.

This has resulted in difficulty whenever it comes to conflict in our relationship.

For example, if he gets mad or upset at me I respond by becoming defensive and completely shutting down.

I don’t know how to deal with healthy criticism and if he tries to raise any issue I immediately feel confused and attacked.

I wasn’t expecting to have long-lasting effects of the trauma I had endured. It makes sense, but I thought I was strong and could work through it. I’m trying but things keep creeping up and at times I feel out of control.

“You can trust yourself again in a new relationship but what’s important this time around is getting in touch with your needs and recognizing the red flags that are prevalent but often ignored.” — Kristin Davin, Psychologist

Patterns are hard to break. Once you’ve let someone treat you a certain way it’s easy to keep slipping back into the same kind of relationship.

No one tells you how hard it’s going to be even when you find something that’s good and healthy.

No one tells you how you might not know beyond a shadow of a doubt that you’ve found the right person.

But you know what words my therapist said that also resonated with me?

“You’re not crazy. When you’ve reacted in a certain way, it’s most likely intuition. You didn’t listen to it for so long that you aren’t recognizing it right away. Trust yourself.”

The right relationship will make you feel free. There will always be compromise and a give and take, but you should never feel trapped or like it’s a constant burden on your heart.

Keep growing, keep questioning, and listen to your gut.

Even if you’ve found a healthy relationship, it doesn’t mean it’s the right relationship or person for you. Listen to your desires, your wants, and make sure to always think about what you need to be happy.

And always remember that you are deserving of real love.