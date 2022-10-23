Opinion: Anyone Is Susceptible Of Falling For A Narcissist or Sociopath

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s1mMN_0ijtkH0000
Hoi An Photographer/Unsplash

From the outside looking in it is all too easy to judge someone for falling for a sociopath or narcissist.

We sit and watch the horrific story unfold in awe and astonishment as we shake our heads. We ask ourselves, how on earth did someone not see the person they were dating while they were in a relationship with them?

In reality, there is so much complexity as to why this happens.

After all, I never thought that I would be “that girl” until I fell down the rabbit hole and found myself in absolute hell not knowing how to get out.

Unless you have experienced it for yourself I can completely imagine why it’s hard to understand exactly how it happens.

Before judging someone or yourself for not realizing who was behind the mask…keep these things in mind.

It can take years before the fantasy begins to erode.

Narcissists and sociopaths are extremely charming and have been known to even fool psychologists who are professionally trained to spot the signs of their disorders.

My experience with the love-bombing phase part of the relationship only lasted a few months but for some people, it can go on for years and years.

If you are in a bubble and someone is giving you all the attention and love that you could ever ask for then you aren’t going to notice something is off…. unless that behavior changes.

Whether it is after months or years the sociopath or narcissist will begin to withhold affection and punish their source of supply. This is around the time that the victim will begin to realize that something is off… and start to wonder why they didn’t see it before.

The reality of the situation is that unless you know what to look for and you are extremely self-aware then you are most likely going to be fooled because they are masters of their craft.

They know how to quickly learn your weaknesses.

At the beginning of the relationship, the narcissist/sociopath will lay on the charm and attention. They will work tirelessly to break down all of your emotional walls and boundaries.

They will reveal their own supposed “insecurities” in order to create a safe space for you to reveal yours… which will be used against you later.

By doing this they can identify how you are going to be a good source of supply for them.

If you are codependent then your self-worth is going to be wrapped around your partner. Someone who needs supply will recognize that within you and make you their next victim

Someone with past trauma may be more prone to falling into an abusive situation and they are going to take note of any past stories about relationships that you tell them so that they can use it against you later.

Who doesn’t have the desire to be loved? Even if you are aware that things are moving fast it may be easy to overlook it because you feel like you’ve met the soulmate that you have always wanted.

You possess the amazing qualities that they desire.

When you are happy, kind, outgoing, giving… you are going to attract all different kinds of people and not necessarily all good ones.

For example, if you are empathetic you are more likely to let just anyone walk into your life and you can connect with them very easily.

If you are successful then you are going to be appealing to someone who doesn’t want to work hard or make money because they know that you are going to be generous and help them out.

If you are beautiful then you are someone that can be bragged about until suddenly you are being told the complete opposite.

The qualities that were so appealing to narcissists/sociopaths at one point will eventually be used against you.

Remember that they may have picked you because many of them take sick pleasure in picking out someone strong and independent and breaking them down.

They strike when you are at your most vulnerable.

Pretend you are going through a bad breakup. You are feeling self-conscious and vulnerable and also wondering why you are completely alone.

Someone shows up and knows that you are lonely and they jump in to save the day.

They are there whenever you need them at the drop of a hat. Flowers are showing up at your door, and sweet tokens of their affection are being given to you just because “they care so much about you.”

They will figure out exactly what you are looking for and they will morph into that person. They will become your new person, new soulmate, and for a moment you won’t feel alone anymore.

No one is immune.

Judging victims and telling them that “they should have known better” is more damaging than you could ever understand.

If you haven’t experienced a relationship with a narcissist/sociopath then you need to remember that no one is ever completely safe from being the target of a master manipulator and that you are very fortunate.

On the other hand, if you are a victim/survivor then you need to remember that what happened was not your fault.

It is a horrible experience and one that can be life-altering in many ways. I know that it was for me. But you have to learn from it and bring awareness so that others can heal and not end up in a similar situation.

Identify the red flags, practice self-awareness, and don’t settle for anything less than what you deserve so that you can ensure no one preys on you ever again.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# mental health# psychology# sociopath# narcissist

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

32639 followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: Trauma Bonding Traps Victims In Abusive Relationships

When I was in several abusive relationships, I was logically aware that they were abusive and unhealthy. Even when I felt like I was dying inside I kept choosing to stay with my abusers. I had several relationships that involved this strange bond but the worst was with my ex that was a narcissist.

Read full story

Opinion: Unhealthy Relationships Often Contain Codependency

For most of my adult dating life, I thought that my relationships were normal. Several years ago I began to realize I had a pattern of being in extremely unhealthy relationships.

Read full story

Opinion: Diving Into The Different Types Of Female Narcissists

Although it has been proven that men tend to be Narcissists more than women, it does afflict women as well. Most studies conclude that Narcissism affects around 80% of men and 20% of women but that’s a rough estimate as there are so many different levels of Narcissism.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Subtle Signs That A Victim Is Dealing With a Narcissist

After being in a relationship with a narcissist, it’s often easy to look back and berate yourself for not paying attention to the red flags. They seem so obvious, and it’s easy to wonder how you didn’t identify the love bombing or the gaslighting.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: How To Safely End A Relationship With A Narcissist

There comes a point where we all reach a point in an unhealthy relationship where we have to make a choice to stay or to leave. Perhaps you have spent months, years, or decades investing in a relationship with someone that has abused you and devalued you. You are most likely exhausted from the stonewalling, the love-bombing, the gaslighting, and all the tactics and tools that have been used to break you down.

Read full story
10 comments

Opinion: Narcissists Cause Everyone To Believe They Are Perfect

A woman I know is getting divorced from her narcissistic husband. They seemed perfectly happy together on the outside. It turned out he was abusive, controlling, and manipulative. It wasn’t until they moved to a new city that she could begin to make new friends that weren’t his and plan an escape.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: A Narcissist Makes Their Victim Feel Invincible During Idealization Phase

This is the first part of the cycle of the narcissist’s manipulative plan to get you under their thumb.It is the phase before you are discarded and before you are hurt and abused.It is the phase you will cling to when things begin to go downhill.

Read full story

Opinion: In A Healthy Relationship Will You Be Haunted By Past Lovers?

“Let’s just take a moment to realize how amazing this is,” my therapist said in one of our sessions many years ago. “You have found a normal relationship. It is free of abuse and it is healthy. Let that sink in.”

Read full story

Opinion: Stop Enabling Men To Treat You Without Respect

I know a girl, let’s refer to her as Melissa. Melissa doesn’t want to be alone and constantly ends up in bad relationship after bad relationship. Recently she ended a relationship with a Narcissist who was abusive and saw someone else for years behind her back. She was aware that he was cheating but didn’t want to leave him and turned a blind eye.

Read full story

Opinion: Relationships Shouldn’t Move At The Speed Of Light

Love is often romanticized as jumping in a relationship headfirst without using our head and only using our heart. The thought of being swept off our feet as if life is often our own personal version of a fairytale that is instilled early in our lives.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Emotional Manipulators Are Constantly Seeking Their Next Victim

It’s important to know when you have been around someone that has attempted to use emotional manipulation on you. The most common reason that this happens is that we are unaware of what is happening around us.

Read full story
6 comments

Opinion: Narcissists Are Prone To Abusing Their Victims

A few years ago I was in a serious relationship with a narcissist. Over the duration of my time with him he ended up being both physical and emotionally abusive. I have spent the following years researching narcissism. One topic that I’ve been researching lately is whether or not narcissists are more likely to be abusive.

Read full story

Opinion: People Are Addicted To Love And Relationships

Falling in love can be completely intoxicating and overwhelming. For me, there was nothing better in life than the beginning of a new relationship and the butterflies that come along with it.

Read full story

Opinion: Calling Out a Narcissist Will Result In Conflict

Perhaps you didn’t know you were dating a narcissist, or perhaps you did realize it and didn’t want to say anything at first. Regardless, once you come to the conclusion that they are a narcissist you may be tempted to call them out on it to try to save the relationship. This is never going to be received well because they are not going to want to hear what you have to say.

Read full story
12 comments

Opinion: Empaths Are Very Appealing To A Narcissist

A basic explanation of an empath would be to describe an individual that feels what other people feel and is highly in tune with the emotions and feelings of other people. When it comes to their relationships, an empath often holds the common belief that love can conquer all. They believe that everyone has some good in them and they are going to fight for someone with everything that they have when they fall for them.

Read full story
13 comments

Opinion: Avoid Making Mistakes After A Messy Breakup

Whether it’s Joseph Gordon-Levitt in 500 Days of Summer hating the world and walking around in a fog for months after she leaves, or Renee Zellweger getting wasted as Bridget Jones and singing at the top of her lungs, we have witnessed behavior that is portrayed as normal reactions to a breakup.

Read full story

Opinion: Arguing With a Narcissist Is Completely Futile

Perhaps all you asked was for your partner to unload the dishwasher or help you make dinner. Suddenly you’re in the middle of an argument going in circles without knowing how you ended up there.

Read full story
20 comments

Opinion: How Does A Relationship Feel Without Empathy?

Several years ago I was in a relationship with someone who had absolutely no empathy. I would talk to him about my feelings and would receive absolutely no response. I would hug him and he would half-heartedly hug me back and it felt completely empty.

Read full story
9 comments

Opinion: When You Love A Trauma Survivor You Need to Educate Yourself

I didn’t ever think that I would carry the trauma from my past relationships for years but that is exactly what ended up happening. I had once been so free-spirited and light-hearted but that part of me had disappeared. Instead, I had become someone that I didn’t even recognize anymore. I was wary of everyone that I met and trusting people felt next to impossible.

Read full story
25 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy