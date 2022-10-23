Opinion: When You Love A Trauma Survivor You Need to Educate Yourself

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=107vXl_0ijtHagC00
Hanna Balan/Unsplash

I didn’t ever think that I would carry the trauma from my past relationships for years but that is exactly what ended up happening.

I had once been so free-spirited and light-hearted but that part of me had disappeared. Instead, I had become someone that I didn’t even recognize anymore. I was wary of everyone that I met and trusting people felt next to impossible.

Then, I met someone really great. I got a point where my job was great, my friends were great, and my relationship was great. Everything was going splendid yet for some reason, I couldn’t stop myself from falling apart.

I eventually sought therapy and began working through my past but if I could go back in time I would have educated myself more. By learning how to communicate my feelings, I could have saved my partner a lot of confusion along with myself.

If you are currently navigating a relationship with someone that has past trauma, here are some things that may help you understand your partner better.

#1. Their lack of trust isn’t because of you.

Trust is one of the pivotal parts of a healthy relationship. However, after the trauma, it took me a very long time to accept that my partner was exactly the person that he portrayed himself to be.

If your partner has been manipulated, gaslighted, love-bombed, or emotionally/ physically abused it can be extremely difficult for them to accept things at face value anymore.

It’s important that you realize that your partner doesn’t trust you because of anything you did, it’s just going to take them longer than normal to open themselves up due to their volatile past.

#2. You need to watch your language.

“Crazy, over-reacting, stupid, broken…”

As a victim of gaslighting and verbal abuse, I was told these things many times. I was manipulated into believing that I was crazy and that nothing I ever felt was valid.

I also began having reactions to small things that were explosive and seemingly out of the blue.

Recognize that your words could be triggering something in your partner that they are struggling to deal with even if you had no mal intentions.

#3. Remind them that they have an equal say.

I was so used to being forced to remain silent that I forgot what it felt like to have an opinion until my partner asked me mine.

A relationship should be a balance of power and one person shouldn’t try to hold all of the power.

In many cases, your partner has a voice but they may need your assurance to build their confidence back up.

Let them know that you want things to be 50/50 and the more that they get involved in decision making, the more decisions they will be able to make.

#4. Ensure that they acknowledge your feelings.

There are certain times that I need my partner to be extra sensitive to my feelings even when they aren’t “rational” because I’m struggling.

That being said, trauma is not an excuse to push someone’s buttons and limits. It is not an excuse to constantly take unresolved feelings out on someone else.

If your partner is taking out their anger and rage from the past you, then you have every right to call them out for their behavior, which you can do in a loving way that is still firm.

By understanding and empathizing with your partner’s past you will be able to provide them the support that they need and also recognize when their behavior isn’t a reflection of you.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# dating# mental health# psychology# narcissist

Comments / 25

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

32639 followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: Trauma Bonding Traps Victims In Abusive Relationships

When I was in several abusive relationships, I was logically aware that they were abusive and unhealthy. Even when I felt like I was dying inside I kept choosing to stay with my abusers. I had several relationships that involved this strange bond but the worst was with my ex that was a narcissist.

Read full story

Opinion: Unhealthy Relationships Often Contain Codependency

For most of my adult dating life, I thought that my relationships were normal. Several years ago I began to realize I had a pattern of being in extremely unhealthy relationships.

Read full story

Opinion: Diving Into The Different Types Of Female Narcissists

Although it has been proven that men tend to be Narcissists more than women, it does afflict women as well. Most studies conclude that Narcissism affects around 80% of men and 20% of women but that’s a rough estimate as there are so many different levels of Narcissism.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Subtle Signs That A Victim Is Dealing With a Narcissist

After being in a relationship with a narcissist, it’s often easy to look back and berate yourself for not paying attention to the red flags. They seem so obvious, and it’s easy to wonder how you didn’t identify the love bombing or the gaslighting.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: How To Safely End A Relationship With A Narcissist

There comes a point where we all reach a point in an unhealthy relationship where we have to make a choice to stay or to leave. Perhaps you have spent months, years, or decades investing in a relationship with someone that has abused you and devalued you. You are most likely exhausted from the stonewalling, the love-bombing, the gaslighting, and all the tactics and tools that have been used to break you down.

Read full story
10 comments

Opinion: Narcissists Cause Everyone To Believe They Are Perfect

A woman I know is getting divorced from her narcissistic husband. They seemed perfectly happy together on the outside. It turned out he was abusive, controlling, and manipulative. It wasn’t until they moved to a new city that she could begin to make new friends that weren’t his and plan an escape.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: A Narcissist Makes Their Victim Feel Invincible During Idealization Phase

This is the first part of the cycle of the narcissist’s manipulative plan to get you under their thumb.It is the phase before you are discarded and before you are hurt and abused.It is the phase you will cling to when things begin to go downhill.

Read full story

Opinion: In A Healthy Relationship Will You Be Haunted By Past Lovers?

“Let’s just take a moment to realize how amazing this is,” my therapist said in one of our sessions many years ago. “You have found a normal relationship. It is free of abuse and it is healthy. Let that sink in.”

Read full story

Opinion: Stop Enabling Men To Treat You Without Respect

I know a girl, let’s refer to her as Melissa. Melissa doesn’t want to be alone and constantly ends up in bad relationship after bad relationship. Recently she ended a relationship with a Narcissist who was abusive and saw someone else for years behind her back. She was aware that he was cheating but didn’t want to leave him and turned a blind eye.

Read full story

Opinion: Relationships Shouldn’t Move At The Speed Of Light

Love is often romanticized as jumping in a relationship headfirst without using our head and only using our heart. The thought of being swept off our feet as if life is often our own personal version of a fairytale that is instilled early in our lives.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Emotional Manipulators Are Constantly Seeking Their Next Victim

It’s important to know when you have been around someone that has attempted to use emotional manipulation on you. The most common reason that this happens is that we are unaware of what is happening around us.

Read full story
6 comments

Opinion: Narcissists Are Prone To Abusing Their Victims

A few years ago I was in a serious relationship with a narcissist. Over the duration of my time with him he ended up being both physical and emotionally abusive. I have spent the following years researching narcissism. One topic that I’ve been researching lately is whether or not narcissists are more likely to be abusive.

Read full story

Opinion: People Are Addicted To Love And Relationships

Falling in love can be completely intoxicating and overwhelming. For me, there was nothing better in life than the beginning of a new relationship and the butterflies that come along with it.

Read full story

Opinion: Calling Out a Narcissist Will Result In Conflict

Perhaps you didn’t know you were dating a narcissist, or perhaps you did realize it and didn’t want to say anything at first. Regardless, once you come to the conclusion that they are a narcissist you may be tempted to call them out on it to try to save the relationship. This is never going to be received well because they are not going to want to hear what you have to say.

Read full story
12 comments

Opinion: Empaths Are Very Appealing To A Narcissist

A basic explanation of an empath would be to describe an individual that feels what other people feel and is highly in tune with the emotions and feelings of other people. When it comes to their relationships, an empath often holds the common belief that love can conquer all. They believe that everyone has some good in them and they are going to fight for someone with everything that they have when they fall for them.

Read full story
13 comments

Opinion: Avoid Making Mistakes After A Messy Breakup

Whether it’s Joseph Gordon-Levitt in 500 Days of Summer hating the world and walking around in a fog for months after she leaves, or Renee Zellweger getting wasted as Bridget Jones and singing at the top of her lungs, we have witnessed behavior that is portrayed as normal reactions to a breakup.

Read full story

Opinion: Arguing With a Narcissist Is Completely Futile

Perhaps all you asked was for your partner to unload the dishwasher or help you make dinner. Suddenly you’re in the middle of an argument going in circles without knowing how you ended up there.

Read full story
20 comments

Opinion: Anyone Is Susceptible Of Falling For A Narcissist or Sociopath

From the outside looking in it is all too easy to judge someone for falling for a sociopath or narcissist. We sit and watch the horrific story unfold in awe and astonishment as we shake our heads. We ask ourselves, how on earth did someone not see the person they were dating while they were in a relationship with them?

Read full story

Opinion: How Does A Relationship Feel Without Empathy?

Several years ago I was in a relationship with someone who had absolutely no empathy. I would talk to him about my feelings and would receive absolutely no response. I would hug him and he would half-heartedly hug me back and it felt completely empty.

Read full story
9 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy